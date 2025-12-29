Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 8.7% Yield TSX Stock Is One I’m Comfortable Holding for the Long Term

This 8.7% Yield TSX Stock Is One I’m Comfortable Holding for the Long Term

Firm Capital Property Trust offers about an 8% monthly yield from steady, necessity-based properties, prioritizing reliable cash flow over flashy growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

An 8.7% yield can feel comfortable for many investors as it quietly does what most investors want as they get older and more cautious: paying you to wait. Instead of relying on perfect timing or nonstop growth, a high yield turns patience into a feature rather than a flaw.

When cash hits your account regularly, market pullbacks feel less personal, and volatility becomes easier to ignore. The pressure to sell at the wrong time then drops. For long-term TSX investors, that steady income can make it far easier to stay invested through rate cycles, recessions, and the inevitable stretches when prices go nowhere. So, let’s look at one to consider.

FCD

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN) is a Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) built around the idea of steady cash flow rather than flashy growth. It owns a mix of industrial, retail, residential, and service-oriented properties across Canada, with an emphasis on smaller, necessity-driven assets that tend to stay occupied even when the economy slows. Over the past year, the units have traded in a relatively narrow range compared with growth stocks, reflecting its role as an income vehicle rather than a momentum play. That muted price action is exactly what many income investors are looking for, as it signals stability rather than speculation.

What makes FCD.UN easier to understand for newer investors is its simplicity. It’s not chasing trophy assets in overheated markets or leaning heavily into development risk. Instead, it focuses on leasing, rent collection, and incremental improvements to cash flow. That approach allowed the trust to continue paying monthly distributions while navigating higher interest rates and uneven real estate sentiment.

Into earnings

Looking at earnings and valuation helps explain why the yield is high without being obviously reckless. FCD.UN trades at a discount to its underlying real estate value, which pushes the yield higher even though the properties themselves continue to generate cash. Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations remain the key metrics to watch, rather than GAAP earnings. Those cash measures have continued to support the monthly distribution. The trust’s valuation reflects investor caution toward real estate rather than a collapse in operating performance.

From a valuation perspective, FCD.UN does not require heroic assumptions to work. It doesn’t need falling rates tomorrow or a surge in rent growth to justify its price. The units are priced as though conditions remain challenging. Therefore, modest improvements in sentiment or financing costs could help, but are not essential for the investment thesis. That margin of safety is important when holding a high-yield security over many years.

Earning income

The reason FCD.UN can offer an 8.7% yield comes down to a combination of discounted pricing, diversified property cash flow, and a focus on income over growth. The dividend stock pays out a large portion of its cash flow, and this appeals to income investors but also keeps expectations realistic. This is not a compound-at-all-costs REIT. It’s designed to send cash back to unit holders consistently, even if unit prices move slowly.

For long-term investors, that trade-off can be attractive. If distributions remain covered and properties stay leased, an investor can recover a meaningful portion of their original investment through cash alone over time. That makes the holding feel less fragile, especially in a TFSA where the income arrives tax-free. As long as leverage is monitored and cash flow remains stable, the yield becomes a feature, not a warning sign. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FCD.UN$5.981,170$0.52$608.40Monthly$6,996.60

Bottom line

In the end, FCD.UN is not about excitement, but about comfort. It suits investors who value predictability, monthly income, and the ability to hold through uncertain markets without constantly second-guessing themselves. An 8.7% yield is not guaranteed forever, but when it is supported by real assets and steady cash flow, it can be a surprisingly calm way to stay invested on the TSX for the long haul.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE’s dividend shine has faded, while Great‑West’s steadier cash flows and coverage look more like the dividend giant to own…

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Dividends I’d Lock in Before 2026

| Kay Ng

Generating solid dividends forms a good foundation for long-term total returns.

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Own Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadians

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks have paid dividends for decades and are well-positioned to maintain the streak.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many TELUS Shares It Takes to Generate $1,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS’s slump may be an income opportunity, offering a higher yield and steady cash flow for those with patience while…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,078 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want your first $15,000 to start paying you now? Freehold Royalties’s asset‑light model aims to deliver steady monthly…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

How Married Canadians Can Earn Nearly $10,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here is how a Canadian couple could earn an extra ~$10,000 of tax-free dividend passive income by combining their TFSA…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Prepare for a Potential Bear Market

| Chris MacDonald

These top defensive Canadian stocks could be the best ways for investors to play a significant bear market in 2026.…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

How to Rebalance Your Portfolio for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of to-dos for investors before the year ends and 2026 starts. One thing to not forget is…

Read more »