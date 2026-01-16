Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

These Canadian energy stocks are likely to benefit from high demand, driven by decarbonization, energy security, and digital infrastructure.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian energy stocks have historically delivered solid income and long-term growth through dividends, share buybacks, and capital appreciation.
  • Rapidly rising electricity demand from AI offers significant growth opportunities in the energy sector beyond traditional oil and gas.
  • These Canadian energy stocks are likely to benefit from strong tailwinds, including rising demand for nuclear power and clean energy.

Canadian energy companies are among the top long-term bets and for good reasons. Many of these TSX stocks have returned significant capital to shareholders through reliable dividends and ongoing share buyback programs, while generating meaningful long-term capital appreciation. This combination of income and growth has made the sector attractive to investors.

That said, the investment opportunity in the energy space is evolving. Rather than focusing on traditional oil and gas producers, investors should pay close attention to how the broader energy landscape is being reshaped. The sector is in the midst of a rapid, technology-driven transition away from purely fossil-fuel-based systems toward cleaner energy solutions. This shift is opening the door to new investment opportunities that are likely to deliver outsized returns in the coming years.

One of the most powerful catalysts behind this transformation is surging electricity demand. The ongoing expansion of data centres driven by artificial intelligence (AI) is placing significant strain on power grids, underscoring the critical need for reliable, scalable energy sources. In this environment, nuclear energy and renewables stand out as particularly compelling growth areas, offering both long-term demand visibility and alignment with global decarbonization goals.

So if you have $1,000 to invest, here are two no-brainer energy stocks to buy with $1,000 right now.

Energy stock #1: Cameco

Cameco (TSX: CCO) is an attractive long-term investment opportunity within the energy sector as global power markets increasingly prioritize reliability, security, and decarbonization. As one of the world’s largest uranium producers, Cameco plays a critical role in supplying fuel for nuclear power.

Further, Cameco has taken steps to strengthen its position across the nuclear value chain. Its strategic investments in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment expand its capabilities. This broader footprint enhances Cameco’s competitive positioning and provides additional avenues for long-term value creation.

The company owns interests in some of the highest-grade and lowest-cost uranium reserves in the world, giving it a structural cost advantage that supports strong margins even during periods of commodity price volatility.

Cameco is well-positioned to capitalize on growing nuclear power demand driven by the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centres. Further, Cameco’s long-term supply contracts provide visibility into revenue and downside protection. Moreover, its ongoing expansion and exploration initiatives position the company for future production growth.

As demand continues to grow, driven by decarbonization, energy security, and digital infrastructure, Cameco’s integrated business model and large-scale position it well to capitalize on energy demand.

Energy stock #2: Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) is a leading renewable power and energy transition company. Its portfolio spans a wide range of renewable assets, including hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, and energy storage facilities. Moreover, the company has a growing sustainable solutions platform that includes an investment in a global nuclear services business, materials recycling, and eFuels manufacturing capacity.

Brookfield Renewable’s diversified assets and long-term contracts provide predictable earnings and cash flow, which in turn support reliable distributions. Moreover, it is likely to benefit from high demand for clean power driven by energy-intensive technologies, such as AI.

The company is also positioning itself to benefit from the rapid growth in battery storage. Brookfield Renewable is advancing its global battery development strategy, enhanced by its acquisition of Neoen, which expanded its development pipeline, geographic reach, and technical capabilities. Its global presence and commercial relationships strengthen its ability to capture opportunities across multiple markets.

Brookfield Renewable continues to actively recycle capital. By selectively selling mature assets, the company generates proceeds that can be redeployed into new development opportunities, supporting future growth and generating significant returns.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Suncor Stock in 2026 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how Suncor Energy is navigating the new oil landscape and what it means for investors in the energy market.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Canadian Pipeline Stocks: TC Energy vs Enbridge

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy and Enbridge are giants in the Canadian pipeline sector. Is one a better pick right now?

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Dump for This Dividend Knight?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge is still a dependable dividend payer, but Brookfield Infrastructure offers a more growth-tilted income story for 2026.

Read more »

donkey
Energy Stocks

The Only Canadian Stock I Refuse to Sell

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Enbridge is the only Canadian stock I will buy now and hold – or even refuse to sell a single…

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy Now or Wait for More Downside?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is down in recent months. Has the pullback gone too far?

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Stocks in 2026, These Would Be My Picks

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are likely well-positioned to maintain their payouts and increase their dividend year after year.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Canadian Utility Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2026

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX Canadian utility stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio as you gear up for another year of…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian oil and gas stocks with integrated business models are strong buys in 2026 amid changing dynamics.

Read more »