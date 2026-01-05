These Stocks Won Big Last Year and Are Still Excellent Buys for 2026

Backed by strong fundamentals and favourable growth outlooks, these three TSX stocks appear poised to continue their upward momentum in 2026.

Canadian equities posted a robust performance in 2025, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index advancing more than 28%. Against this strong market backdrop, the following three TSX stocks significantly outperformed the benchmark index, supported by resilient fundamentals, favourable industry conditions, and strong quarterly execution. An assessment of their recent operating performance and long-term growth drivers highlights compelling opportunities for investors seeking above-market returns.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) was among the top-performing Canadian stocks last year, delivering returns of more than 206%. The rally was driven by better-than-expected quarterly results, upward revisions to its 2025 guidance, and an increasingly optimistic long-term outlook. In the most recent third quarter, the company reported revenue growth of 27.6% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 51.9%, supported by strong demand for Hardware Platform Solutions within its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Looking ahead, the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence across enterprise and consumer applications is prompting hyperscalers to expand their infrastructure, significantly increasing Celestica’s addressable market. The company is also rolling out new products, including advanced switches and storage solutions, which should further enhance its competitive positioning. Management forecasts revenue and adjusted EPS growth of 26.4% and 52%, respectively, in 2025, followed by growth of 31.1% and 39% in 2026. Despite these robust growth expectations, the stock trades at a reasonable valuation of approximately 2.3 times forward sales, making Celestica an attractive investment opportunity.

Kinross Gold

Another stock that delivered an impressive return last year was Kinross Gold (TSX:K), which generated gains of over 190%, significantly outperforming the broader equity markets. The gold mining company operates a diversified portfolio of mines across the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Mauritania. It has benefited from rising gold prices, delivering strong financial performance and share price appreciation.

Despite a year-over-year decline in third-quarter production, Kinross posted solid financial growth, driven by higher realized gold prices. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.44, representing an 83.3% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead, analysts expect gold prices to remain resilient amid rising geopolitical tensions, a weakening US dollar, and continued gold accumulation by global central banks. A supportive gold price environment should bode well for Kinross Gold. In addition, investors stand to benefit from the company’s planned $600 million share repurchase program for 2025 and its quarterly dividend of $0.035 per share, which yields approximately 0.51% on an annualized basis. Furthermore, management expects gold-equivalent production to remain steady at around two million ounces in both 2026 and 2027. Considering these factors, I remain bullish on Kinross Gold.

5N Plus

My final pick is 5N Plus (TSX: VNP), which delivered an impressive 140% return last year. The company, which produces and markets specialty semiconductors and performance materials, benefited from the rapidly expanding semiconductor sector, resulting in strong quarterly performance and significant share price appreciation.

In the most recently reported third quarter, 5N Plus posted robust financial results, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growing by 33.1% and 86.5%, respectively. This performance was driven by strong demand from the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power markets in its specialty semiconductors segment, as well as favourable pricing for bismuth-based products in its performance materials segment.

Looking ahead, management remains optimistic that demand for the company’s products will stay strong as customers increasingly seek advanced materials from reliable, high-quality suppliers for renewable energy and space solar applications. Supported by its global sourcing network and well-established manufacturing capabilities, 5N Plus is well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable industry tailwinds. As a result, I expect 5N Plus stock’s uptrend to continue this year as well.