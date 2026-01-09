Member Login
2 Stocks to Boost Your Income Investing Payouts in 2026

These two Canadian stocks with consistent dividend growth are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Key Points

  • In a low-interest-rate environment, Enbridge and Canadian Natural Resources offer reliable passive income with strong dividend growth histories and attractive yields.
  • Enbridge benefits from stable, contracted cash flows and a robust growth pipeline, while Canadian Natural Resources leverages its low-risk reserves and efficient operations to support ongoing dividend increases.

Following a series of interest rate cuts, the Bank of Canada has reduced its benchmark interest rate to 2.25%. In this low-interest-rate environment, investors seeking stable and predictable passive income may find dividend-paying stocks particularly attractive. That said, making careful stock selection is essential. Investors should prioritize companies with strong fundamentals, resilient and recurring cash flows, and sustainable business models. One of the most dependable indicators of dividend reliability is a consistent history of dividend growth, as it signals both the company’s cash-generation strength and management’s confidence in future earnings.

Against this backdrop, let’s take a closer look at two Canadian companies that have consistently increased their dividends and currently offer attractive yields, making them compelling options for income-focused investors.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out as an ideal dividend stock for income-seeking investors, supported by its highly predictable cash flows, long track record of dividend growth, and attractive yield. The Calgary-based energy infrastructure company transports oil and natural gas across North America under a tolling framework and long-term, take-or-pay contracts. In addition, Enbridge operates three regulated natural gas utility businesses in the United States and 41 renewable energy facilities, all backed by long-term power purchase agreements.

Approximately 98% of Enbridge’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is generated from long-term contracted and regulated assets, leaving the company with minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Its diversified portfolio of more than 200 assets and inflation-indexed cash flows further enhances earnings stability. Supported by this reliable cash generation, Enbridge has paid dividends for more than 70 consecutive years and has increased its dividend for 31 straight years. At current levels, the stock offers an attractive forward dividend yield of about 6.2%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge continues to advance its $35 billion secured capital investment program and plans to deploy approximately $9–$10 billion annually to fund projects, which the company expects to enter service through 2029. Alongside these growth initiatives, higher asset utilization and ongoing system optimization should further support earnings growth. Given its solid underlying business, visible growth pipeline, and strong cash flow outlook, management expects to return $40–$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, making Enbridge a compelling long-term holding for income-focused investors.

Canadian Natural Resources

Another stock that has consistently rewarded shareholders with dividend growth is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). The oil and natural gas producer operates a diversified and balanced asset base supported by low-risk, high-value reserves that require relatively modest capital reinvestment. Combined with highly efficient operations and disciplined cost management, this asset quality enables CNQ to generate strong profitability and robust free cash flows.

Backed by these dependable cash flows, CNQ has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years at an impressive annualized growth rate of approximately 21%. At current levels, the stock also offers an attractive forward dividend yield of about 5.4%.

CNQ holds approximately five billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves, the second-largest among its global peers. Its proven reserve life index of roughly 32 years provides excellent long-term production visibility and supports sustainable cash generation. To further strengthen its asset base and production capabilities, the company plans capital investments of $6.7 billion in 2025 and $6.4 billion in 2026. Given its high-quality reserves, disciplined capital allocation, and strong free cash flow profile, CNQ appears well-positioned to sustain dividend growth in the years ahead, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

