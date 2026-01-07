Member Login
Home » Investing » DIY Investors: How to Build a Stable Income Portfolio Starting With $50,000

DIY Investors: How to Build a Stable Income Portfolio Starting With $50,000

Telus (TSX:T) stock might be tempting for dividend investors, but there are risks to know about.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With the TSX entering 2026 strong, putting a large sum like $50,000 to work via dollar-cost averaging can help manage correction risk and investor nerves, even if a lump-sum buy could win if markets keep ripping higher.
  • For income, a ~$50,000 portfolio at a 4% yield generates about $2,000/year (tax-free in a TFSA), while Telus (TSX:T) offers a much higher ~9.3% yield but comes with higher volatility and dividend/capital-risk—making small, incremental buys and diversification key.

Canadian DIY investors with an extra $50,000 or so in new money to put to work have plenty of options. And while the TSX Index is coming into 2026 hot, I wouldn’t hit the panic button over the next stock market correction. Undoubtedly, one should always be prepared in any given year, and the key isn’t timing when it’ll start, but having a game plan for how to react once stocks inevitably do start putting together nasty losing streaks.

When it comes to a considerable sum (let’s say in the five figures), I’m an advocate of dollar-cost avereraging (or incremental buying through the course of a year), rather than putting everything to work at one instance in time, especially if the broad equity markets are close to a new all-time high and we’re fresh off one of the best return years in recent memory. Of course, dollar-cost averaging isn’t a magic formula for good returns. In fact, if stocks continue to roar higher with this kind of momentum, putting a lump sum into stocks at once might outpace an incremental buying approach.

Indeed, there are trade-offs to consider. For investors who don’t have liquidity beyond the amount they’re looking to invest, though, I’d view the dollar-cost averaging approach as a way to calm one’s nerves if the perception of a correction is high or if one doesn’t have liquidity to be a net buyer on such a dip. Of course, it all comes down to one’s comfort level.

Incremental buying could make more sense when dealing with large sums

For a relatively new investor, the pros (less panic) of incremental buying, I think, outweigh the potential negatives. That said, if 2025 wasn’t a red-hot year for the TSX Index and we’re in the midst of a bear market, perhaps the lump-sum approach would have proven better. In any case, investors keen on formulating a passive income stream may wish to steadily add to their holdings over time.

If you’re looking to average a 4% yield, a $50,000 portfolio would payout $2,000 before taxes. Of course, if you’re in a TFSA, that’d be tax-free income. Either way, backing up the truck on a 4%-yielder at one instance may be the best way to lock in that yield. However, incremental buyers willing to average up their yield may wish to build such a passive income stream over time.

As you may know, the yield goes higher when share prices move lower, so when it comes to an income stream, a dollar-cost averaging approach could prove wise, especially if the market is expensive and some froth needs to come off the top of some of the names (most notably the big Canadian banks, which have endured yield compression in the past year as a result of big capital gains in 2025).

What about Telus’ huge yield?

For investors seeking higher yields, a name like Telus (TSX:T) could be a worthy option, given its yield is around 9.3%. And with a dividend growth pause and plenty of efforts to improve the cash flows, I do find the battered telecom to be intriguing for those risk-takers who prioritize income over growth, even if it means tackling serious volatility.

Either way, Telus shares have been gaining in recent sessions, and if the dividend does survive, nibbling on the stock while the yield’s still above 9% could make sense. Given the annual income from $50,000, the stock could work out to more than $4,500 in annual income.

That’s a great deal, but investors should be cautious about putting too much to work at any given time, as there are dividend cut risks and capital downside to be concerned about. Either way, for stability, I’d be an incremental buyer of Telus’ diversified dividend (in small doses) with yields in the 3–4% range.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Are Built to Keep Paying and Paying

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have durable operations, strong cash flows, and management teams that prioritize returning capital to investors.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

New Year, New Income: How to Aim for $300 a Month in Tax-Free Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $300/month TFSA dividend goal starts with building a base and can be a practical “income foundation” if cash-flow coverage…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Last Chance for a Fresh Start: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Strong January 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting fresh in January is easier when you buy a few durable TSX “sleep-well” businesses and let time do the…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Overthink It: The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach to Start 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With $21,000 to start a TFSA in 2026, a simple four-holding mix can balance Canadian income with global diversification.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Strategy: Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks Forever

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock looks like a dividend bargain worth holding forever in a TFSA or RRSP.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

The “Sleep-Well” TFSA Portfolio for 2026: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple “sleep-better” TFSA core for January 2026 can start with a bank, a utility, and an energy blue chip,…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Discover strategies for managing stocks during retirement, especially in light of market uncertainties and downturns.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make January Feel Like Payday Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold Royalties’ 8% yield can make your TFSA feel like “payday season,” but that monthly cheque is tied to energy…

Read more »