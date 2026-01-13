1 Canadian Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

Trusting a Canadian stock for the next 10 years comes down to a few simple traits. It needs a business model that stays useful in any economy, leadership that plays the long game, and cash flow that does not depend on perfect luck. You also want a Canadian stock that can keep reinvesting without constantly diluting shareholders or piling on risky debt. If it can grow through different market cycles and still look sensible on valuation, it earns the right to sit in the “sleep-at-night” part of a portfolio. So, let’s look at one that checks all the boxes.

BAM

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) stands out as it makes its money by managing money. The Canadian stock runs alternative investment strategies across areas like infrastructure, energy transition, real estate, private equity, and credit, and earns management fees as clients commit capital. In its latest quarterly release, it said it had over US$1 trillion of assets under management, which gives you an idea of the platform scale and the breadth of its client base.

It also has a nice built-in advantage. The Canadian stock doesn’t need to own every asset permanently to benefit from long-term trends. It can raise funds, invest alongside clients, and earn fees as those assets mature and get sold. In Q3 2025, it fundraised a record US$30 billion and deployed US$23 billion, which tells you clients still show up when the pitch matches the moment.

On the market side, BAM has had plenty of volatility, but it has also held up like a serious compounder. Shares have been down about 6% in the last year at the time of writing, hitting a 52-week high of $90 and currently trading around $76. That range makes it clear this Canadian stock can swing, even when the business keeps compounding quietly in the background. But this could be an opportunity for long-term investors.

Into earnings

The latest earnings snapshot shows why long-term investors stick with it. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, Brookfield Asset Management reported fee-related earnings of US$754 million, up from US$644 million a year earlier, and distributable earnings of US$661 million, up from US$619 million. On a per-share basis, it reported fee-related earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.46 and distributable EPS of US$0.41. Those numbers reflect the earnings power tied to fees and realized performance, not just accounting noise.

The valuation looks fair for a premium business, but it is not “cheap,” so be honest with yourself about that. The Canadian stock currently trades at about 35 times earnings at the time of writing, along with an annual dividend yield around 3.2% range. This is a growth-and-quality story first, and a dividend story second.

The forward outlook has a couple of clear catalysts that fit a 10-year lens. Brookfield said it expects fundraising momentum to continue, with a new infrastructure flagship expected to launch in early 2026, and it has been building an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure strategy as that theme accelerates, aiming to raise US$10 billion in equity. BAM also announced an agreement to acquire the remaining interest in Oaktree that it does not already own. The Canadian stock expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2026, subject to approvals for roughly US$3 billion, with BAM funding about US$1.6 billion.

Bottom line

Altogether, BAM is certainly a Canadian stock you can reasonably trust for the next 10 years. It sits on long-term themes people and businesses cannot avoid, like infrastructure buildouts, private credit demand, and the scramble for power and data capacity. It keeps growing fee-bearing capital, it keeps raising money even when markets feel moody, and it has real levers to pull in 2026 that can keep the story moving. Even now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in through dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BAM $73.81 94 $2.40 $225.60 Quarterly $6,938.14

The main risk is price: a premium stock can still disappoint if you overpay, so the best way to own it is to think in years, not quarters.