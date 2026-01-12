Member Login
A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Major Growth in 2026

ARC Resources could be a 2026 energy standout because it pairs Montney scale with disciplined spending and growing shareholder returns.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • ARX is a large Montney producer with liquids-rich output and multiple gas markets, reducing benchmark risk.
  • Q3 2025 showed strong cash generation, and management is guiding 2026 production growth with a disciplined budget.
  • It offers a moderate yield with dividend growth potential, but you must accept commodity-price volatility.

Energy stocks often do their best work when the mood feels uncertain. In 2026, Canada could get a tailwind from new LNG export capacity, steady oil demand, and a market relaxed about interest rates. Producers who keep costs tight can turn even average prices into strong cash flow. That cash can fund buybacks, dividend hikes, and drilling that actually pays off. Yet, market risk never disappears, so you want an operator that can protect its balance sheet when prices turn nasty. One like this energy stock.

ARX

ARC Resources (TSX:ARX) fits that profile as it runs one of the largest Montney-focused businesses in the country. It produces natural gas and liquids across northeast British Columbia and Alberta, with key areas like Kakwa and Attachie. It sells gas into several end markets, which reduces reliance on one Canadian benchmark price. ARX also leans into shareholder returns through a base dividend and share repurchases, so investors can see value flow back.

ARX looks relevant right now as it can grow without getting sloppy. It has deep inventory and can steer capital toward higher-return wells as conditions change. That matters in 2026, as the market rewards per-share growth, not just bigger production headlines. Liquids-rich output also helps, since condensate and other liquids often fetch stronger pricing than dry gas.

The energy stock price has swung, but the business has kept moving. Over the past year, shares are down about 10%, which shows how quickly sentiment can flip in this sector. Under the hood, ARX expanded scale through its Kakwa acquisition and continued the Attachie ramp. Those moves can support higher output and better profit per barrel over time. If you can handle volatility, this energy stock can pay you while it builds.

Into earnings

The third-quarter 2025 results put real numbers behind that confidence. ARX averaged 359,236 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a standard way to combine oil and gas volumes. It generated $779 million in funds from operations, or $1.34 per share. It also delivered record crude oil and condensate production of 113,959 barrels per day, helped by Attachie and the Kakwa acquisition.

Management paired those results with a 2026 plan that targets growth without a spending hangover. ARX approved a $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion capital budget and guided to average production of 405,000 to 420,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It expects crude oil and condensate production of 105,000 to 115,000 barrels per day. In plain terms, ARX aims to sell more high-value barrels with disciplined capital, which can expand free cash flow if prices cooperate. It also announced an 11% dividend increase for 2026, which signals confidence in the cash engine.

Valuation makes the setup feel practical, not hype-driven. ARX currently trades at 10.4 times earnings, with a solid 3.3% dividend yield, making it look quite valuable. You don’t buy it for a sky-high yield. You buy it because cash flow can grow, and the dividend can grow with it. The 2026 catalyst list looks simple: Attachie keeps ramping, the Kakwa assets keep integrating, and broader LNG-linked market access can support better realized pricing over time.

Bottom line

Put it together and ARX looks poised for big growth in 2026. It combines scale, liquids-rich output, and a clear plan to increase production while staying disciplined. That blend can translate into stronger free cash flow and higher shareholder returns if the market stops panicking about every headline. All while receiving major income, even from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ARX$24.45286$0.84$240.24Quarterly$6,992.70

If prices stay reasonable, it could reward investors with both growth and income. Treat it like an energy investment, though. Size it sensibly, expect noise, and let the quarterly results do the talking over the next few years.

