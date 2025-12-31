Analysts Are Bullish on These Canadian Stocks: Here’s My Take

Canada’s “boring” stocks are getting interesting again, and these three steady businesses could benefit if rates ease and patience returns.

Canadian stocks are back on analysts’ radars as the setup finally feels balanced instead of fragile. Valuations still sit below long-term averages, earnings have proven more resilient than expected, and Canada’s market leans into sectors the world still needs, like infrastructure, waste management, and industrial automation.

Analysts also see an upside case if interest rates drift lower, which would ease financing costs and unlock capital spending that has been sitting on the sidelines. In short, Canada looks boring in a good way again, and boring often outperforms when patience comes back into fashion. So let’s look at some of the most boring stocks out there.

WCN

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a name analysts keep circling because it blends recession resistance with long-term growth. The Canadian stock runs solid waste collection, recycling, and disposal operations across North America, focusing on exclusive or secondary markets where competition stays limited. That structure allows it to lock in pricing power and generate predictable cash flow year after year. Even when the economy slows, garbage still gets picked up, and this gives analysts confidence in the durability of its earnings.

Recent earnings reinforced that confidence. Waste Connections delivered steady revenue growth and expanding margins, driven by disciplined pricing, route density improvements, and tuck-in acquisitions. The Canadian stock also performed well over the past year, holding up far better than most industrial peers during market pullbacks. On valuation, WCN never looks cheap on a headline basis, but analysts justify the premium because of its consistency, strong free cash flow, and long runway for consolidation. It’s the kind of stock institutions hold through cycles rather than trade around headlines.

ATS

ATS (TSX:ATS) draws bullish analyst attention for a different reason. It sits right in the middle of automation, robotics, and re-shoring trends. ATS designs and builds automated manufacturing systems for customers in life sciences, food and beverage, transportation, and industrial markets. As companies look to reduce labour risk and improve efficiency, demand for automation keeps rising. Analysts like ATS because it benefits from long-term capital spending trends rather than short-term consumer demand.

Earnings have shown some lumpiness, which is normal for a project-based automation business. Yet the broader trend remains intact. Recent results highlighted a healthy order backlog and improving execution after a period of integration and margin pressure. The Canadian stock has been volatile, which has actually helped bring the valuation down to more reasonable levels relative to its growth potential. Analysts see upside if margins continue to recover and backlog converts into revenue as expected. In their view, ATS looks like a patient investor’s stock rather than a momentum play.

HPS

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is one of those names analysts love quietly, then wonder why everyone else is ignoring it. The Canadian stock manufactures dry-type transformers and power solutions used in data centres, electrification projects, renewable energy, and industrial facilities. As grids get upgraded and electricity demand surges, transformers become a bottleneck product. Hammond sits in a very good spot. Analysts are bullish as demand visibility looks strong and competition remains limited in its niche.

Recent earnings showed robust revenue growth and solid profitability, supported by strong pricing and order flow tied to electrification and infrastructure spending. The Canadian stock has already had a strong run, but analysts argue the valuation still makes sense given earnings growth and balance sheet strength. Unlike many growth industrials, Hammond generates real cash and doesn’t rely on aggressive leverage. That combination of growth, discipline, and essential demand is why it keeps showing up on bullish lists.

Bottom line

Taken together, WCN, ATS, and HPS.A explain why analysts are warming to Canadian stocks again. Each one serves an essential function, each one generates real cash flow, and each one benefits from long-term trends rather than short-lived hype. These won’t all move in a straight line, but that’s the point. They are the kinds of Canadian stocks that reward patience, not prediction, and that’s exactly the kind of setup analysts tend to trust when markets start caring about fundamentals again.