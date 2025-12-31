The Best Dividend Stocks for Canadians in 2026

These two Canadian dividend stocks combine reliable income with business strength that could matter even more as 2026 approaches.

After the TSX Composite Index’s outstanding 65% surge over the past three years, many investors are wondering where the next phase of returns will come from. Chasing fast-rising growth stocks can feel risky after such a strong run, especially for those who rely on regular income. This is where dividends can quietly change your investing journey. A dependable dividend payout can make holding a stock easier during potential pullbacks and sideways markets. With 2026 coming into view, a few fundamentally solid companies in Canada are offering both income and staying power.

In this article, I’ll spotlight two such top dividend stocks for 2026 that Canadian investors may want to buy and hold.

Headwater Exploration stock

Speaking of Canadian dividend stocks for 2026, Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) brings income potential from the energy sector while still showing operational momentum. This Calgary-headquartered oil and gas producer has core heavy oil assets in Alberta and natural gas exposure in New Brunswick.

HWX stock is currently trading at $9.44 per share, giving it a market cap of about $2.2 billion. Headwater rewards investors with a quarterly dividend and offers an annualized dividend yield of roughly 4.7% at the current market price.

The stock has delivered about 45% over the last year, reflecting growing investor confidence in its production strategy. A major factor behind this performance has been its record production during the third quarter, when its output rose 11% YoY (year over year) to 22,523 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Despite record production, Headwater’s adjusted earnings for the quarter came in at $0.15 per share, down YoY as commodity prices softened. Even so, the company generated $80.4 million in adjusted funds flow from operations and maintained strong margins due to disciplined cost control. More importantly, it ended the September quarter with positive working capital and no bank debt.

What strengthens Headwater’s long-term income potential is its expanding secondary recovery program. More than half of its corporate oil production is already supported by secondary recovery, with the company expecting this to rise toward 60% by the end of 2026. This approach is expected to lower decline rates and reduce maintenance capital, supporting free cash flow and dividend sustainability. Given that, for investors seeking energy sector exposure among top dividend stocks for 2026, Headwater offers an attractive yield and durability.

Emera stock

Speaking of top dividend stocks for 2026, Emera (TSX:EMA) could also be worth considering as it can add a different layer of stability to your portfolio. This diversified utility firm has regulated operations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

EMA stock is currently trading near $67 per share, with a market cap of about $20.3 billion. At the current price, it offers an annualized dividend yield of about 4.4%, paid quarterly.

Interestingly, the share price of this Canadian utility company has gained close to 25% over the past year, backed by its stable earnings growth and regulatory progress. In the quarter ended in September 2025, Emera’s adjusted earnings climbed 9% YoY to $0.88 per share with the help of Tampa Electric’s strong performance. In the first three quarters of 2025, the company’s operating cash flow climbed 23%, helping it fund future investments while continuing to reward shareholders.

Recently, Emera unveiled a $20 billion capital plan covering 2026 through 2030, with nearly 80% of planned investments directed toward Florida. This capital plan focuses on grid modernization, infrastructure reliability, and renewable integration.

Emera expects 7% to 8% rate base growth through 2030, which makes its earnings and dividend growth largely predictable. For investors prioritizing reliable income and lower volatility, Emera remains a great Canadian dividend stock for 2026.