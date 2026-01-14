Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Returns

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Returns

Add these three TSX growth stocks to your self-directed portfolio if you seek long-term winners to buy and hold forever.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Despite macro volatility, a few Canadian stocks still offer compelling long‑term growth potential—three names stand out as resilient, high‑upside picks for patient investors.
  • Loblaw (TSX:L) — Canada’s leading grocer with multi‑year gains; Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) — business‑jet specialist boosted by the Global 8000 rollout; Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) — low‑cost, high‑grade gold producer positioned to benefit from rising gold prices.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Loblaw] >

The last few years have seen the stock market experience the different stages of its cyclical nature. The tech sector, the real estate industry, and the energy sector have all seen periods of growth and decline. Even stocks with excellent track records for steady and stable growth saw macroeconomic factors cause disruptions.

Geopolitical issues, wars, supply chain disruptions, tariffs, interest rate hikes, inflation, and several other factors will continue impacting markets. Amid all this chaos, a few stocks stand out as potentially lucrative investments that can deliver substantial long-term returns to investors.

Today, I will discuss three Canadian growth stocks that might be good investments for long-term returns.

Loblaw

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is a $75.01 billion market-cap giant in the Canadian retail sector. The company is Canada’s largest food and pharmacy chain and retailer. The last few years have seen shares of Loblaw stock rise significantly. As of this writing, Loblaw stock trades for $62.75 per share, up by 290% from five years ago. The tariff-induced increase in sales of products made in Canada can be considered one of the reasons for this immense boost.

The retailer’s stock has a solid business model, the demand for its products is growing, and it looks well-positioned to drive more growth for shareholders. Loblaw stock can be an excellent stock to buy and hold for the long run.

Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) might seem like an odd one here, but the $24.96 billion market-cap stock can be an excellent pick. The company designs, builds, modifies, and maintains what it claims are the best-performing aircraft for businesses, people, governments, and militaries who want bespoke aircraft.

The stock saw a rally that started around 2021, with the business starting to do really well. After Bombardier brought its Global 8000 aircraft into service, the company saw its share prices soar in 2025. As of this writing, BBD.B stock trades for $18 per share, up by 124.44% in the last five years. I think it can be a good investment to consider for the long run.

Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) is one of several high-quality Canadian gold stocks to consider adding to your portfolio. The Vancouver-headquartered $28.48 billion market-cap company owns several high-grade gold mines, including the Fruta del Norte in southeast Ecuador.

The stock has outperformed the likes of Barrick Gold and Kinross Gold in recent years, which surged 206.11% and 215% in the last 12 months, respectively. As of this writing, Lundin Gold stock trades for $117.98 per share, up by almost 250% in the last 12 months. The fact that it has increased production and achieved one of the lowest all-in sustaining costs (AISC) among gold producers can be attributed to this.

As gold prices keep rising, this stock might see itself soar to greater heights in the coming years. It might be a good investment to own if you are bullish on gold.

Foolish takeaway

These three TSX stocks have outperformed the market and displayed the kind of resilience during market volatility that long-term investors seek. Growing demand, cost optimization, and solid balance sheets are the common qualities in these three TSX stocks that can make them excellent holdings to consider.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Brookfield Stock in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Brookfield Corporation is one of the best stocks Canadian investors can buy, not just for 2026, but for…

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Secret Tricks of TFSA Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users who became millionaires have revealed the secret tricks in achieving the nearly impossible feat.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Alongside Telus Stock Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock looks like a tempting value buy as the yield stays above the 9% level, but there are…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Limit Stays at $7,000 for 2026: What to Buy?

| Kay Ng

What you buy with your $7,000 TFSA contribution limit depends on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

3 Overhyped Stocks to Leave Behind in the New Year

| Adam Othman

While things can change drastically, these three TSX stocks seem too overhyped to genuinely be good investments to consider.

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Telus: 2 Canadian Dividend Plays for Smart Investors

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and other dividend plays are worth considering alongside Telus.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

Generate $500 in Tax-Free Monthly Income With This Easy Strategy

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help you earn passive income of around $500.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 5% Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Choice Properties can be a simple TFSA “set-and-collect” monthly payer, backed by necessity-based real estate and a ~5% yield.

Read more »