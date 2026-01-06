Member Login
Home » Investing » The “Sleep-Well” TFSA Portfolio for 2026: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in January

The “Sleep-Well” TFSA Portfolio for 2026: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in January

A simple “sleep-better” TFSA core for January 2026 can start with a bank, a utility, and an energy blue chip, each doing a different job in your plan.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • RY is the anchor: diversified earnings and strong capital support dependable dividends
  • CU is the stability ballast: regulated/contracted utility cash flow smooths volatility
  • CNQ adds return potential and shareholder payouts, but it’s commodity-driven

If you’re building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in January 2026, looking to sleep better in 2026, three Canadian blue chips can absolutely get you started. The trick is knowing what each holding is doing for you. A beginner portfolio needs cash flow you can trust, businesses that survive ugly years, and enough balance that one bad headline does not wreck your plan. These three dividend stocks can deliver that mix, but carry different risks and will not move in sync.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) can be the anchor to any portfolio as it’s a diversified earnings machine, not a one-product story. For Q3 FY2025, it posted record net income of $5.4 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) EPS of $3.75, with strength across personal banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. It also reported a 13.2% CET1 ratio and returned $3.1 billion via dividends and buybacks. For a beginner, that blend of scale and capital is a foundation that makes it easier to stay invested.

The sleep-well case for Royal Bank is resilience. When one segment cools, another can pick up the slack. If markets are messy, retail spreads and volumes can still work. If lending slows, fee income can still grow. The part that can keep you up at night is the credit cycle. Provisions tend to rise after good times. Housing stress can spill into consumer and commercial losses. Regulators can also tighten capital rules. You own it anyway, as the franchise is designed to outlast those cycles, not avoid them.

CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is here for steadiness, not excitement. Utilities earn most of their money from regulated or contracted assets, so profits typically swing less than those of banks or energy producers. For new investors, that predictability is a feature, especially when the market gets loud. The dividend stock’s third-quarter 2025 earnings update is the type of checkpoint you want to see, as it keeps the story current and shows management is still executing on a long-term plan.

But utilities are not risk-free. Rates matter as utilities often carry substantial debt and investors compare dividend yields to bond yields. Regulators influence allowed returns. Capital programs with big builds can run over budget or take longer to earn a return. If the Bank of Canada signals multiple cuts, that backdrop can help by easing financing pressure over time and making dividend stocks look more appealing. Though you still need to watch leverage and execution.

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is the spicy one. It can still be a sleep-well holding, but only if you accept that the share price can swing with oil and gas. What investors want from CNQ is operational consistency and a clear capital-return plan. In its third-quarter 2025 release, the dividend stock focused on operations and returning cash to shareholders, the right language for long-term owners.

Rate cuts can help CNQ, but not the way they help a utility. Lower rates can lift overall equity sentiment and support the economy, which can support energy demand. Still, CNQ’s biggest drivers remain global supply, demand, and geopolitics. Investors want exposure to its dividends and buybacks when energy is strong, without letting one commodity cycle dictate their TFSA mood.

Bottom line

Put together, these three dividend stocks can be a strong Canadian core with a bank, a utility, and a major energy producer, plus dividends from all three. The biggest gap is diversification beyond Canada and beyond these sectors. If you add one broad global equity exchange-traded fund (ETF) as a fourth holding, you reduce concentration and make the plan more beginner-proof. Meanwhile, aiming for solid dividends, for instance, here’s what $7,000 in each can bring you.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CU$41.98166$1.83$303.78Quarterly$6,978.68
CNQ$43.66160$2.35$376.00Quarterly$6,985.60
RY$236.5429$6.56$190.24Quarterly$6,859.66

The goal for January is not to be clever. It’s to build something you can keep funding, ignore the noise, and hold through rough patches. Before buying, check today’s price, dividend yield, and payout sustainability, then set a simple rebalancing rule once a year for yourself.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Discover strategies for managing stocks during retirement, especially in light of market uncertainties and downturns.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make January Feel Like Payday Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold Royalties’ 8% yield can make your TFSA feel like “payday season,” but that monthly cheque is tied to energy…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $20K Into Decades of Reliable Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have a proven record of dividend payments and the financial strength to sustain and grow their payouts.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Here’s a TFSA Setup That Can Pay You Every Month in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $14,000 TFSA split between two high-income names can create a steady cash “drip,” but the real sleep-well factor is…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

SmartCentres’ 7% monthly payout could anchor a TFSA, but only if you’re comfortable with tight payout coverage.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

The Best $10,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $10,000 TFSA can start compounding into real income later, if you pick durable growers and reinvest patiently.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $500 TFSA start can still buy three proven Canadian dividend payers, and the habit of reinvesting can do the…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Earn $200/Month in Passive Income That the CRA Can’t Tax

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to boost your monthly passive income. Here's how you can earn an extra $200/month completely tax free!

Read more »