1 Simple TFSA Move Canadians Forget Every January (and it Costs Them)

1 Simple TFSA Move Canadians Forget Every January (and it Costs Them)

Starting your TFSA early in January can add months of compounding and dividends you can’t get back.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Confused person shrugging

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Contribute to your TFSA early in January and invest within a week to maximize tax-free compounding.
  • Leaving TFSA money in cash wastes the account’s biggest advantage: long-term growth and dividends.
  • Couche-Tard is a steady compounder for a TFSA, but returns rely more on growth than dividends.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the one account that makes investing feel fair. You put after-tax dollars in, the growth is tax-free, and the income can be tax-free for decades. For most Canadians, that’s the simplest way to build flexibility for retirement, big goals, and the unexpected. The twist is that the TFSA is only powerful when you use it consistently, and January is when the calendar quietly hands you a fresh chance to act.

A major move

The simple TFSA move Canadians forget every January is making the contribution early and investing it right away. Many people wait until spring because Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) season hogs the spotlight. Or they wait for a perfect moment that never arrives. Others contribute, then freeze, leaving the money in cash because choosing investments feels like a test. Either way, you’re paying with time, and time is the ingredient you can’t buy back.

That cost is higher than it looks. You miss months where markets can drift higher without fanfare, and you miss dividends that would have landed along the way. If your goal is a tax-free monthly income later, delaying contributions lowers the future cheque because you’re shrinking the compounding runway. This is why “I’ll do it later” stings more inside a TFSA than almost anywhere else. Consistency beats perfect timing, especially for beginners. It also affects behaviour. When you start late, you tend to chase what has already gone up. Starting early reduces that pressure and makes investing a routine.

A second, related mistake is treating the TFSA like a savings account forever. Cash is fine for short goals, but the TFSA’s superpower is owning assets that can grow and, ideally, share profits with you. A clean rule keeps it simple. Contribute early in January, invest within a week, and automate it so you don’t renegotiate with yourself every year. If you’ve fallen behind, the fix is not cleverness. It’s repeating that rule until the gap closes. Automation can be as simple as a scheduled transfer and a set purchase day. You’re not removing risk. You’re removing procrastination.

Consider ATD

If you want one Canadian stock that can support a catch-up habit, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a practical candidate. It runs a huge convenience store and fuel network, and it has built a reputation for steady execution and disciplined deal-making. In its second quarter fiscal 2026 results for the quarter ended Oct. 12, 2025, it reported net earnings of US$740.6 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.79, with adjusted diluted EPS of US$0.78.

Those earnings matter as these point to a cash engine that can keep turning even when headlines change. Operating income for the quarter was US$1.083 billion, and the convenience store merchandise and services gross margin was 34.6%. That’s the kind of stability beginners should appreciate. The Canadian stock also kept returning capital by repurchasing about 7.5 million shares for roughly US$492.7 million in the quarter, boosting each remaining share’s slice of future results.

On valuation and income, ATD is priced like a quality compounder, not a bargain income play. It traded 18.7 times trailing earnings and roughly 18.1 times forward earnings recently, with a dividend yield of around 1%. That low yield can be fine inside a TFSA if buybacks and reinvestment keep driving long-term growth, yet it also means you’re relying more on share price appreciation than cash payout.

Bottom line

The balance to respect is that Couche-Tard is not immune to competition, fuel volume swings, consumer behaviour shifts, or currency moves because it reports in U.S. dollars. A big acquisition could also disappoint if the price is wrong. Still, if your January goal is to stop leaving TFSA room unused, a durable operator like ATD can help you stay invested. In fact, here’s what that $7,000 could earn in dividend income alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ATD$75.0393$0.86$79.98Quarterly$6,977.79

Starting early is usually what drives results. From there, invest promptly, and let time do the heavy lifting.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

