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Retirees: Here’s a Cheap Safety Stock That Pays Big Dividends

Here’s why Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) could be the undervalued dividend stock investors are looking for right now.

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Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
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Key Points
  • Whitecap Resources offers a strong 5.2% dividend yield and solid shareholder returns, backed by robust fundamentals and a significant reserve of 2.2 billion barrels of oil, making it an attractive long-term investment.
  • With remarkable free cash flow and a diversified portfolio, Whitecap is well-positioned to deliver steady cash flow and growth, offering undervalued dividend opportunities for investors.

Oil markets will always be volatile. But for investors looking for undervalued stocks with plenty of upside potential, this is a top sector to consider right now. And as I’ve pointed out in the past, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) remains a top option for long-term investors looking to capitalize from these underlying trends.

Here’s why I think Whitecap’s impressive 5.2% dividend yield (paid monthly) makes this a top undervalued dividend stock for retirees (and really investors of all ages) to consider owning right now.

canadian energy oil

Image source: Getty Images

An energy stock with energized fundamentals

Whitecap Resources checks those boxes in a way few Canadian energy names do right now. The company just delivered record 2025 results, bringing in solid revenue and earnings growth, while keeping its net debt below the key 1-times ratio. With total shareholder returns coming in around 15% over the course of the past year (the company’s solid dividend yield of more than 5% and share buybacks), this is a stock that’s got some serious fundamental support behind it.

I think the company’s strong free cash flow profile is likely to remain in place for a long time. Of course, surging oil prices will provide a massive boon for investors out of the gate. And if oil does surge to the $200 per barrel level, some market participants think is not only possible but likely, this is a stock that could drive big upside.

Much of that has to do with the 2.2 billion barrels of oil and oil equivalents the company notes in its reserves. This amounts to a total reserve life index of more than 16 years, providing much more than a decade of production growth capabilities over the long term.

Solid valuation

On the valuation front, I think many market participants aren’t currently appreciating the sheer level of Whitecap’s current free cash flow. Producing around $2.7 billion of operating cash flow annually on a market capitalization of just $17 billion, that works out to an operating cash flow margin of more than 15%. Indeed, that’s difficult to find in this day and age.

Supported by a diversified portfolio of roughly 10,500 drilling locations across Alberta and Saskatchewan, this is a company with both low-cost conventional assets and high-growth (higher margin) production that should deliver the right mix of cash flow stability and growth over the long term.

So, for those looking for monthly dividend income, long-term capital appreciation, or simply growth at a reasonable price, Whitecap ticks all the boxes. In my book, this is simply one of the best long-term dividend value plays in the market right now.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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