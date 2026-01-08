Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Rock-Solid Canadian Dividend Stocks for Steady Passive Income

2 Rock-Solid Canadian Dividend Stocks for Steady Passive Income

These high-quality dividend stocks are capable of maintaining current payouts while increasing distributions across market cycles.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
A person builds a rock tower on a beach.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend-paying companies with a growing earnings base and resilient payouts are top investments for steady passive income.
  • These Canadian dividend stocks have uninterruptedly paid and increased their dividends for years and offer worry-free income.
  • These dividend stocks maintain a sustainable payout ratio and are likely to increase their dividends over time.

Investors seeking steady passive income could consider high-quality Canadian dividend stocks. Notably, many of these TSX stocks have uninterruptedly paid and increased their dividends for years and maintain sustainable payouts. These are primarily large-cap firms with a solid earnings base and strong cash flows. The resilience of their distributions in all economic situations makes them rock-solid dividend payers.

Against this background, here are two Canadian dividend stocks that are attractive options for investors seeking steady passive income.

Rock-solid dividend stock #1: Canadian Utilities

Utility stocks have long been one of the top investments for investors seeking steady passive income. Their businesses are regulated, defensive in nature, and built around essential services. This structure leads to predictable cash flows, even during periods of economic uncertainty, allowing utilities to maintain and grow dividend payments across market cycles.

Within this sector, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is one of the top bets due to its solid dividend growth record. It has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years, reflecting its ability to generate steady earnings and cash flow across all market conditions, and the resilience of its payouts.

Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to maintain its dividend growth streak. Its highly contracted and regulated earnings base will drive future payouts. The company has consistently invested and expanded its global regulated rate base to $15.9 billion. Between 2025 and 2027, Canadian Utilities plans to invest approximately $6.1 billion in its regulated utility operations. These investments are expected to further expand the rate base and drive higher earnings and cash flow over the long term.

In addition, Canadian Utilities is also focusing on new growth opportunities, including electricity generation, clean energy, and energy storage. These areas offer the potential for stronger long-term growth and will diversify its revenue sources.

Canadian Utilities’ strong dividend growth history, contracted and regulated cash flow, and a growing low-risk earnings base make it a rock-solid dividend stock for steady income.

Rock-solid dividend stock #2: TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another rock-solid dividend stock for steady passive income. This energy infrastructure company operates a highly contracted and regulated business, supporting its payouts. For instance, TC Energy has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and is well-positioned to continue growing it.

Notably, 97% of its cash flow is generated from regulated assets or take-or-pay contracts, which significantly reduces exposure to swings in commodity prices. This structure allows the company to remain financially resilient even during periods of energy market turbulence, providing investors with a high degree of income stability.

Further, TC Energy’s extensive pipeline network plays a critical role in North America’s energy system, connecting low-cost natural gas supplies with major population and industrial centres across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Thanks to its extensive infrastructure, its systems witness high utilization.

Beyond pipelines, the company also has exposure to nuclear, natural gas, wind, and solar assets, giving it a diversified portfolio that aligns with the gradual global transition toward cleaner and lower-emission energy sources.

Looking ahead, TC Energy is well-positioned to benefit from rising global energy demand and the growing need for reliable infrastructure to support lower-carbon energy solutions. The company plans to invest between $6 billion and $7 billion in long-term, low-risk projects through 2026, strengthening its earnings base. Further, management expects long-term dividend growth of 3% to 5% annually. Overall, TC Energy stock is an attractive option for steady passive income.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’m Buying Now: It’s a Steal

| Puja Tayal

Find out how geopolitical tensions are shaping Canadian oil stocks and commodity prices amidst the crisis in Venezuela.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Energy Loves a New Year: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Shine in January 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus and Whitecap can make January feel like “payday season,” but they only stay comforting if oil-driven cash flow keeps…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy: Should You Buy the Pullback?

| Andrew Walker

Cenovus is down more than 10% in recent weeks. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) saw its share price drop on concerns that Canadian oil sands producers are at risk of losing…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

If Growth Is Your Game, We Have the Name of the Dividend Stock for You

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) might be a great buy for one's TFSA in the new year.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

2 Stocks Worth Buying and Holding in a TFSA Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their regulated business model, visible growth trajectory, and reliable income stream, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for your…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

| Jitendra Parashar

With energy stocks moving unevenly, CNQ stock is once again testing investor patience and conviction.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock for $120 a Month in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Buy 2,000 shares of Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) stock to earn $120 in monthly passive income from its 8.2% yield

Read more »