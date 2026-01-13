Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is a TFSA-worthy stock that remains cheap despite a historic year of gains.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • After a strong 2025 for Canadian stocks, the best long-term TFSA/RRSP picks may still be worth buying near all-time highs if fundamental growth is improving faster than valuations.
  • TD Bank is a standout “hot stock” that may remain undervalued even after a big run, trading around 11.3x trailing earnings with a sub-3.3% dividend yield and room for further recovery despite U.S. hurdles.

It’s hard to pick which Canadian companies are really the best to hold in a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) or even an RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) for many decades. After a strong 2025 for the Canadian market, there are many hot contenders that might be worth buying and stashing away for a shot at outsized growth. And while valuations might be on the higher end for various 2025 performers, I do see such premiums as still worth paying, given how fast the fundamentals have improved.

If the growth narrative and fundamental picture have risen by more than the price of admission, perhaps it’s still worth buying a stock while it’s close to its all-time highs. Of course, there is a stark difference between chasing the hot momentum stocks in search of a quick gain and increasing one’s position in a top performer with the intent of holding on for the next five years or longer.

Can hot stocks still be undervalued? Or is that just a justification to chase momentum?

In today’s hot market environment, chasing hot stocks could grant you a front-row seat to the next big sell-off. And the broad TSX Index doesn’t even need to lead the way lower for your investment to sour in a hurry. That’s why the stock chart shouldn’t concern you nearly as much as the fundamental story at hand.

Indeed, when a good long-term story goes bad due to some noisy near-term event, the best opportunities tend to arise for those willing to go against the grain as a contrarian. These days, it’s becoming tough to get steep dips in the most cherished names that only seem to know how to march higher.

Take the Big Six Canadian banks as an example of a red-hot class of stocks that seemingly can’t be stopped. They’re not giving investors much of a chance to top up either, given the sheer momentum behind the names. While valuations have climbed, I think the growth story has improved enough that some of the big banks might still be worth buying as they look to make even higher highs in 2026.

TD Bank stock: It’s still ridiculously cheap after a 70% past-year surge!

As we go into mid-January, TD Bank (TSX:TD) still stands out as a great option despite gaining more than 30% in the last six months or just shy of 70% in the past year. Undoubtedly, TD went from heavily out of favour to being one of the most overbought names in the Canadian financial scene. Even at more than $130 per share, I like the stock and the price of admission.

Arguably, the fundamental improvements have outpaced the share price gains, with the name going for 11.3 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). That’s still cheap, and far cheaper than many of its rivals in the banking basket. Though TD Bank faces unique hurdles in the U.S. market that could limit growth, there is a world of other pathways the premier bank can take as it continues its comeback.

With a strong slate of new managers and the same industry tailwinds as its pricier peers in the Big Six, I’d not be afraid to keep adding to a position in shares of TD, even as the dividend yield shrinks below 3.3%.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 54

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 54, the average TFSA balance is a helpful reality check, and Scotiabank could be a steady way to compound…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Bank Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong earnings, reliable dividends, and recent gains are putting this top TSX dividend stock back in the spotlight in 2026.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stocks for Beginners

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend investors may be overlooking TD’s boring strength, and that slump could be today’s best entry point.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’ll Be Checking in On Closely in 2026

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock had a year for the record books, but shares are not yet overpriced.

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Stocks for Beginners

Is Royal Bank of Canada a Buy for Its 2.9% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank is the “default” dividend pick, but National Bank may offer more income and upside if you’re willing to…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Bank Stocks: Which Ones Look Worth Buying (and Which Don’t)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all Canadian bank stocks are buys today. Here’s how RY, BMO, and CM stack up on safety, upside, and…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Andrew Walker

Following its big rally this year, should you put Bank of Nova Scotia stock in you TFSA or RRSP?

Read more »

chatting concept
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy TD Bank Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank stock has surged over the last year to trade at an all-time high, but here’s a closer look…

Read more »