This 7.5% Dividend Stock Sends Cash to Investors Every Single Month

If you want TFSA-friendly income you can actually feel each month, this beaten-down REIT offers a high yield while it quietly repairs its portfolio.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Monthly dividend stocks can make investing feel tangible
  • Artis REIT has been dragged down by rate fears and office worries
  • AX.UN trades at a big discount to its real estate value and still covers its monthly payout

A dividend stock that pays every month can make investing feel practical rather than abstract. Instead of waiting a full quarter to see results, monthly income creates a steady rhythm of cash flow that can cover bills, be reinvested, or simply reduce financial stress.

For Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors especially, monthly payers can accelerate compounding because income goes right back to work without tax drag. It also helps smooth out market volatility. When prices bounce around, that consistent deposit into your account reminds you why you invested in the first place. So, let’s look at one monthly dividend stock to consider adding to your watchlist.

Artis

Artis REIT (TSX:AX.UN) is a diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) with exposure to office, industrial, and retail properties across Canada and the United States. Over the past year, its unit price reflected the broader pressure on REITs from higher interest rates and investor skepticism toward office real estate. That pullback left AX.UN trading well below where it sat in previous cycles, even as the underlying portfolio continues to generate cash. The market largely focused on sector-wide fear rather than company-specific execution.

Despite the weak sentiment, Artis actively reshaped its portfolio. Management reduced office exposure, leaned into industrial and retail assets, and focused on selling non-core properties to strengthen the balance sheet. This strategy has not made headlines, but it matters for long-term stability. For patient investors, that disconnect between perception and progress is often where opportunity shows up, especially in income-focused stocks.

Into earnings

From an earnings standpoint, the key metrics for AX.UN have remained relatively stable. Funds from operations, which measure a REIT’s ability to pay distributions, have continued to cover the monthly payout. Occupancy across the portfolio has held up better than many investors expected, and leasing activity has been focused on higher-quality tenants. Cash flow has allowed the trust to keep paying its distribution while also reducing leverage through asset sales.

Valuation is where AX.UN really stands out. The dividend stock trades at a deep discount to net asset value, meaning the market is pricing its real estate far below what it would likely be worth in a private transaction. That discount reflects fear around interest rates and office demand rather than a collapse in cash flow. For income investors, buying a REIT at a large discount can provide a margin of safety as long as the distribution remains supported.

Earning income

AX.UN sends cash to investors every single month, and that consistency is its biggest appeal. The distribution yield is high relative to many other Canadian REITs, and it is backed by real assets that generate rent every day. Management showed a willingness to adapt, sell assets, and focus on sustainability rather than chasing growth for its own sake. That discipline matters far more than short-term price moves when the goal is reliable income.

As a monthly payer, AX.UN fits well into a TFSA strategy focused on steady cash flow. You aren’t betting on a quick rebound or a hot real estate cycle. You’re collecting income while management works through a multi-year repositioning. The main risks to watch are interest rates, refinancing costs, and how quickly office exposure continues to shrink. Yet those risks are already reflected in the price. And right now, you can earn quite a lot. In fact, here’s what $7,000 can bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AX.UN$8.03871$0.60$522.60Monthly$6,994.13

Bottom line

At the end of the day, AX.UN is not about excitement. It’s about patience, income, and buying real assets when sentiment is poor but cash flow is intact. For investors who want a dividend stock that quietly deposits money into their account every month, and who are comfortable holding through a recovery rather than trying to time it, AX.UN offers a straightforward, income-first opportunity that does exactly what it promises.

