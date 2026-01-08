Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Energy Stocks Took a Big Hit to Start 2026: Should Investors Worry?

Canadian Energy Stocks Took a Big Hit to Start 2026: Should Investors Worry?

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG) and Canadian crude have taken a hit to start the year, but it might be too soon to buy.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian energy stocks are sliding on fears that increased Venezuelan heavy-oil supply to the U.S. could pressure demand for Canadian crude and widen the WCS discount.
  • The TSX energy ETF (TSX:XEG) is down ~6% YTD and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is down 10%+ YTD with a ~5.4% yield.

With the U.S. poised to take control over oil sales in Venezuela, questions linger as to what the longer-term impact could be on the Canadian oil giants. Undoubtedly, the U.S. energy plays enjoyed quite a short-lived jolt before coming back to Earth.

And while the broad basket of Canadian energy names has been on a steady decline amid the Venezuela situation, Canadian investors probably shouldn’t hit the panic button, especially now that many others have had ample opportunity to get out of the names that some fear might be less competitive as the U.S. looks to reduce its reliance on Canadian heavy crude.

Indeed, Venezuela produces a similar kind of heavy oil, and with a considerable amount of barrels poised to flow into the U.S. market, questions linger as to what demand for Canadian crude could look like. Undoubtedly, a wider WCS (Western Canadian Select) discount could certainly be in the cards over the medium term. In any case, energy stock investors seem to be in “sell now” mode as they seek to ask questions later as the situation continues to unfold.

The Canadian energy stocks are under pressure

With iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG) — one of my favourite ways to track the price of top Canadian energy names — falling another 1.5% on Wednesday’s session, the Canadian crude exchange-traded fund (ETF) now finds itself down close to 6% year to date. The year may have just begun, but the pressure on the Canadian energy giants has been quite considerable, and things have the potential to get worse over the near to medium term.

So, how low could the broad basket of TSX energy stocks fall? It’s tough to tell, but I wouldn’t make too much of the recent wave of news either way. The XEG yields a nice 3.5%, but with the stock closing in on the peak experienced in the midpoint of 2022, the technical backdrop certainly does not look good.

Canadian Natural stock starts 2026 with a 10% plunge

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is an individual Canadian energy play that’s really taken a hit this year, now down more than 10% so far in 2026. It may have just been a few sessions, but the $88 billion titan seems to be on the ropes amid the latest Canadian energy pullback.

While the competitiveness of Canadian crude might come into question this year, I think that investors should play the pullback cautiously, especially given the amplified negative momentum in names such as CNQ. With significant pressure facing crude prices and geopolitical tensions taking a turn for the worse to start the new year, there might be more capitulation to come.

In the past two years, shares of CNQ have sunk 3%. And while the dividend has made holding on worth the while (the yield sits at 5.4% after the latest pullback), a 6% yield certainly isn’t out of the question, especially given the headline risk and the new wave of negative momentum that’s started to weigh down the TSX Index a bit.

So, is it too soon to be a net buyer of the dip? Possibly. I’d much rather wait for the negative momentum to settle before jumping in, especially if subtle jitters turn into a full-blown panic. Though there are catalysts ahead for CNQ and other energy names, the recent wave of headwinds, I think, might be too fierce to justify backing up the truck. Either way, I don’t think it’s time to panic-sell or panic-buy quite yet, given the many unanswered questions that remain.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Energy Stocks

2 Rock-Solid Canadian Dividend Stocks for Steady Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These high-quality dividend stocks are capable of maintaining current payouts while increasing distributions across market cycles.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’m Buying Now: It’s a Steal

| Puja Tayal

Find out how geopolitical tensions are shaping Canadian oil stocks and commodity prices amidst the crisis in Venezuela.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Energy Loves a New Year: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Shine in January 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus and Whitecap can make January feel like “payday season,” but they only stay comforting if oil-driven cash flow keeps…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy: Should You Buy the Pullback?

| Andrew Walker

Cenovus is down more than 10% in recent weeks. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) saw its share price drop on concerns that Canadian oil sands producers are at risk of losing…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

If Growth Is Your Game, We Have the Name of the Dividend Stock for You

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) might be a great buy for one's TFSA in the new year.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

2 Stocks Worth Buying and Holding in a TFSA Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their regulated business model, visible growth trajectory, and reliable income stream, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for your…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

| Jitendra Parashar

With energy stocks moving unevenly, CNQ stock is once again testing investor patience and conviction.

Read more »