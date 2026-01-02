Member Login
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Saputo’s “boring” dairy business has quietly staged a big comeback, and it could be a smart $1,000 TFSA starter stock.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Starting with $1,000 lets you learn investing in a TFSA without taking on huge risk.
  • Saputo’s stock is up about 60% as profits and margins improved, not because of hype.
  • It’s a steady turnaround play with risks, so expect gradual progress and stay patient.

A thousand dollars can feel tiny, especially when you’re juggling mortgage payments, kids’ costs, and a grocery bill that keeps climbing. But it’s also the perfect starter amount for a smart growth stock. This lets you practise the habit without overthinking it. You buy a slice of a real company, learn what moves the business, and build confidence while the stakes stay manageable.

If the growth stock works, great. If it wobbles, you learn without panic. Either way, your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) starts working for you, and you give yourself room to build from here.

Consider SAP

Saputo (TSX:SAP) has looked like a sleepy consumer staple for years, but it suddenly reminded investors that turnarounds can happen in plain sight. Over the past year, its shares have climbed roughly 60%, and the growth stock recently touched a fresh one-year high. That kind of move matters as it signals the market stopped assuming the worst. It also suggests investors believe the company’s improvement story has traction, not just a short-lived bounce.

The rebound didn’t come from hype or a trendy narrative. It came from the slow work of improving margins in a global dairy and food business. People keep buying cheese and milk in good times and bad, so demand stays steadier than in most sectors. Saputo also spreads its operations across regions, which can soften the blow when one market turns choppy. Still, sentiment can swing fast, so strong performance doesn’t guarantee a straight line from here.

The numbers

Recent results helped explain why the growth stock’s tone changed. In the fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2026, Saputo reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48, up from $0.37 a year earlier, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $450 million from $389 million. Revenue came in around $4.72 billion. Those numbers point to better pricing, better product mix, and tighter costs. More importantly, they suggest the company can improve even without a booming economy.

Earnings are one thing, but flexibility is what keeps a recovery alive. On the earnings call, Saputo noted that net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization improved to about 1.88. This leaves more room to invest and stay disciplined. It also pays a dividend, and the yield sits around 1.9% at the time of writing, so you get a small paycheque while you wait. With a market cap of around $16.8 billion, it isn’t a tiny bet. Yet it still has room to surprise if execution stays strong and costs behave.

Considerations

So, why is Saputo a smart growth stock to buy with $1,000? It offers a resilient base business plus clear levers for upside. If margins keep expanding and management keeps making the boring fixes, the market can reward it with a healthier valuation over time. That’s the kind of compounding that fits a TFSA mindset. A small position also makes it easier to add gradually, especially if you’d rather average in than stress about the perfect day. The goal is steady ownership, not perfect entry.

It’s worth challenging the thesis, too. Saputo won’t behave like a high-octane tech name, and it won’t hand you a big monthly payout. Your upside comes from steady progress, not fireworks. It also faces real risks, like input costs, currency swings, and competitive pricing. A couple of soft quarters could cool the stock quickly, even if the long-term story stays intact. If you buy it, you need patience, not perfection.

Bottom line

If you’re starting with $1,000, the goal isn’t to impress anyone. The goal is to start building a portfolio you can stick with. Saputo has improving results, products Canadians buy without thinking, and enough operational runway to keep getting better. Yet even now, here’s what that $1,000 can earn through dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SAP$40.8324$0.80$19.20Quarterly$979.92

If it keeps doing the work, your small position can grow into something meaningful. And even if it takes time, you’ll be learning the whole way, which is exactly how better investors get made.

