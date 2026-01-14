Member Login
2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000

A pair of high-growth TSX30 winners could grow an investment by five times more.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Key Points

  • TSX30 multi-baggers can turn $100K into $500K—Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) and New Gold (TSX:NGD), ranked 3rd and 11th in the 2025 TSX30, have the momentum to potentially quintuple capital in ~5 years.
  • HPS.A is an electrification leader (3‑yr +626%, 5‑yr +1,721%) with strong backlog and data‑centre demand, while NGD is a Canadian-focused miner (3‑yr +659%) with two producing assets and safe‑haven appeal.
Turning a $100,000 investment into $500,000 looks incredible, but it can happen in the stock market. Many of the TSX30 winners since the program was introduced in 2009 had returns of more than 500% (dividend-adjusted share price performance over three years). Technically, a 400% total return can grow the investment by five times.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) and New Gold (TSX:NGD) are viable options. These high-growth stocks ranked third and 11th in the 2025 TSX30 List. Given their strong momentum going into 2026, you can achieve the $500,000 goal in five years or less.

Electrification champion

Hammond Power Solutions is the electrification champion in North America. This $1.95 billion company manufactures dry-type transformers, power quality products, and related magnetics. The products are standard and custom-designed and are essential in electrical distribution networks.

At $163.69 per share, the three-year and five-year total returns are 626.2% and 1,721.7%, respectively. Clearly, HPS.A has rewarded investors with enormous capital gains. If you invest today, you can also partake in the modest 0.67% dividend.

In addition to energy distribution, Hammond serves critical industries such as renewable energy, infrastructure, industrial, and irrigation. The company has four manufacturing plants in Mexico to meet the growing demand.

Net earnings after three quarters in 2025 reached $57 million, a 19.2% year-over-year increase. The $218.3 million revenue in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 was the second-highest quarter for shipments ever. At the quarter’s end, the total backlog rose 27.7% since the beginning of the year.  Notably, the U.S. market had stronger distribution and sales compared to the Canadian market.

According to its CEO, Adrian Thomas, recent sales developments give HPS confidence in the quarters ahead. He notes the accelerating build-out of data centres, the next growth catalyst. “We expect that our capital requirements will increase in the next two quarters as we add equipment and make production shifts to support incoming data centre orders,” he added.

HPS.A is a back-to-back TSX30 winner, placing first in 2024 and third in 2025. Thomas said, “We are focused on growing our business by working together with our customers to help them simplify electrification.” Also, the stock’s high ranking in both years is a mark of success.

Canadian-focused miner

New Gold owns and operates the New Afton mine (gold-silver-copper) in British Columbia and the Rainy River mine (gold-silver) in Ontario. The $11.6 billion intermediate mining company is Canadian-focused with two prolific producing assets.

Its president and CEO, Patrick Godin, is proud of New Gold’s inclusion in the 2025 TSX30. “This achievement highlights the considerable growth New Gold has accomplished over the last three years,” he said. “We are well-positioned to achieve our goal of being the most valued intermediate gold and copper producer.”

At $14.62 per share, NGD’s three-year total return is +659%. A $6,500 investment (then the TFSA annual contribution limit) three years ago would be worth $63,778.50 today. NGD advanced nearly 5% on January 12, 2025, as investors continue to gravitate towards safe-haven assets.

Multi-baggers

Hammond Power Solutions and New Gold are excellent buying opportunities in 2026. Expect this pair of multi-baggers to outperform again and deliver superior returns like last year.  

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

