2 Stocks I’d Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

Stocks like TD Bank offer investors predictable and resilient earnings and dividends to take you through any stock market crash.

If you’re like me, you’re thinking, maybe even worrying, about what seems to be an increasingly probable stock market crash. Maybe you’re following the economic news, which points to a very uncertain and precarious situation. Businesses and consumers alike are worried, and trade uncertainty has heightened those worries.

Believe it or not, the TSX Composite continues to shatter records and break through to new highs. Since the end of 2024, the TSX Index has rallied 34% to close at a record high of 33,055 on Friday. This comes after a similarly strong 2024 and tremendous post-pandemic strength. While a stock market crash would clearly be an upsetting event for investors, both emotionally and financially, these is a silver lining if and when this happens. This would be an opportunity to buy stocks that have been tried and tested at bargain prices.

Here are two of those stocks that I’d happily hold on to and even buy more of during any stock market crash.

Fortis

As one of North America’s premier utility companies, Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is in a sweet spot. The fact is that this utility’s revenues are regulated, as utility revenues tend to be, makes it a safe bet. This makes Fortis’ earnings and cash flows highly predictable, reliable, and steady. In turn, this has supported Fortis’ exceptional dividend track record. In fact, Fortis has increased its dividend for a record 52 consecutive years.

Think about that. Throughout those 52 years there have been numerous stock market crashes, recessions, and all-around hard times. Yet. Fortis’ shareholders continued to be consistently paid. This is the type of long-term stability that we need to hold on to through any and all stock market crashes.

As for Fortis’ stock price, here we can see similar long-term stability, as we would expect. As you can see from the graph below, Fortis’ stock price has shown a consistent and steady rise in the long term. Since 1992, the stock has increased more than 1,100%. In the last five years, it has increased almost 40%.

Looking ahead, Fortis is expected to continue to benefit from rate increases, customer growth, and the modernization of its network. The company will be reporting its fourth quarter and year-end 2025 results on February 12. The consensus earnings per share (EPS) expectation is $0.85. This compares to EPS of $0.83 in the prior year.

In my view, Fortis is a stock to hold and even buy more of through any stock market crash.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another tried-and-tested stock that has made it through many stock market crashes, recessions, and difficult periods. Canadian banks are the barometers of the economy. They thrive in good economic times and they help bring the economy out of the bad times.

TD Bank is one of the top two Canadian big banks. It’s also one of the top 10 North American banks – the sixth largest bank by total assets and by market capitalization. This size and market position within the banking industry gives TD Bank the advantage of diversification, presence, and scale.

As you can see from the above graph, TD Bank’s share price today is 76% higher than five years ago, and it has a history of strong and steady performance. TD Bank’s share price today has bounced back from the worst of crises and it has even come out stronger. All while paying its shareholders consistent and steadily-growing dividends. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, TD Bank delivered a 27% increase in its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $2.18. Strong performance in its U.S. retail business, record wealth management earnings, and record wholesale banking results drove these results.

TD Bank is one of those stocks that I would definitely hold through a stock market crash and even add to at the right levels.