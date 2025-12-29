Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,078 in Passive Income

Member Login
Do you want your first $15,000 to start paying you now? Freehold Royalties’s asset‑light model aims to deliver steady monthly income without drilling risk.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Freehold collects royalties from energy producers
  • Cash flow funds a high monthly dividend
  • Around a 8.7% yield means about $1,000 yearly on $15,000

A $15,000 investment is a powerful starting point for passive income because it is enough to feel real without feeling risky. It’s a sum most investors can mentally separate from day-to-day spending, which makes it easier to stay patient and let dividends do their work.

When invested in the right dividend stock, $15,000 can start producing cash almost immediately, reinforcing the habit of long-term investing. That first stream of income often flips a switch, because investing stops feeling theoretical and starts feeling useful. So, let’s look at one that could bring in massive passive income.

FRU

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is a Canadian energy royalty company. While it doesn’t drill wells or take on operating risk the way producers do. Instead, it owns mineral rights and collects royalties from energy companies that operate on its land. That business model has helped FRU deliver steadier performance than many traditional energy stocks, especially during volatile commodity cycles. Over the past year, the share price has moved with oil and gas sentiment, but it has generally held up better than highly leveraged producers because of its asset-light structure.

What makes FRU’s performance appealing for income investors is how little capital it needs to sustain the business. Since it does not fund drilling programs, cash flow tends to be cleaner and more predictable. When energy prices are supportive, that cash flow flows directly to shareholders through dividends. When prices soften, FRU is often better insulated because it is not burning capital just to maintain production.

Into earnings

Recent earnings highlighted the strength of that royalty model. Freehold continued to generate solid funds from operations, supported by a diversified royalty portfolio across oil and natural gas assets. Payouts remained well covered by cash flow, and the balance sheet stayed conservative. Management continued to emphasize capital discipline, focusing on maintaining dividend sustainability rather than chasing aggressive growth.

From a valuation perspective, FRU often trades at a discount to traditional producers when energy sentiment turns cautious, even though its risk profile is lower. That can create an attractive setup for income investors who want exposure to energy prices without taking on operating or balance-sheet risk. The dividend yield tends to look especially compelling during these periods, reflecting both income potential and a margin of safety. Right now, the yield sits at 7.3% at writing, while trading at just 18.8 times earnings.

Earning income

Putting $15,000 into FRU works well for passive income as the dividend stock is designed to pay investors without requiring constant oversight. The dividend arrives regularly, and the underlying business does not depend on management making perfect drilling decisions. For a first income position, that simplicity is strong. It allows investors to focus on reinvesting dividends or building out a broader portfolio instead of worrying about quarterly surprises.

With $15,000, the income from FRU may not replace a paycheque, but it can cover real expenses or be reinvested to accelerate compounding. Over time, that initial investment can grow into a meaningful income stream, especially if energy prices remain supportive and dividends are reinvested during weaker periods. In fact, here’s what $15,000 could bring in each year from dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FRU$15.02998$1.08$1,077.84Monthly$14,989.96

Bottom line

At its core, this is what makes FRU a strong starting point for passive income. It combines real assets, disciplined management, and a shareholder-friendly payout into a structure that rewards patience. For investors looking to turn their first $15,000 into something that quietly works in the background, Freehold Royalties offers a practical, income-focused dividend stock to get started and stay invested.

