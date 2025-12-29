Member Login
Home » Investing » Top TSX Stocks » Here’s What’s Driving the TSX’s Top-Performing Stocks

Here’s What’s Driving the TSX’s Top-Performing Stocks

2025 will go down as a great year for the TSX. Here’s a look at some of the top-performing stocks and how they will fare in 2026.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The TSX is up nearly 30% in 2025—led by tech, banks, and energy—with momentum likely into 2026.
  • Income standouts: TD (about 65% YTD) with a Canada/U.S. footprint and a long, growing dividend (about 3.3% yield), and Enbridge’s toll-like assets backing steady cash flow and about 6% yield.
  • Growth and defense: Dollarama (about 46% YTD) is expanding internationally and benefits as value-focused shoppers trade down during volatility.

The TSX appears poised to close 2025 in a strong position. The market is up nearly 30%, led by big tech, banks, and the energy sector. Other notable mentions include some of the shining stars from the retail sector. For investors, these top-performing stocks hold plenty of promise into 2026 as well.

Here’s a look at some of those top-performing stocks of 2025, and why they still belong in your portfolio for 2026.

Big bank = Big income

The first of those top-performing stocks for investors to consider is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). TD is the second-largest of the big bank stocks and a standout option for any long-term investor.

As of the time of writing, TD has posted gains of over 65% year-to-date. That phenomenal return makes the bank one of the top-performing stocks on the market. There are a few reasons for that view.

First, TD offers a robust diversified business that includes both a strong domestic segment and a growing international arm. That international segment is focused on the U.S. market, where TD’s footprint extends from Maine to Florida.

This provides the bank with a diversified stream of revenue that leaves room for further growth investments and its impressive quarterly dividend. That dividend, which TD has paid without fail for over 160 years, currently boasts a yield of 3.3%.

The bank also provided investors with a recent uptick in that yield, continuing an annual tradition that extends over a decade.

Factor in a robust economy that now has lower recession odds, and TD emerges as one of the top-performing stocks with plenty of long-term appeal.

Energy infrastructure can provide recurring income

The next of the top-performing stocks of 2025 for consideration is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the continent. The company operates a vast pipeline network, a growing renewable energy portfolio, and a natural gas utility.

The pipeline business, which comprises both natural gas and crude oil segments, generates the bulk of Enbridge’s revenue. Even better, the segments generate revenue from a passive transport model that is similar to how a toll road works.

In other words, irrespective of how the volatile price of oil moves, Enbridge’s pipeline business generates a recurring revenue stream. That stability applies to Enbridge’s other segments.

The renewable energy operation, which boasts approximately 40 facilities in Europe and North America, is bound by long-term regulated contracts. The natural gas utility has a similar regulated contract setup, generating a reliable, recurring revenue stream.

Across all segments, Enbridge generates ample revenue to invest in growth from its multi-billion-dollar project backlog and pay out its generous quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, that dividend pays a 6% yield. The company has also amassed over 30 consecutive years of paying dividends, making it one of the top-performing stocks of 2025.

This retailer provides supercharged growth

A third pick for investors seeking the top-performing stocks of 2025 is Dollarama (TSX:DOL). Dollarama is the largest dollar-store operator in Canada, with over 1,500 stores located across the country in every province.

Dollarama has also expanded in recent years on the international stage. The company operates a growing network of stores in Latin America under the Dollar City name. Dollarama also recently entered the Australian market through the acquisition of the Reject Shop.

Dollarama plans to continue an aggressive growth focus in both international markets.

Over the course of 2025, Dollarama has seen its stock price surge by over 46%.

Given the amount of market volatility and uncertainty, growth is likely to continue in 2026. That’s because during periods of volatility or pullbacks, customers seek out more value-focused options like Dollarama.

That bump extends to cover holiday periods as well as during recessions, as price-conscious customers seek the lower prices that Dollarama offers.

In other words, Dollarama is a superb long-term growth pick with significant defensive appeal and one of the top-performing stocks of 2025.

Final thoughts on the top-performing stocks

No stock is without risk, and that includes the trio of stocks mentioned above. Fortunately, Dollarama, Enbridge, and TD Bank offer investors a unique mix of defensive appeal: strong growth, reliable earnings, and income potential.

This makes them some of, if not the top-performing stocks of 2025.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Top TSX Stocks

Defensive Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs During Market Volatility

| Demetris Afxentiou

Volatility is a normal part of investing. It’s also something that can be offset in part with the right defensive…

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Tech Stocks

TSX Is Beating Wall Street This Year, and Here Are Some of the Canadian Stocks Driving the Rally

| aditiganguly

It’s not every year you see Canada outpace America on the investing front, but 2025 has shaped up differently. The…

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Energy Stocks

Think U.S. Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest Smart and Buy These Canadian Ones Instead

| aditiganguly

If you’ve been watching U.S. stocks this year, you’ve probably felt like you were strapped into a rollercoaster ride. One…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Bank Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Telus Stock Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors are questioning whether Telus stock is still a buy and hold. Here’s a dividend giant to consider buying that’s…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s dividend giants Enbridge and Fortis deliver income, growth, and defensive appeal. They are two dividend stocks worth buying today.

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The Bank of Canada held rates steady at 2.25% in December, but the broader trend of rate cuts continues to…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Must-Haves: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Canadians to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian investors can supercharge TFSA income with these two top dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Investors: The Best $7,000 TFSA Approach

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian investors can boost their TFSA with this trio of defensive, income-rich stocks.

Read more »