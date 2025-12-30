Member Login
The Stocks I’m Most Excited to Buy in 2026

These two stocks are incredibly cheap and some of the best-run businesses in Canada, making them two of the best to buy for 2026.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Key Points

  • Head into 2026 with a long‑term, buy‑and‑hold mindset—save new TFSA contribution room for high‑quality Canadian stocks that can compound across cycles and benefit from falling interest rates.
  • Top picks: CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN) — trading near ~14× FFO and the cheapest in 20+ years with upside as rates decline; and goeasy (TSX:GSY) — a disciplined non‑prime lender trading cheaply, yielding ~4.5% with payout <40% and strong dividend growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than goeasy

When it comes to investing, the most important thing you can get right isn’t timing the market or finding the perfect entry point. It’s having the right mindset. Long-term investing has always been about owning high-quality businesses, tuning out short-term noise, and letting time and compounding do the work. That mindset matters even more as you look at the stocks you want to buy heading into 2026.

The market has already digested a lot over the past year, from shifting interest rate expectations to changes in global trade dynamics and sector leadership. Some stocks have rallied, others have lagged behind, and that divergence has created opportunities for investors who are willing to look beyond the next few months.

Instead of worrying about what the market might do next week, this is the time to focus on bigger-picture themes. Lower interest rates, ongoing demand for essential services, continued technological adoption, and the need for reliable cash-generating businesses are all factors that could shape markets in the years ahead. The goal isn’t to predict every move, but to position your portfolio so it can benefit across a wide range of outcomes.

Another reason I’m already thinking ahead to 2026 is the TFSA. With the new contribution room coming, many investors will have fresh capital to deploy. Waiting for that new room makes sense, especially if you already have a watchlist of high-quality stocks you’d like to own for the long haul.

So, if you’re already thinking ahead to where you want to put new capital in 2026, here are the stocks I’m most excited to buy and hold for the long run.

Why CAPREIT is one of the stocks I’m most excited to buy in 2026

One of the reasons Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), the largest residential REIT in Canada, stands out as one of the best stocks to buy heading into 2026 is how disconnected the stock price has become from the underlying business.

Over the past few years, higher interest rates have weighed heavily on real estate stocks across the board. Yet, even with those short-term headwinds, CAPREIT still owns a massive and well-diversified portfolio of apartments spread across major Canadian markets.

Furthermore, residential real estate is one of the most dependable asset classes you can own, because demand doesn’t disappear when the economy slows.

So, with CAPREIT trading at just over 14 times its estimated adjusted funds from operations next year, well below its historical average of roughly 20 times, and essentially the cheapest it’s been in over two decades, it’s undoubtedly one of the best Canadian stocks to buy heading into 2026.

Plus, with interest rates already on the decline and expected to continue being lowered by central banks throughout the new year, CAPREIT has significant potential for a big rally.

One of the best growth stocks in Canada is trading at bargain basement prices

Another stock I can’t wait to buy with my new contribution room in 2026 is goeasy (TSX:GSY). goeasy is trading unbelievably cheap after being under pressure over the last few months. However, that pullback has far more to do with short-term concerns and temporary headwinds.

The company continues to operate an incredibly successful and highly profitable loan book. It has also remained extremely disciplined over the years, consistently focusing on underwriting quality, risk management, and controlled growth.

That approach has allowed goeasy to scale its operations for years while keeping charge-offs and bad debt expenses low, manageable, and within its target range.

And despite the recent volatility in the stock, goeasy is still growing earnings. Furthermore, management continues to return capital to shareholders through both its dividend and share buybacks.

In fact, over the last five years alone, goeasy has increased its dividend by more than 120%. Today, the stock offers a yield of roughly 4.5% while still paying out less than 40% of its earnings.

Therefore, there’s no question that while goeasy trades this cheaply, it’s one of the top stocks I can’t wait to buy in 2026.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

