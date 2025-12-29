Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 50 in Canada

Turning 50 can feel like a financial mirror moment. You’re close enough to retirement to feel urgency, but far enough away to still change the outcome. That’s why knowing the average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance at age 50 in Canada matters. It gives you a reality check. Not to judge yourself, but to understand where you stand and what’s still possible if you act with intention now.

What’s the average?

The average TFSA balance for Canadians around age 50 tends to be far lower than most people expect. Many estimates suggest the average to be only at about $25,000, even after more than a decade of TFSA availability. That gap usually has nothing to do with discipline or intelligence. Life happens. Mortgages, kids, career changes, and rising costs all compete for cash. For many Canadians, the TFSA becomes something they “mean to focus on later,” until later suddenly arrives.

Yet the TFSA is one of the most powerful tools Canadians have to catch up. Growth and income inside the account are tax free forever. Withdrawals don’t affect government benefits. That means every good decision made at 50 works harder than the same decision made in a taxable account. When balances are lower than expected, the solution isn’t panic; it’s focus. Fewer holdings, better quality, and assets that can compound while also paying you to wait.

It’s also important because averages can be misleading. Some Canadians at 50 have very little in their TFSA, while others are close to maxed. The difference usually comes down to consistency and choice, not income. Investors who prioritize high-quality, dividend-growing stocks and reinvest income tend to accelerate faster in the second half of their investing life. The TFSA rewards clarity. Once you know where you stand relative to the average, you can decide whether to protect what you’ve built or push harder to close the gap.

Catching up

This is where a stock like Emera (TSX:EMA) starts to matter. Emera is a regulated utility with operations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates most of its earnings from electricity and gas infrastructure that people rely on every day. That creates predictable cash flow and lowers risk compared with cyclical sectors. For a 50-year-old investor, that stability is not boring; it’s strategic.

Recent performance has been muted, which is exactly why investors are paying attention again. Like many utilities, Emera struggled as higher interest rates made income stocks less fashionable. That pressure weighed on the share price even though the business itself kept doing its job. Earnings remained steady, supported by regulated rate base growth and long-term capital plans. The company continued investing in infrastructure that regulators allow it to earn returns on, which is the backbone of future growth.

From a valuation standpoint, that disconnect matters. When high-quality utilities fall out of favour, yields rise and expectations reset. For long-term investors, especially those trying to build tax-free income quickly, that can be an opening. Emera’s dividend has a long history of growth and is supported by cash flow visibility that stretches years into the future. You’re not betting on a turnaround. You’re buying time, income, and predictability at a more reasonable price.

Foolish takeaway

For a TFSA investor at 50, the goal is not excitement. It’s progress. A stock like Emera can help turn a modest balance into a steadily growing income stream that compounds quietly, without demanding constant attention. Even now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EMA $67.31 103 $2.91 $299.73 Quarterly $6,932.93

Knowing the average TFSA balance at 50 is not about comparison; it’s about direction. If you’re behind, you still have time. If you’re ahead, you still need to protect it. The TFSA rewards calm, quality, and consistency. Stocks like Emera won’t fix everything, but they can help turn the next decade into one of the most productive investing periods of your life.