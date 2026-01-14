3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Returns

Add these three TSX growth stocks to your self-directed portfolio if you seek long-term winners to buy and hold forever.

The last few years have seen the stock market experience the different stages of its cyclical nature. The tech sector, the real estate industry, and the energy sector have all seen periods of growth and decline. Even stocks with excellent track records for steady and stable growth saw macroeconomic factors cause disruptions.

Geopolitical issues, wars, supply chain disruptions, tariffs, interest rate hikes, inflation, and several other factors will continue impacting markets. Amid all this chaos, a few stocks stand out as potentially lucrative investments that can deliver substantial long-term returns to investors.

Today, I will discuss three Canadian growth stocks that might be good investments for long-term returns.

Loblaw

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is a $75.01 billion market-cap giant in the Canadian retail sector. The company is Canada’s largest food and pharmacy chain and retailer. The last few years have seen shares of Loblaw stock rise significantly. As of this writing, Loblaw stock trades for $62.75 per share, up by 290% from five years ago. The tariff-induced increase in sales of products made in Canada can be considered one of the reasons for this immense boost.

The retailer’s stock has a solid business model, the demand for its products is growing, and it looks well-positioned to drive more growth for shareholders. Loblaw stock can be an excellent stock to buy and hold for the long run.

Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) might seem like an odd one here, but the $24.96 billion market-cap stock can be an excellent pick. The company designs, builds, modifies, and maintains what it claims are the best-performing aircraft for businesses, people, governments, and militaries who want bespoke aircraft.

The stock saw a rally that started around 2021, with the business starting to do really well. After Bombardier brought its Global 8000 aircraft into service, the company saw its share prices soar in 2025. As of this writing, BBD.B stock trades for $18 per share, up by 124.44% in the last five years. I think it can be a good investment to consider for the long run.

Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) is one of several high-quality Canadian gold stocks to consider adding to your portfolio. The Vancouver-headquartered $28.48 billion market-cap company owns several high-grade gold mines, including the Fruta del Norte in southeast Ecuador.

The stock has outperformed the likes of Barrick Gold and Kinross Gold in recent years, which surged 206.11% and 215% in the last 12 months, respectively. As of this writing, Lundin Gold stock trades for $117.98 per share, up by almost 250% in the last 12 months. The fact that it has increased production and achieved one of the lowest all-in sustaining costs (AISC) among gold producers can be attributed to this.

As gold prices keep rising, this stock might see itself soar to greater heights in the coming years. It might be a good investment to own if you are bullish on gold.

