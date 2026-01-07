1 Simple TFSA Move Canadians Forget Every January (and it Costs Them)

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the one account that makes investing feel fair. You put after-tax dollars in, the growth is tax-free, and the income can be tax-free for decades. For most Canadians, that’s the simplest way to build flexibility for retirement, big goals, and the unexpected. The twist is that the TFSA is only powerful when you use it consistently, and January is when the calendar quietly hands you a fresh chance to act.

A major move

The simple TFSA move Canadians forget every January is making the contribution early and investing it right away. Many people wait until spring because Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) season hogs the spotlight. Or they wait for a perfect moment that never arrives. Others contribute, then freeze, leaving the money in cash because choosing investments feels like a test. Either way, you’re paying with time, and time is the ingredient you can’t buy back.

That cost is higher than it looks. You miss months where markets can drift higher without fanfare, and you miss dividends that would have landed along the way. If your goal is a tax-free monthly income later, delaying contributions lowers the future cheque because you’re shrinking the compounding runway. This is why “I’ll do it later” stings more inside a TFSA than almost anywhere else. Consistency beats perfect timing, especially for beginners. It also affects behaviour. When you start late, you tend to chase what has already gone up. Starting early reduces that pressure and makes investing a routine.

A second, related mistake is treating the TFSA like a savings account forever. Cash is fine for short goals, but the TFSA’s superpower is owning assets that can grow and, ideally, share profits with you. A clean rule keeps it simple. Contribute early in January, invest within a week, and automate it so you don’t renegotiate with yourself every year. If you’ve fallen behind, the fix is not cleverness. It’s repeating that rule until the gap closes. Automation can be as simple as a scheduled transfer and a set purchase day. You’re not removing risk. You’re removing procrastination.

Consider ATD

If you want one Canadian stock that can support a catch-up habit, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a practical candidate. It runs a huge convenience store and fuel network, and it has built a reputation for steady execution and disciplined deal-making. In its second quarter fiscal 2026 results for the quarter ended Oct. 12, 2025, it reported net earnings of US$740.6 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.79, with adjusted diluted EPS of US$0.78.

Those earnings matter as these point to a cash engine that can keep turning even when headlines change. Operating income for the quarter was US$1.083 billion, and the convenience store merchandise and services gross margin was 34.6%. That’s the kind of stability beginners should appreciate. The Canadian stock also kept returning capital by repurchasing about 7.5 million shares for roughly US$492.7 million in the quarter, boosting each remaining share’s slice of future results.

On valuation and income, ATD is priced like a quality compounder, not a bargain income play. It traded 18.7 times trailing earnings and roughly 18.1 times forward earnings recently, with a dividend yield of around 1%. That low yield can be fine inside a TFSA if buybacks and reinvestment keep driving long-term growth, yet it also means you’re relying more on share price appreciation than cash payout.

Bottom line

The balance to respect is that Couche-Tard is not immune to competition, fuel volume swings, consumer behaviour shifts, or currency moves because it reports in U.S. dollars. A big acquisition could also disappoint if the price is wrong. Still, if your January goal is to stop leaving TFSA room unused, a durable operator like ATD can help you stay invested. In fact, here’s what that $7,000 could earn in dividend income alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ATD $75.03 93 $0.86 $79.98 Quarterly $6,977.79

Starting early is usually what drives results. From there, invest promptly, and let time do the heavy lifting.