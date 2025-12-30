Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

Given its solid growth prospects, dependable cash flow profile, and high yield, SmartCentres is an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • SmartCentres REIT offers a compelling 7.22% dividend yield, bolstered by its strategic property locations and resilient tenant mix, which support stable cash flows and high occupancy rates.
  • With a diverse development pipeline and ongoing expansions in self-storage and other sectors, SmartCentres shows strong growth prospects, making it an attractive buy for income-focused investors at a reasonable NTM price-to-earnings multiple of 18.5.

The Bank of Canada has slashed its benchmark interest rate to 2.25%, the lowest since early 2022. In this low-interest-rate environment, investors can look to acquire quality stocks that offer monthly dividends at higher yields to boost their passive income. In this backdrop, let’s assess SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), which offers a forward dividend yield of 7.2%, to determine whether investors should consider buying the stock for its high yield.

SmartCentres’s third-quarter performance

SmartCentres operates 197 strategically located properties encompassing 35.6 million square feet of income-producing space. Notably, nearly 90% of Canada’s population lives within 10 kilometres of at least one of the company’s shopping centres. The REIT also benefits from a strong and diversified tenant base, with approximately 95% of tenants having regional or national footprints and about 60% providing essential services.

In its recently reported third-quarter results, the Toronto-based REIT leased 68,000 square feet of vacant space, bringing total leasing activity for the year to roughly 394,000 square feet. Supported by healthy customer traffic and a resilient tenant mix, same-property net operating income (NOI) increased by 4.6% during the quarter. In addition, SmartCentres renewed 85% of leases maturing this year, achieving solid rental growth of 8.4%. As a result of these strong operating fundamentals, occupancy remained robust at 98.6%.

Financially, SmartCentres reported net rental income of $141.3 million, reflecting a modest 0.5% year-over-year decline. Lower residential sales, driven by fewer townhome closings, more than offset higher base rents from its retail portfolio. Meanwhile, net income and comprehensive income surged to $81 million, up 90.8% from the prior year, primarily due to favourable fair-value adjustments on financial instruments. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit came in at $0.56, up 5.7% year over year.

With these solid operating results in place, let’s now turn to SmartCentres’ growth prospects.

SmartCentres’s growth prospects

SmartCentres has expanded its self-storage platform by opening three new facilities this year, bringing the total portfolio to 14 properties. In addition, the REIT expects to open two new facilities in Quebec next year and another two in British Columbia in 2027. It is also in the process of securing municipal approvals for a newly acquired self-storage site in Edmonton, Alberta.

Along with these expansions, SmartCentres maintains a robust and diversified development pipeline totalling 86.2 million square feet, spanning residential, retail, seniors housing, self-storage, and office projects. Of this pipeline, 58.1 million square feet has already received zoning approval, while 0.8 million square feet is currently under construction. Given the scale and diversity of this pipeline, the company’s long-term growth prospects appear healthy and well-supported.

Investors’ takeaway

Supported by its strategically located properties and resilient tenant base, SmartCentres maintains a healthy occupancy rate, translating into strong, consistent cash flow. These stable, predictable cash flows have enabled the REIT to pay an attractive dividend. Currently, the company pays a monthly distribution of $0.1542 per unit, yielding 7.2% at the current price.

Despite these strengths, the REIT has underperformed the broader equity markets this year, delivering returns of 11.9%. Meanwhile, SmartCentres trades at a reasonable next-12-month (NTM) price-to-earnings multiple of 18.5. Given its solid growth prospects and dependable cash flow profile, I expect SmartCentres to sustain its dividend at a healthy level, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks I’d Scoop Up in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Zedcor and Doman are two undervalued Canadian stocks you should consider buying in December 2025.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Risk Stocks With Strong Dividends

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and another dividend payer might be worth picking up just in time for the new year.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Rogers Stock for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers’ Shaw deal hangover has kept the stock controversial, but that uncertainty may be exactly why its dividend yield looks…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Time to start thinking how you'll deploy 2026 TFSA contribution space. Here are two top stocks I wouldn't hesitate holding…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in a TFSA Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With just $2,000 in a TFSA, these two “boring” Canadian stocks aim to deliver steady dividends and sleep-at-night stability.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now You’ll Be Thrilled You Bought These Outstanding TSX Dividend Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

One high-yield play and one steady grower, both primed for 2035. Checkout TELUS stock's 9% yield, and this steady and…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for some of the smartest growth stocks you can find right now? Here are three top picks to buy…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? These Canadian Stocks Look Like Smart Buys Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $1,000? Three quiet Canadian stocks serving essential services can start paying you now and compound for years.

Read more »