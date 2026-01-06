Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

Are you wondering what stocks could be set to outperform in 2026 and beyond? These four Canadian stocks look like great buys right now!

2026 has arrived, and it is time to think about Canadian stock investing strategies for the year ahead. If I had $2,000 to invest, here are four quality Canadian stocks I would think about buying right now.

A top Canadian defence stock

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is my top Canadian stock pick for a turnaround in 2026. Despite a 16% return in 2025, Calian’s stock is down 15% over the past five years. Calian’s stock has underperformed due to a few guidance misses and earnings disappointments over the past couple of years.

Fortunately, things are looking up. This $640 million market cap company is a major supplier of medical, training, and communication technology services to the Canadian government. With a flood of government spending set to surge in 2026, Calian should see its fair share of contract wins.

The company is projecting double-digit growth in 2026. Even after a recent price recovery, this company only trades for 13 times earnings. On a price-to-growth basis, this could be a good bet in 2026.

An aviation stock for monthly dividends

Another stock that could benefit in an offhanded way to Canada’s rising military spend is Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF). It operates a gateway of essential flight services that cater to Canada’s north. This is complimented by a mix of manufacturing and environmental matting solutions.

Exchange focuses on providing essential services where it can be the dominant player and capture steady demand. Its aviation businesses are of particular interest because of rising concerns over Canada’s northern sovereignty. Investments in defence in the region could be a major boon for Exchange.

Exchange also outfits observation aircraft with surveillance hardware and software. Rising global defence spending is pushing up demand for those services. This stock trades with an attractive 3.4% dividend yield, so it is interesting option for Canadian income investors.

A top Canadian network stock

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) stock had an abysmal year in 2025. Its stock fell nearly 30%. Yet operationally and financially there was very little to be upset about. Year to date, revenues rose 11% to $536 million and net income rose 12%.

The company earns high income margins of 22%. It generates a tonne of free cash flow. Its balance sheet is in prime shape with no debt and nearly $280 million of cash.

Descartes operates a leading global transportation network that is complemented by a full software suite for the logistics industry. With an increasingly complex trade environment, vendors need its software more than ever.

Descartes’s stock is perpetually pricey. However, it is trading for a multi-year low valuation. It’s an attractive time to add this high-quality Canadian stock.

A quality software company

Speaking about software, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is another stock that fell in 2025. In fact, it is down 28% in the past six months. It basically gave up all its gains in 2025 over that period.

Yet, this software consolidator has operationally performed very well. It has deployed a record amount of capital into acquisitions. Year to date, revenues rose 20% and free cash flow increased 19%.

Topicus.com provides critical, specialized software to a wide mix of industries in Europe. It operates a resilient business, but some people are worried that artificial intelligence (AI) could disrupt its business strategy.

While many people only see the negatives, AI could also be a tool to create better software and create more value for the company. It’s a bet I would be willing to take. Topicus looks like an attractive Canadian stock to add right now.