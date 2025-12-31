Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Analysts Are Bullish on These Canadian Stocks: Here’s My Take

Analysts Are Bullish on These Canadian Stocks: Here’s My Take

Canada’s “boring” stocks are getting interesting again, and these three steady businesses could benefit if rates ease and patience returns.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian stocks look more balanced today
  • Waste Connections is a defensive cash-flow machine with pricing power, while ATS offers long-term automation growth
  • Hammond Power makes in-demand transformers for electrification and data centres

Canadian stocks are back on analysts’ radars as the setup finally feels balanced instead of fragile. Valuations still sit below long-term averages, earnings have proven more resilient than expected, and Canada’s market leans into sectors the world still needs, like infrastructure, waste management, and industrial automation.

Analysts also see an upside case if interest rates drift lower, which would ease financing costs and unlock capital spending that has been sitting on the sidelines. In short, Canada looks boring in a good way again, and boring often outperforms when patience comes back into fashion. So let’s look at some of the most boring stocks out there.

WCN

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a name analysts keep circling because it blends recession resistance with long-term growth. The Canadian stock runs solid waste collection, recycling, and disposal operations across North America, focusing on exclusive or secondary markets where competition stays limited. That structure allows it to lock in pricing power and generate predictable cash flow year after year. Even when the economy slows, garbage still gets picked up, and this gives analysts confidence in the durability of its earnings.

Recent earnings reinforced that confidence. Waste Connections delivered steady revenue growth and expanding margins, driven by disciplined pricing, route density improvements, and tuck-in acquisitions. The Canadian stock also performed well over the past year, holding up far better than most industrial peers during market pullbacks. On valuation, WCN never looks cheap on a headline basis, but analysts justify the premium because of its consistency, strong free cash flow, and long runway for consolidation. It’s the kind of stock institutions hold through cycles rather than trade around headlines.

ATS

ATS (TSX:ATS) draws bullish analyst attention for a different reason. It sits right in the middle of automation, robotics, and re-shoring trends. ATS designs and builds automated manufacturing systems for customers in life sciences, food and beverage, transportation, and industrial markets. As companies look to reduce labour risk and improve efficiency, demand for automation keeps rising. Analysts like ATS because it benefits from long-term capital spending trends rather than short-term consumer demand.

Earnings have shown some lumpiness, which is normal for a project-based automation business. Yet the broader trend remains intact. Recent results highlighted a healthy order backlog and improving execution after a period of integration and margin pressure. The Canadian stock has been volatile, which has actually helped bring the valuation down to more reasonable levels relative to its growth potential. Analysts see upside if margins continue to recover and backlog converts into revenue as expected. In their view, ATS looks like a patient investor’s stock rather than a momentum play.

HPS

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is one of those names analysts love quietly, then wonder why everyone else is ignoring it. The Canadian stock manufactures dry-type transformers and power solutions used in data centres, electrification projects, renewable energy, and industrial facilities. As grids get upgraded and electricity demand surges, transformers become a bottleneck product. Hammond sits in a very good spot. Analysts are bullish as demand visibility looks strong and competition remains limited in its niche.

Recent earnings showed robust revenue growth and solid profitability, supported by strong pricing and order flow tied to electrification and infrastructure spending. The Canadian stock has already had a strong run, but analysts argue the valuation still makes sense given earnings growth and balance sheet strength. Unlike many growth industrials, Hammond generates real cash and doesn’t rely on aggressive leverage. That combination of growth, discipline, and essential demand is why it keeps showing up on bullish lists.

Bottom line

Taken together, WCN, ATS, and HPS.A explain why analysts are warming to Canadian stocks again. Each one serves an essential function, each one generates real cash flow, and each one benefits from long-term trends rather than short-lived hype. These won’t all move in a straight line, but that’s the point. They are the kinds of Canadian stocks that reward patience, not prediction, and that’s exactly the kind of setup analysts tend to trust when markets start caring about fundamentals again.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

delivery truck drives into sunset
Dividend Stocks

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two overlooked Canadian stocks show how patient investors can still find undervalued stocks even after a solid market rally.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

A Recession-Resistant Dividend Stock for Lifelong TFSA Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want TFSA income that can survive a recession, Power Corp’s “boring” mix of insurance and wealth businesses could…

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks for Canadians in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks combine reliable income with business strength that could matter even more as 2026 approaches.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Holding That Pays Out Each Month

| Puja Tayal

Decide between two investment strategies with a TFSA. Evaluate the benefits of immediate dividends versus long-term growth potential.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield: I’m Loading Up on This Monthly Passive Income Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This grocery-anchored REIT won’t wow you with excitement, but its steady tenants and monthly payout could make it a practical…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

A Decade From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

These companies may not have the most stringent dividend policies, but they put your money to work and give you…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Year-End Investing: The Top 2 Stocks I’d Buy Before 2026 (and Why)

| Chris MacDonald

These two Canadian blue-chip stocks look well-positioned for another big up year in 2026. Here's why.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Growing Canadian Stocks for Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by solid underlying businesses, reliable cash flows, and a proven track record of dividend growth, these three Canadian stocks…

Read more »