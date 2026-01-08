Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 8

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 8

With the TSX retreating from recent records, investors will watch commodities, U.S. jobless claims, and Aritzia’s earnings today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX Composite fell 272 points to 32,135 on Wednesday, ending a three-day rally due to commodity corrections and disappointing U.S. jobs data.
  • Capstone Mining led decliners with a 7% drop on Chile mine strike news, while energy stocks topped trading volumes.
  • Ongoing commodity declines could pressure the TSX at open today as investors watch U.S. jobless claims in the morning and Aritzia's earnings after the bell.

After reaching new record highs for two consecutive days, Canadian stocks took a breather on Wednesday as investors reacted to a downside correction in commodity prices and weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data that reignited concerns about the strength of the North American labor market. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 272 points, or 0.8%, to settle at 32,135 — ending its three-day winning streak.

Even as shares of healthcare companies continue to attract buying interest, steep declines in most other key market sectors, including industrials, financials, and consumer cyclicals, pulled the broader market index down.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Capstone Mining (TSX:CS) dived by 7% to $13.79 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in CS stock came after news reports suggested that a labour strike at its Mantoverde copper mine in northern Chile would continue after talks with the union broke down.

According to Reuters, the union warned the disruption could be prolonged, with the mine operating at sharply reduced capacity and relying on limited stockpiles. Notably, Mantoverde is a key asset for Capstone, with meaningful copper production expected from the site. Investors appeared concerned that an extended shutdown could weigh on near‑term output and cash flows, prompting a sharp pullback in CS stock.

Brookfield Business Partners, Ero Copper, and Paramount Resources were also among the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they plunged at least 4.9% each.

On the brighter side, Definity Financial, OR Royalties, Aris Mining, and Wesdome Gold Mines climbed by at least 3.9% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, B2Gold, TD Bank, and TC Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board, especially crude oil, gold, and silver, fell further in early morning trading on Thursday, which could pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the weekly U.S. jobless claims data this morning.

On the corporate events front, the Canadian fashion retailer Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) will announce its latest quarterly results on Thursday after the market closing bell. Bay Street analysts expect the company to post adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share for the November quarter, with $934.8 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, and Or Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After the TSX climbed to a second straight record, the market’s focus shifts to mixed commodity signals and major economic…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 6

| Jitendra Parashar

After jumping to a new all-time high, the TSX heads into today's trading supported by metals strength as investors watch…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 5

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX kicked off the new year on a positive note following a strong 2025, leaving today’s market focused on…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a late pullback, the TSX wrapped up 2025 with a solid 28.2% gain, with today’s session shaped by higher…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 31

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite recent softness, the TSX remains on track to finish 2025 with nearly 29% gains, with today’s session expected to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 30

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX slipped again on Monday amid year-end profit-taking but remains near record highs, with today’s focus on commodities and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX cooled slightly from record highs amid light holiday trading, with today’s session expected to be shaped by mixed…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX notched a third straight record close as commodity strength offset rate concerns, with today’s session expected to see…

Read more »