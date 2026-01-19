Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » 2 Stocks I’d Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

2 Stocks I’d Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

Stocks like TD Bank offer investors predictable and resilient earnings and dividends to take you through any stock market crash.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Despite the TSX hitting record highs with a 34% rally since late 2024, preparing for potential market corrections means focusing on defensive stocks like Fortis, which boasts 52 consecutive years of dividend increases and 1,100% stock gains since 1992.
  • • TD Bank represents another crash-resilient investment as Canada's second-largest bank, delivering strong Q4 results with 27% adjusted EPS growth to $2.18 driven by record performance across U.S. retail, wealth management, and wholesale banking segments.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Fortis and TD

If you’re like me, you’re thinking, maybe even worrying, about what seems to be an increasingly probable stock market crash. Maybe you’re following the economic news, which points to a very uncertain and precarious situation. Businesses and consumers alike are worried, and trade uncertainty has heightened those worries.

Believe it or not, the TSX Composite continues to shatter records and break through to new highs. Since the end of 2024, the TSX Index has rallied 34% to close at a record high of 33,055 on Friday. This comes after a similarly strong 2024 and tremendous post-pandemic strength. While a stock market crash would clearly be an upsetting event for investors, both emotionally and financially, these is a silver lining if and when this happens. This would be an opportunity to buy stocks that have been tried and tested at bargain prices.

Here are two of those stocks that I’d happily hold on to and even buy more of during any stock market crash.

Fortis

As one of North America’s premier utility companies, Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is in a sweet spot. The fact is that this utility’s revenues are regulated, as utility revenues tend to be, makes it a safe bet. This makes Fortis’ earnings and cash flows highly predictable, reliable, and steady. In turn, this has supported Fortis’ exceptional dividend track record. In fact, Fortis has increased its dividend for a record 52 consecutive years.

Think about that. Throughout those 52 years there have been numerous stock market crashes, recessions, and all-around hard times. Yet. Fortis’ shareholders continued to be consistently paid. This is the type of long-term stability that we need to hold on to through any and all stock market crashes.

As for Fortis’ stock price, here we can see similar long-term stability, as we would expect. As you can see from the graph below, Fortis’ stock price has shown a consistent and steady rise in the long term. Since 1992, the stock has increased more than 1,100%. In the last five years, it has increased almost 40%.

Looking ahead, Fortis is expected to continue to benefit from rate increases, customer growth, and the modernization of its network. The company will be reporting its fourth quarter and year-end 2025 results on February 12. The consensus earnings per share (EPS) expectation is $0.85. This compares to EPS of $0.83 in the prior year.

In my view, Fortis is a stock to hold and even buy more of through any stock market crash.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another tried-and-tested stock that has made it through many stock market crashes, recessions, and difficult periods. Canadian banks are the barometers of the economy. They thrive in good economic times and they help bring the economy out of the bad times.

TD Bank is one of the top two Canadian big banks. It’s also one of the top 10 North American banks – the sixth largest bank by total assets and by market capitalization. This size and market position within the banking industry gives TD Bank the advantage of diversification, presence, and scale.

As you can see from the above graph, TD Bank’s share price today is 76% higher than five years ago, and it has a history of strong and steady performance. TD Bank’s share price today has bounced back from the worst of crises and it has even come out stronger. All while paying its shareholders consistent and steadily-growing dividends. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, TD Bank delivered a 27% increase in its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $2.18. Strong performance in its U.S. retail business, record wealth management earnings, and record wholesale banking results drove these results.

TD Bank is one of those stocks that I would definitely hold through a stock market crash and even add to at the right levels.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX ended last week at a new all-time high on energy-led gains as investors today focus on record metals…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Firm metals prices and strong U.S. data helped the TSX clear 33,000 for the first time, while today’s focus turns…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 15

| Jitendra Parashar

After inflation data and materials strength carried the TSX higher to a fresh record, today’s market tone could turn more…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong commodity prices kept the TSX near record levels, and today’s focus turns to metals strength, inflation data, and earnings…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 13

| Jitendra Parashar

After a strong start to the week lifted the TSX to a new peak, today’s market tone may depend less…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX closed at a fresh record high with a strong weekly gain, and today’s session could be shaped by…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 9

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX rebounded sharply and moved back toward record highs, with today’s market opening shaped by mixed commodities and key…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 8

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX retreating from recent records, investors will watch commodities, U.S. jobless claims, and Aritzia’s earnings today.

Read more »