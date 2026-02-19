Use a TFSA to Make $800 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

Motley Fool Premium
To get $800 per month, tax-free, the key variable is the sustainable yield you can realistically earn.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Key Points
  • At a 7.1% annual yield, you’d need about $135,000 invested to target $800/month
  • Canoe EIT Income Fund can help produce a steady monthly payment, but the distribution may include return of capital.
  • If you use it, track NAV and total return over time, not just the monthly deposit amount.

High monthly tax-free income can certainly happen in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The account removes the tax drag that normally slows compounding. If you build a portfolio that throws off steady cash and you reinvest it, the snowball gets bigger without the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) taking a bite along the way. The trick is scale and realism. A target like $800 per month sounds huge, but it becomes math you can plan around once you know the payout rate and you accept that higher yield usually comes with higher moving parts.

Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

EIT

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) is a closed-end investment fund that aims to pay a steady monthly distribution while also growing its net asset value over time. It doesn’t run one business like a bank or a telecom. It holds a diversified portfolio of securities and uses active management to try to generate income and gains. That structure matters because your “monthly income” comes from the fund’s distribution policy, not from one company’s quarterly profits.

The headline news over the last year has stayed very income-investor friendly: the fund kept its monthly distribution at $0.10 per unit, including the recently announced February 2026 payout. It also announced a special non-cash distribution for unit-holders of record on Dec. 31, 2025. It stated this was as a way to distribute residual net realized capital gains and net income not previously distributed, then reinvest and immediately consolidate units so there is no physical cash payment.

More recently, it also announced a $300 million issuance of Series 3 preferred units in a privately negotiated transaction, with closing expected in early February 2026, and it said it intended to use proceeds in line with the fund’s objectives and strategies. That kind of move can matter as it changes the fund’s capital stack, financing costs, and flexibility, even if the monthly cheque stays the same.

The numbers

The yield story looks attractive on the surface and it explains why EIT.UN gets so much attention in TFSA season. The annual dividend yield sits around 7.1% with the monthly frequency at $1.20 annually. Just remember that “monthly payout” is not a fixed law of nature here. The distribution can change, and your personal yield changes every day with the unit price. Still, here’s how much investors would need to put in for $800 monthly, right away.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EIT.UN$17.008000$1.20$9,600Monthly$136,000

Here is the part most people skip, and it is the part you cannot skip if you want to hold this for monthly income. The fund openly states that monthly distributions may include return of capital, which means some of what you receive can be your own money coming back to you rather than pure income earned in the portfolio.

It also warns that return of capital that is not reinvested can reduce the fund’s net asset value and could reduce future income generation. That does not make the fund “bad.” It simply means you should judge it by total return, the net asset value (NAV) trend, and distribution sustainability, not just the comforting feeling of a monthly deposit.

Bottom line

So could this be a buy for someone chasing monthly tax-free income? It could, if the investor wants a one-ticket solution that targets a steady monthly distribution, understands the closed-end fund structure, and feels comfortable monitoring whether the payout stays supported through different markets. It could also be a “no” for anyone who wants simple dividend purity, as the fund’s own disclosures make it clear that return of capital can play a role and that matters if your goal is durable, self-funding income.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

