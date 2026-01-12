Member Login
2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2026

Are you looking for some dividend-growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are two great picks that every investor should consider owning.

Demetris Afxentiou
dividend growth for passive income

Key Points

  • Two dividend-growth picks: Canadian National Railway and Brookfield Infrastructure, offering defensive moats, steady cash flows, and long-term income growth.
  • CNR: continent-spanning network and high barriers to entry support ~2.6% yield and a 30-year hike streak; shares are ~6% lower over the past year.
  • BIPC: diversified, regulated essential infrastructure yields ~3.9% with planned annual raises, and could benefit if interest rates decline.

There’s no shortage of great dividend-growth stocks on the market for investors to pick from. These stocks not only offer robust yields but also have an established history of providing increases. This makes them ideal for new investors.

Here’s a look at two of those top dividend-growth stocks to add to your portfolio.

Pick #1: Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) offers investors a unique mix of defensive appeal and long-term growth. Canadian National is one of the largest rail networks on the continent, with access to three coastlines.

That vast network gives the company a unique competitive advantage over many of its peers, allowing it easier access to key industrial and agricultural regions across the continent.

Each year, the railroad hauls nearly $250 billion worth of goods across that massive network. Those goods can be anything from chemicals and crude oil to automotive components, raw materials, precious metals, and wheat.

That adds to the already impressive defensive moat that the railway enjoys. That moat is increased even further when considering the high barriers to entry for any would-be competitors, thanks to the huge costs involved in setting up competing networks.

The result is a stable and growing network that allows the railway to invest in growth while paying an attractive dividend. The quarterly dividend currently pays out a 2.58% yield.

Adding to that, Canadian National has provided investors with an annual uptick to that dividend going back three decades without fail. Those increases have been in the mid-to-high single-digits, reflecting both disciplined cost control and steady earnings growth.

Additionally, the railway’s payout ratio remains moderate, leaving room for both additional increases and growth investment.

For 2026, there are several key advantages to note for prospective investors in Canadian National. The railway finished 2025 slightly lower, and as of the time of writing still trades at a 6% discount over the trailing 12 months.

That recurring growth, defensive appeal and robust dividend make it one of the best dividend-growth stocks to consider for any well-diversified portfolio.

Pick #2: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (TSX:BIPC) is another one of the great dividend-growth stocks for investors to consider. For those unfamiliar with the stock, Brookfield Infrastructure owns and operates a variety of infrastructure assets around the globe.

Those assets include everything from utilities, midstream energy, data infrastructure and transportation to towers and fibre assets.

One common feature across these assets is that they are essential services. This means that they are more resilient across economic cycles, and they generate recurring, stable revenue streams. That defensive appeal is often dismissed, yet very important, particularly in a market that still holds plenty of volatility.

Additionally, many of Brookfield’s assets are regulated and support predictable cash flows, and by extension, dividend increases. Many of those regulated assets are backed by long-term regulated contracts that often span decades in duration.

Turning to dividends, Brookfield offers a yield of 3.91%. Like Canadian National, Brookfield is targeting regular annual increases that are funded from organic growth and new investments.

Looking at 2026, Brookfield could realize benefits if interest rates continue to drop. This will lower financing costs for its capital-intensive operations. This makes the stock an ideal pick for those investors looking for some of the best dividend-growth stocks on the market.

Are you buying these dividend-growth stocks?

Both Canadian National and Brookfield Infrastructure offer investors a perfect mix of defensive appeal and long-term growth. Throw in their massive moats and robust dividends, and you have two great stocks to hold.

Between Canadian National’s history of dependable increases and exposure to North American trade, and Brookfield’s diversified global infrastructure, investors are getting a good mix of growth and income-producing potential.

In my opinion, both make compelling options as dividend-growth stocks that should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your portfolio grow.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

