Invest in This TSX Stock Today for More Wealth Tomorrow

Dollarama rarely looks cheap, but its steady “trade-down” demand and relentless execution have made it one of the TSX’s best long-term wealth builders.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The best wealth stocks often aren’t flashy
  • Dollarama keeps winning because shoppers trade down in tough times
  • DOL trades at a premium, but investors have historically been rewarded

The best wealth-building stocks often look obvious only in hindsight. They’re the businesses that quietly expand, compound cash flow, and execute year after year while investors chase louder stories. Buying the right TSX stock today can create more wealth tomorrow, not because it feels exciting, but because the business keeps doing the same smart things over a long period of time. Consistency, scale, and discipline tend to outperform hype, especially when inflation, rates, and consumer behaviour keep shifting. So, let’s look at one to consider.

DOL

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has been one of the clearest examples of this kind of long-term compounder on the TSX. Over the past decade, the TSX stock has delivered exceptional returns by doing something very simple extremely well: selling everyday essentials at prices Canadians trust. Even during economic slowdowns, Dollarama tends to gain traffic as shoppers trade down and become more value-conscious. That dynamic has helped the TSX stock remain resilient during market volatility, inflation spikes, and shifting consumer confidence. While many retailers struggle when costs rise, Dollarama often benefits.

Performance over the past few years reinforces that story. Dollarama shares continued to climb even as broader markets faced pressure from interest rates and economic uncertainty. The company’s steady store expansion, strong same-store sales growth, and disciplined cost management have helped it outperform many consumer-facing peers. Investors who worried about saturation have repeatedly been proven wrong as Dollarama continues to grow both its store count and average basket size. The market rewarded that execution with sustained share price strength.

Into earnings

When you look at earnings, Dollarama’s appeal becomes even clearer. Recent results showed continued revenue growth driven by higher customer traffic and improved merchandising. Gross margins remained strong, reflecting the TSX stock’s scale advantages and efficient supply chain. Even with higher labour and logistics costs, Dollarama maintained profitability by carefully managing pricing and inventory. Earnings growth has remained consistent rather than flashy, which is exactly what long-term investors want.

Valuation is where some investors hesitate, and that hesitation is understandable. Dollarama rarely looks cheap on traditional metrics. The TSX stock often trades at a premium multiple compared to other retailers because the market assigns real value to predictability. However, that premium has historically been justified by consistent earnings growth, strong free cash flow, and excellent returns on capital. Paying up for quality has worked well for Dollarama investors in the past, and the business continues to support that case.

Looking ahead

The bigger question is whether Dollarama is still a TSX stock to buy today for more wealth tomorrow. The answer depends on the mindset. If you are looking for a short-term bargain or a dramatic turnaround story, this is not it. If you are looking for a business that can quietly compound earnings, expand margins, and grow cash flow over many years, Dollarama fits that bill. Its value positioning, expanding private-label offerings, and ongoing store rollout give it a long runway in Canada and beyond.

Dollarama also benefits from a powerful behavioural tailwind. Even when economic conditions improve, many consumers don’t fully trade back up. Once shoppers get used to value pricing, they often stick with it. That creates durable demand that supports long-term growth rather than one-time boosts. Combined with strong execution and disciplined capital allocation, this makes Dollarama a business that can keep building wealth without needing perfect conditions.

Bottom line

In the end, Dollarama represents the kind of TSX stock that rewards patience. It may not feel thrilling to buy, and it may never look cheap, but its track record shows that boring can be beautiful when it comes to wealth creation. For investors thinking in years instead of months, Dollarama remains a compelling example of how investing in the right business today can quietly create more wealth tomorrow.

