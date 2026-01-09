Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget Telus: A High-Yield Stock to Buy Instead

Forget Telus: A High-Yield Stock to Buy Instead

Telus (TSX:T) and its huge dividend yield are enticing, but it’s not the only income play worth loading up on.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Telus (TSX:T) still yields 9%+ after a small early-2026 bounce, but the key risk is whether the dividend can hold (with little near-term growth expected) in a tough telecom environment.
  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is positioned as a steadier alternative with a ~6.2% well-covered, growing dividend, with recent share weakness creating a potential entry ahead of cash-flow gains from new projects.

Telus (TSX:T) stock has been the talk of the town among dividend investors and for good reason: the yield is still sitting above the 9% level. Undoubtedly, the dividend yield is above and beyond what many long-term investors have come to expect. And while shares have started the new year on the right footing, with shares now up close to 3% year to date, I think it’s wise not to chase near-term action and to instead consider the long-term game plan, as the firm looks to make moves and (hopefully) keep its dividend in good standing.

Whether Telus’s dividend can survive another two years remains the big question on the minds of passive-income investors. Either way, one thing is for certain: the dividend isn’t going to grow in the near term, as the telecom titan shares look to get off the canvas. If things get on track sooner than expected, though, perhaps the payout will be back to growth. Time will tell.

Telus stock’s yield and newfound momentum are enticing, but it’s not the only attractive high-yielder

Arguably, Telus has already set itself up for relief last year, as I’ve noted in previous pieces. Whether we’re talking about cuts, setting milestones, or repositioning, Telus is a firm that might not have to follow the playbook of its top rival, BCE, which reduced its payout last year by more than 50%. To income investors, such a cut would be a slap in the face.

Despite the strong start to 2026, I’d much rather be in a growthier high-yield stock. Though there probably aren’t going to be nearly as many stocks with yields hovering around the 9-10% range that aren’t traps.

So, while I like Telus for those keen on a 9.2% yield, I think that many younger investors, especially those who don’t rely on investment income, might wish to pursue dividend plays elsewhere. The telecom industry is in a challenging spot, and I’m really not sure if 2026 is the year that the hardest-hit firms get any relief.

In any case, here’s a name that looks like a growthier, less choppy dividend bet for the new year, at least in my view.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has a nice 6.2% dividend yield that’s well-covered and positioned to keep growing. With shares recently slumping close to 10%, investors may finally have a chance to punch their ticket into the name before its new growth projects beef up its free cash flows. Enbridge is already flush with cash, and dividend investors should expect more of the same in 2026 when it comes to the dividend (another raise!).

The midstream energy titans, especially Enbridge, are unique, higher-yielding options that also show ample growth promise. While capital gains have been harder to come by over the past year, I view 2025 as a breather that could pave the way for a leg higher, especially as the predictable cash cow looks to keep its dividend-hike streak alive.

Either way, there’s a lot of dividend growth momentum behind Enbridge, and for investors looking to rotate back to fundamentally sound firms that go for cheap, I wouldn’t count out the stock as it looks to experience what could be an even bigger year than 2025.

Though the dividend yield is exactly 3% less than Telus’s, I like the added predictability and continued growth from the name. If Enbridge’s payout survived the worst of 2023, I think it can survive the next slump in the pipeline industry. For now, though, I think the large-cap dividend giant is worth stashing away for years.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect January TFSA Stock With a 6.8% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high-yield monthly payer can make a January TFSA reset feel automatic, but only if the cash flow truly supports…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Boost Your Income Investing Payouts in 2026

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two Canadian stocks with consistent dividend growth are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yield stocks like Telus are examples of great additions to your tax-free savings account, or TFSA.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

Boost the Average TFSA at 50 in Canada With 3 Market Moves This January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A January TFSA reset at 50 works best when you automate contributions and stick with investments that compound for years.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Retirement

Retirement Planning: How to Generate $3,000 in Monthly Income

| Robin Brown

Are you planning for retirement but don't have a cushy pension? Here's how you could earn an extra $3,000 per…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on Dips

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have delivered annual dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Investing

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

You don't need thousands to buy the best Canadian stocks on the market. Here's a trio you can start with…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Freedom 55? How do Investors Stack Up to the Average TFSA Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re 55, January is a great time to turn TFSA regret into a simple, repeatable contribution routine.

Read more »