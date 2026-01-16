Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Enbridge Stock a Dump for This Dividend Knight?

Is Enbridge Stock a Dump for This Dividend Knight?

Enbridge is still a dependable dividend payer, but Brookfield Infrastructure offers a more growth-tilted income story for 2026.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge is guiding to steady 2026 results and a 3% dividend raise, but growth can be limited by financing needs.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure owns diversified, inflation-linked assets and grew Q3 2025 FFO per unit 9% year over year.
  • BIP adds more moving parts and currency exposure, but it may offer better long-term distribution growth than ENB.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has played the role Canadian dividend investors love. It sends out steady cheques, raises the payout year after year, and avoids nasty surprises. Still, 2026 might reward a different kind of income story. Rate pressure has eased, capital is moving back toward growth, and investors keep paying up for businesses tied to electrification and data demand. That’s why some investors look at Enbridge stock and ask whether to keep it or swap into another dividend champ with more runway.

ENB

Enbridge stock operates critical energy infrastructure across North America. It moves crude oil through major pipelines, transports and stores natural gas, and owns regulated gas utilities that earn stable returns. That structure helps it deliver dependable cash flow when energy headlines turn noisy. The market has rewarded that steadiness. Enbridge stock has seen shares rise as high as $70, though they have recently come down by 11%.

The latest quarter shows both strength and a real-world constraint. In the third quarter of 2025, Enbridge stock produced adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $4.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46. Those remind investors that a big asset base often comes with big financing needs. When borrowing costs stay elevated, per-share growth can slow even if operations run smoothly.

Looking ahead, Enbridge stock has made its priorities clear: protect the dividend and grow at a measured pace. It guided for 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $20.2 billion to $20.8 billion, and it also announced a 3% dividend increase for 2026. That looks reassuring for long-term holders. The main risk lies in expectations. If the market suddenly wants faster growth, Enbridge stock may feel more like a dependable utility than a compounding machine.

BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) gives you a broader kind of infrastructure exposure. It owns essential assets across utilities, transport, midstream, and data-linked networks, and it often uses inflation-linked contracts. It also recycles capital by selling mature assets and buying new ones. This can keep returns moving in the right direction. In short, it aims to grow the cash stream, not just pay it out.

Its unit price has reflected that steady idea. In the last year, shares are now back where they were at the beginning of last year. However, after dropping off at the beginning of the year, shares are now back up a whopping 35% since 52-week lows. It’s therefore stayed resilient through a tough rate cycle. Investors also receive distributions in U.S. dollars, which can diversify a Canadian income plan, even though currency swings will move the deposit around in Canadian dollars.

The third-quarter 2025 results add some fuel to the bull case. Brookfield Infrastructure reported funds from operations of $654 million and funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $0.83, up 9% year over year. It also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.43 per unit, a 6% increase from the prior year, and it discussed repurchasing units when the value looks attractive. That mix supports income today and faster dividend growth over time. Investors still need to watch leverage, deal execution, and refinancing costs, but management has built its reputation on navigating that mess and keeping distributions growing.

Bottom line

So, could Brookfield Infrastructure be the better buy than Enbridge stock right now? It can, if you want your dividend stock to behave less like a bond substitute and more like a global growth-and-income vehicle. Enbridge stock still offers a simpler story and a predictable roadmap, and it may suit investors who prize stability above all else. Brookfield Infrastructure brings more moving parts, but it also brings more levers tied to long-life assets and global investment cycles. It also gives you exposure to the boring stuff that powers modern life, from ports to fibre. Meanwhile, both offer solid and growing dividends. Here’s what even $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BIP.UN$46.66150$2.36$354.00Quarterly$6,999.00
ENB$62.84111$3.88$430.68Quarterly$6,975.24

That breadth can cushion surprises when one sector hits a pothole. If you already own Enbridge stock, you can hold it without regret. If you want a fresher dividend story for 2026, Brookfield Infrastructure can earn a closer look.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian energy stocks are likely to benefit from high demand, driven by decarbonization, energy security, and digital infrastructure.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Suncor Stock in 2026 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how Suncor Energy is navigating the new oil landscape and what it means for investors in the energy market.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Canadian Pipeline Stocks: TC Energy vs Enbridge

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy and Enbridge are giants in the Canadian pipeline sector. Is one a better pick right now?

Read more »

donkey
Energy Stocks

The Only Canadian Stock I Refuse to Sell

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Enbridge is the only Canadian stock I will buy now and hold – or even refuse to sell a single…

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy Now or Wait for More Downside?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is down in recent months. Has the pullback gone too far?

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Stocks in 2026, These Would Be My Picks

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are likely well-positioned to maintain their payouts and increase their dividend year after year.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Canadian Utility Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2026

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX Canadian utility stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio as you gear up for another year of…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian oil and gas stocks with integrated business models are strong buys in 2026 amid changing dynamics.

Read more »