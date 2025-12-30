Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

Learn about Enbridge’s dividend performance and explore alternatives with higher growth rates in the current economic climate.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Exploring Alternatives to Enbridge for Dividend Growth: With Enbridge's dividend growth slowing due to heavy capital expenditure, stocks like Tourmaline Oil and TC Energy present promising alternatives, benefiting from the surge in natural gas demand and offering stable returns with potential for growth.
  • Tourmaline and TC Energy: Strategic Dividend Investments: Tourmaline Oil provides attractive dividends supported by cost-efficient production in a rising natural gas market, while TC Energy, with its efficient capital projects and a dividend reinvestment plan, offers balanced dividends and capital appreciation potential, making them strong additions to a diversified dividend portfolio.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Enbridge.

The most obvious dividend stock to buy is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). But having already accumulated a lot of Enbridge stock, you might be looking for other dividend payers. Three percent dividend growth is not enough in the current inflationary environment. Is there a better dividend stock to consider that can give Enbridge-like dividend security but a higher growth rate, or maybe a dividend reinvestment option?

Behind the slowdown in Enbridge’s dividend growth

Before the pandemic, Enbridge was one of the most loved dividend stocks for its 10% average annual dividend growth rate. Since 2021, this growth rate has slowed to 3%. Even in 2027, the growth rate is expected to increase to 5%. Behind this slowdown is the accelerated capital expenditure in building gas pipelines. The company has been transitioning from oil to natural gas pipelines. The 2022 Russia-Ukraine war altered the oil and gas supply chain and created the need for natural gas storage and liquified natural gas (LNG) exports.

The fresh gas pipeline infrastructure has reduced free cash flow but increased the share price to reflect pipeline expansion. Enbridge has also increased its leverage to make acquisitions. As this infrastructure ages and debt falls, the dividend will increase because most projects will be paid off.

Enbridge is still a hold: Here’s why

Those who already own Enbridge stock should stay invested as it continues to be a stable dividend income source. And if you bought the stock near $40 during the pandemic, you should definitely stay invested. In 2026, the company will pay $3.88 in annual dividends, which equates to a 9% yield for those who bought the stock in the $40–$43 price range.

While Enbridge continues to be a stock to hold for years to come, a new dividend segment is growing fast. Natural gas is becoming an increasingly demanding energy source as many artificial intelligence (AI) data centres are powered by natural gas power plants.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are the biggest beneficiaries of the natural gas shift. As the country’s largest natural gas producer, Tourmaline Oil’s stock surged 240% between December 2020 and 2025. In these five years, TOU stock has paid special dividends and also grown its dividends as it realized higher prices for natural gas. The company has increased production through acquisitions.

YearTOU Base DividendSpecial DividendTotal Dividend
2025$2.00$1.05$3.05
2024$1.32$2.00$3.32
2023$1.05$5.50$6.55
2022$0.90$7.00$7.90
2021$0.67$0.75$1.42
2020$0.50 $0.50
2019$0.46 $0.46
2018$0.37 $0.37

The company has exposure to natural gas price volatility. However, renewed demand for natural gas makes it an attractive stock to buy. Tourmaline has a cost advantage over its Canadian peers. Its maintenance budget and base dividend per share of $2 is fully funded at a gas price of US$2.15/thousand cubic feet (mcf) on NYMEX and C$2.15/mcf on AECO.

Looking at the current market scenario, the company expects to realize a gas price of $3.25/mcf AECO in 2026, hinting at further dividend growth. While Tourmaline is not a dividend giant, it is well-positioned to benefit from the natural gas price rally.

TC Energy

TC Energy is another big beneficiary of the natural gas wave. The stock has surged significantly after spinning off its oil pipeline business. TC Energy has better efficiency than Enbridge in gas pipelines, which makes the former a stock to buy in the current phase of energy transition.

TC Energy can build a gas pipeline at 5–7 times the expected Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA), lower than Enbridge’s 6–8 times. In other terms, the pipeline will pay for itself in five to seven years. Although TC Energy has a lower dividend yield of 4.5% and a 3% dividend growth, it offers a dividend reinvestment plan and a higher capital appreciation.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Fortis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Daniel Da Costa

Do you overlook utility stocks like Fortis? Such reliable, boring businesses often end up being some of the best long-term…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: Here’s How a Couple Could Earn Over $8,000 a Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple TFSA plan can turn two accounts into $8,000 of tax-free income, with Northland Power as a key growth…

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Energy Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Thrive Through Rate Cuts?

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is worth buying, especially if there's more room for the Bank of Canada to cut rates in…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Chris MacDonald

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a world-class blue-chip stock long-term investors should consider for many reasons, but here are three.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Your Best Bets as Canadian Energy Stocks Get Their Chance to Shine

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best investments on the market today come from Canadian energy stocks. Here are two stellar picks to…

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners

| Daniel Da Costa

Canadian Natural Resources and Brookfield Renewable Partners are easily two of the best energy stocks in Canada. But which is…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks Look Like Buys Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three Canadian energy names aiming to pay you now and later. Here’s how Parex, Tourmaline, and ARC approach dividends in…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy After its 2025 Results? 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the implications of recent geopolitical events on Enbridge's stock performance and oil prices in the market.

Read more »