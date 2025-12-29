Member Login
Home » Investing » Telus Stock and Other Yield Boosters: 2 Invesments I’d Buy to Supercharge Income for 2026

Telus Stock and Other Yield Boosters: 2 Invesments I’d Buy to Supercharge Income for 2026

Telus (TSX:T) stock and other yield boosters might be worth going for in the new year.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Telus (TSX:T) offers a compelling ~9.6% yield but comes with high volatility and risk—buy only if you can tolerate potential dividend pressure and further downside.
  • For steadier income with less upside, the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) uses covered calls to boost yield and lower volatility, making it a more conservative yield‑booster for retirees.

If you’re a passive-income investor seeking a sustainable yield booster, there are a lot of options to pick from on the TSX Index these days. Undoubtedly, higher yields tend to accompany a higher magnitude of risk (dividend reduction risk as well as capital downside), so be sure to pay extra careful attention to the state of the balance sheet. Of course, also keep tabs on cash flows and the headwinds that could stand in between investors and further dividend growth.

In this piece, we’ll check in on a trio of yield-boosting investments that I think hit a fine middle ground between the size of the yield and the security of the payout. Their dividend payouts, though on the swollen side, do not appear to be at an elevated risk of an imminent cut. Still, such supercharged dividend payouts probably aren’t going to be growing by considerable amounts anytime soon, either. In any case, let’s look at some Canadian high-yielders that might be worth watching for the new year.

Telus

The 9.62% dividend yield of Telus (TSX:T) stock has to be a main attraction for prospective buyers of the dip. While I’ve noted that the payout looks safe over the near to medium term, I’ve also remarked on the risk as shares struggled to hold on to any gains. Though 2026 might be the year the yield breaches the 10% mark, investors should focus more of their attention on the business itself and how management plans to trim debt to improve the balance sheet and, with that, the dividend’s health.

While there might be extremely deep value to be had at these multi-year lows, I’d much rather be a buyer on the way up than the way down, even if it means snagging a modest deal rather than an absolute steal of a bargain. I think the company is more of a show-me story going into the new year.

As the company de-levers and hits its free cash flow milestones, I’d be much more comfortable building a more sizeable position. If management can hit such financial targets, its dividend is probably going nowhere. Personally, I’d give the odds to Telus and its managers, as they’ve cut costs and are doing everything in their power to improve the balance sheet and the cash flow situation.

For now, Telus is more of a watch than a buy unless, of course, you’re willing to embrace extreme volatility for a shot at a near-10% yield, which is nearly unheard of for a blue-chip Telus’s calibre.

In 2026, it’s more of the same headwinds for the telecoms: pricing competition, consumer challenges (holding off on device upgrades), and the rise of a disruptor in Freedom Mobile, which, believe it or not, still has room to expand its footprint.

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

For Canadians content with a lower payout, BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) might be a better bet right here. The ETF, which invests in a slew of higher-yielding Canadian dividend stocks to go with a “covered call” strategy (using options, it trades off upside for premium income that boosts the ZWC’s yield by a bit), is a great option for cautious or nervous investors who want less volatility and a generous yield, and who are willing to forego further gains should the TSX Index continue its epic run.

In the past year, shares gained around 15%, which is still impressive, though miles below the TSX Index, which is shy of gaining 30% for 2025.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE’s dividend shine has faded, while Great‑West’s steadier cash flows and coverage look more like the dividend giant to own…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Puja Tayal

Get ready for 2026 with the latest TFSA rules. Learn how to optimize your contributions and take advantage of carry-forward…

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Dividends I’d Lock in Before 2026

| Kay Ng

Generating solid dividends forms a good foundation for long-term total returns.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This 8.7% Yield TSX Stock Is One I’m Comfortable Holding for the Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Firm Capital Property Trust offers about an 8% monthly yield from steady, necessity-based properties, prioritizing reliable cash flow over flashy…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

These Stocks Are Less Than $20 Now But They’re on Their Way Up

| Sneha Nahata

These under-$20 TSX stocks are on their way up, thanks to their solid fundamentals and long-term demand tailwinds.

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Own Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadians

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks have paid dividends for decades and are well-positioned to maintain the streak.

Read more »

chatting concept
Investing

3 Secret-ish Bargains as the TSX Keeps Topping Record Highs

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canada-based stocks look like solid buying opportunities for global investors, given the fact they're so overlooked right now.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Tech Stocks

1 Undervalued Canadian Tech Stock Down 76% I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 75% from all-time highs, this small-cap TSX tech stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders in December 2025.

Read more »