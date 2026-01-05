Member Login
The Best $10,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

A $10,000 TFSA can start compounding into real income later, if you pick durable growers and reinvest patiently.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Decide if you want income now or later, then build a simple plan you can repeat for years.
  • Diversify across a few different business models and avoid overpaying, even for great companies.
  • Cameco adds growth, goeasy adds dividend compounding, and Fairfax adds steadier long-term value building.

Your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) does not need a miracle to create massive income. It needs a smart start and the courage to let time do its thing. With $10,000, you can buy real companies, collect dividends, and reinvest every penny without losing to tax cuts. That sounds boring, but boring grows fast when the government leaves the investment alone. A TFSA can turn “extra money” into “this pays the bills” money. So let’s look at how to get started.

Starting out

The best $10,000 TFSA approach starts with a goal you can explain in one sentence. Do you want income now, or do you want income later? If you want it later, focus on businesses that grow earnings and raise payouts over time. If you want it now, tilt toward dividends, but keep some growth to protect purchasing power. You can also mix both, as long as you stay consistent.

Next, keep it simple enough to repeat. Pick a small basket and commit to it for years, not weeks. Automatic contributions matter more than perfect timing. Reinvest dividends now, then take the cash later when you actually need it. That one switch can turn a small start into a meaningful paycheque.

Third, build in balance so you don’t blow up your plan during a bad year. Three different business models can smooth the ride. Also watch valuation. A great company can still disappoint if you overpay, so add slowly when the price runs ahead of fundamentals.

Three to consider

Cameco (TSX:CCO) can play the growth role in a TFSA. It sits in the middle of the nuclear fuel cycle, and earns revenue from uranium and related services. Nuclear power regained momentum, and electricity demand keeps climbing, which keeps long-term contracting in focus. Over the last 52 weeks, its share price rose about 68%. In its third-quarter 2025 update, it reported $779 million in cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025. The downside shows up in valuation and commodity swings. The dividend yield stays tiny, so it works best as a wealth-builder that can fund bigger income later from uranium growth.

goeasy (TSX:GSY) can add dividend compounding with a bit of grit. It lends to Canadians through consumer finance and leasing, and grows by expanding its loan book while managing credit risk. It reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12, and offered an annual dividend yield around 4.4% at writing. The stock fell about 20% over the last 52 weeks, which can improve your entry point if fundamentals hold.

Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH) can act like the steadier anchor. It runs insurance and reinsurance operations and invests the float, so it can build value through underwriting and long-term investing. In its third-quarter 2025 release, it reported net earnings of $1.2 billion, or $52.04 per diluted share. The share price gained about 28% over the last 52 weeks, yet the market can still price it at a single-digit earnings multiple at times. That can support long-run compounding if the book value keeps climbing.

Bottom line

Here’s the honest pushback, none of these picks offers massive income today on a $10,000 cheque. The plan aims to grow earning power first, then turn that power into tax-free income when you choose. One simple split is one-third in each stock, with dividends reinvested. Here’s what that could look like right now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CCO$127.9526$0.24$6.24Quarterly$3,326.70
FFH$2,614.561$21.59$21.59Annual$2,614.56
GSY$130.8325$5.84$146.00Quarterly$3,270.75

Rebalance once a year, not every week. Keep an emergency fund outside the TFSA so you never sell under pressure. You can also top up the laggard after earnings season, which forces you to intentionally buy when it feels uncomfortable and often the cheapest. Stick with the process, and $10,000 can start a compounding loop that keeps getting louder every year.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

