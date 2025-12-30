Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Wealth: 2 Outstanding Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

RRSP Wealth: 2 Outstanding Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

These two top Canadian dividend stocks are reliable and offer compelling yields, making them some of the best to buy for your RRSP.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • For RRSPs, prioritize reliable dividend growers — Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a top pick with a 4.4% yield, a falling payout ratio (~68%), and a ~14.3× forward P/AFFO valuation, backed by high‑demand industrial/logistics assets.
  • Pair that with a defensive, high‑yield royalty play — Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) offers ~5.9% yield from predictable system‑sales royalties and a near‑100% payout, making it a steady income booster for long‑term RRSP holdings
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Granite REIT

When it comes to building long-term wealth inside a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), high-quality Canadian dividend stocks are unquestionably some of the most important you will buy.

While growth stocks often get the most attention for their excitement, and value stocks are always rewarding to discover, reliable dividend-paying businesses are what quietly do the heavy lifting over decades.

That’s especially true inside an RRSP. Because dividends and capital gains are tax deferred, every dollar you earn stays invested and continues compounding until you withdraw it. Therefore, the longer that money stays inside the account, the more powerful that compounding becomes.

The key is focusing on high-quality companies with reliable cash flow, sustainable payouts, and long-term growth potential. You don’t need the highest yield on the market. In fact, high-yield stocks are often riskier and offer less growth potential. Instead, you want to buy Canadian dividend stocks that you can have confidence holding for years to come through any market environment.

So, if you’re looking to boost the passive income your portfolio generates before the new year, two of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy right now are Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) and Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA).

One of the best dividend-growth stocks Canadian investors can buy today

If you’re looking for a stock that’s reliable, pays an attractive dividend, is reasonably valued, and still offers long-term growth potential, Granite is an ideal stock to buy now.

It’s one of the highest-quality real estate investment trusts (REITs) on the TSX, owning a portfolio of industrial, logistics, and warehouse properties across North America and Europe.

Demand for these types of properties isn’t just strong; it’s been growing rapidly, which makes Granite a perfect dividend-growth stock for investors to own in their RRSPs.

For example, even as Granite continues to increase its dividend each year, its payout ratio is actually falling, as earnings growth continues to outpace dividend growth.

So, right now, Granite offers a yield of 4.4%, has a payout ratio of just 68%, and is still trading at a compelling valuation. In fact, Granite currently trades at a forward price-to-adjusted funds from operations (P/AFFO) ratio of just 14.3 times. That’s low for a REIT with this level of reliability and long-term growth potential, and below its historical average of closer to 15 times.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable dividend growth stock to buy in your RRSP today, Granite is one of the best Canadian businesses to consider.

A top royalty business

In addition to Granite, Pizza Pizza is another top Canadian dividend stock to buy for your RRSP because of its extremely straightforward business model that’s easy for any investor to understand.

Pizza Pizza doesn’t operate restaurants or deal with day-to-day costs like labour or food inflation. Instead, it earns a royalty on system sales from every Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 location across Canada. That royalty-based structure creates stable, predictable cash flow and keeps expenses low and consistent.

Therefore, because earnings are so predictable, Pizza Pizza is able to maintain a payout ratio near 100% and return essentially all of its earnings to investors. That’s what makes it such a reliable dividend stock, especially since system sales don’t tend to fluctuate much over time.

Furthermore, Pizza Pizza has proven for years that it’s more defensive than you might think. For example, inflation can actually help the business, since higher prices lead to higher system sales.

In addition, Pizza is also a resilient category, and Pizza Pizza is widely known as one of the most convenient and affordable brands in Canada. All of that helps demand hold up even when consumers tighten their budgets, which protects royalty income during slower economic periods.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable high-yield dividend stock to buy for your RRSP, Pizza Pizza currently offers a yield of 5.9%.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge Into 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality Canadian stock doesn't just have the potential to surge in 2026; it could be one of the best…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 11% from all-time highs, this TSX dividend stock trades at a cheap multiple and offers significant upside potential.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

The Stocks I’m Most Excited to Buy in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

These two stocks are incredibly cheap and some of the best-run businesses in Canada, making them two of the best…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

These four Canadian ETFs are some of the best investments to buy in your TFSA, especially for beginner investors.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

A TSX Dividend Stock Down 15% From Highs to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Teck Resources is still well off its highs, but its cash flow, copper focus, and shareholder returns could make today’s…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 55% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Boralex is a Canadian dividend stock that offers you a yield of almost 3%…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Paying TFSA Dividend Stock Yields 13% Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A near-13% monthly yield from Allied Properties REIT can work for TFSA income if you can handle office headwinds and…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 7% annual yield paid every month, this Canadian healthcare REIT looks like a great monthly dividend stock for…

Read more »