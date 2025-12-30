Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 3 Years?

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 3 Years?

Here’s how high Dollarama stock could climb over the next three years, and whether it’s worth buying in the current economic environment.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a resilient, high‑quality growth retailer with disciplined expansion and international upside (Latin America, Australia) that has consistently grown revenue, margins, and store count.
  • The stock is richly valued (~40.5× forward EPS); analysts see EPS rising from ~$4.67 to ~$6.50–7 (≈13% CAGR), which implies a ~$260–$280 share price in three years if the multiple holds—though valuation contraction or slower growth is a key downside risk.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Dollarama

There are very few Canadian stocks that combine growth, consistency, and resilience the way that Dollarama (TSX:DOL) does. Over the years, the company has proven that a simple, well-executed business model can be incredibly powerful when it’s paired with disciplined expansion and strong cost control.

Dollarama isn’t just a retailer that performs well when consumers are under pressure. It’s also a company that continues to grow even when the economy is strong. That’s what separates it from most other defensive stocks. It doesn’t rely on one type of environment to succeed. Instead, it benefits from scale, brand recognition, and a value proposition that keeps customers coming back year after year.

That’s also why Dollarama has earned such an impressive long-term track record. The company has consistently grown revenue, expanded margins, and opened new locations without taking unnecessary risks.

The one thing that keeps Dollarama from being a no-brainer for every investor is its valuation. Dollarama has consistently traded at a steep growth premium, and today that premium is essentially as high as it’s ever been.

And while it’s natural for investors to hesitate when a stock trades near all-time highs, operationally, Dollarama continues to execute at a level that justifies that premium.

So, if you’re thinking about adding Dollarama to your portfolio, here’s where the stock could be in three years.

What could drive Dollarama’s growth over the next three years?

Although Dollarama has been one of the most impressive and consistent growth stocks over the last decade, domestically, it still has room to grow.

The company continues to open new stores every year, and same-store sales growth has remained strong thanks to steady demand and pricing discipline. Even in a mature market, Dollarama has shown it can increase traffic and basket size without sacrificing margins.

However, in addition to its domestic growth potential, Dollarama also has a ton of opportunity to expand its business internationally.

Already, its investment in the Latin American discount retailer, Dollarcity, has been growing rapidly, and now Dollarama has also expanded its presence to Australia.

Furthermore, the fact that Dollarama is not just expanding internationally but using its expertise to improve the operations of these businesses creates a ton of potential over the long haul.

Where could Dollarama stock be in three years?

With Dollarama continuing to expand its operations both in Canada and internationally, the stock still has plenty of potential to move higher over both the short and long term. With that said, trying to predict exactly where the share price will land isn’t as straightforward as it might seem.

Even if Dollarama keeps executing and growing its business, broader market conditions and the stock’s valuation multiple will still play a role in how it trades.

Over the last three years, Dollarama has traded as high as roughly 42 times forward earnings and as low as about 25 times. Today, it’s sitting near the high end of that range at roughly 40.5 times forward earnings.

Looking ahead three years, analyst estimates suggest forward earnings of around $6.50 to $7 per share, up from roughly $4.67 today. That implies earnings growth of around 13% annually, which lines up with Dollarama’s historical performance.

So, if the stock were to maintain a similar valuation multiple as today, around 40 times, that would put the share price somewhere in the $260 to $280 range three years from now.

And while that’s a compelling return in just three years, the risk for investors is that the valuation premium comes down or earnings growth slows. Those are real risks, especially given how expensive the stock already is. However, at the same time, Dollarama has demonstrated for years now that it can execute in just about any environment.

In fact, there are very few economic backdrops that truly derail Dollarama’s business. If anything, tougher conditions often work in its favour.

So, although Dollarama is expensive and valuation risk exists, considering its reliability and long-term growth potential, it remains one of the highest-quality stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 3 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

These three Canadian stocks combine real growth drivers with the kind of execution long-term investors look for.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

This 4.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each Month

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality Canadian dividend stock is highly defensive and offers a growing and sustainable yield.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Buy 100 Shares of This Premier Dividend Stock for $183 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don’t need a massive portfolio to build TFSA income. Even 100 shares of Canadian Utilities can start a steady,…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Investing

Why These 3 Canadian Stocks Have a Serious Advantage Over Global Markets in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

These Canadian stocks look like prime buying opportunities for investors looking for relative value in a market that's been defined…

Read more »

people apply for loan
Retirement

Here’s the CPP Contribution Your Employer Will Deduct in 2026 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how the CPP for 2026 affects your taxes. Understand the new contribution amounts and exemptions for your income.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Reliable Returns for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two quiet Canadian dividend payers, Power Corp and Exchange Income aim to deliver dependable cash and steady growth through cycles.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Better Dividend Stock: TC Energy vs. Enbridge

| Jitendra Parashar

Both TC Energy and Enbridge pay dependable dividends, but differences in their yield, growth visibility, and execution could shape returns…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Outstanding Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian dividend stocks are reliable and offer compelling yields, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »