This 8.7% Yield TSX Stock Is One I’m Comfortable Holding for the Long Term

An 8.7% yield can feel comfortable for many investors as it quietly does what most investors want as they get older and more cautious: paying you to wait. Instead of relying on perfect timing or nonstop growth, a high yield turns patience into a feature rather than a flaw.

When cash hits your account regularly, market pullbacks feel less personal, and volatility becomes easier to ignore. The pressure to sell at the wrong time then drops. For long-term TSX investors, that steady income can make it far easier to stay invested through rate cycles, recessions, and the inevitable stretches when prices go nowhere. So, let’s look at one to consider.

FCD

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) is a Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) built around the idea of steady cash flow rather than flashy growth. It owns a mix of industrial, retail, residential, and service-oriented properties across Canada, with an emphasis on smaller, necessity-driven assets that tend to stay occupied even when the economy slows. Over the past year, the units have traded in a relatively narrow range compared with growth stocks, reflecting its role as an income vehicle rather than a momentum play. That muted price action is exactly what many income investors are looking for, as it signals stability rather than speculation.

What makes FCD.UN easier to understand for newer investors is its simplicity. It’s not chasing trophy assets in overheated markets or leaning heavily into development risk. Instead, it focuses on leasing, rent collection, and incremental improvements to cash flow. That approach allowed the trust to continue paying monthly distributions while navigating higher interest rates and uneven real estate sentiment.

Into earnings

Looking at earnings and valuation helps explain why the yield is high without being obviously reckless. FCD.UN trades at a discount to its underlying real estate value, which pushes the yield higher even though the properties themselves continue to generate cash. Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations remain the key metrics to watch, rather than GAAP earnings. Those cash measures have continued to support the monthly distribution. The trust’s valuation reflects investor caution toward real estate rather than a collapse in operating performance.

From a valuation perspective, FCD.UN does not require heroic assumptions to work. It doesn’t need falling rates tomorrow or a surge in rent growth to justify its price. The units are priced as though conditions remain challenging. Therefore, modest improvements in sentiment or financing costs could help, but are not essential for the investment thesis. That margin of safety is important when holding a high-yield security over many years.

Earning income

The reason FCD.UN can offer an 8.7% yield comes down to a combination of discounted pricing, diversified property cash flow, and a focus on income over growth. The dividend stock pays out a large portion of its cash flow, and this appeals to income investors but also keeps expectations realistic. This is not a compound-at-all-costs REIT. It’s designed to send cash back to unit holders consistently, even if unit prices move slowly.

For long-term investors, that trade-off can be attractive. If distributions remain covered and properties stay leased, an investor can recover a meaningful portion of their original investment through cash alone over time. That makes the holding feel less fragile, especially in a TFSA where the income arrives tax-free. As long as leverage is monitored and cash flow remains stable, the yield becomes a feature, not a warning sign. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in at writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FCD.UN $5.98 1,170 $0.52 $608.40 Monthly $6,996.60

Bottom line

In the end, FCD.UN is not about excitement, but about comfort. It suits investors who value predictability, monthly income, and the ability to hold through uncertain markets without constantly second-guessing themselves. An 8.7% yield is not guaranteed forever, but when it is supported by real assets and steady cash flow, it can be a surprisingly calm way to stay invested on the TSX for the long haul.