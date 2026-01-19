2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

A two-stock portfolio with compounding power and high-octane growth could turn $100,000 into $1 million in 10 years.

Becoming a millionaire is a fantasy for regular folks. However, everyone has a chance to be one through saving, investing, and financial discipline. The time horizon is long, or at least a decade, if the path is stock investing.

Theoretically, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) and 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) can turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 by 2035. The combination appears sophisticated, but makes sense given their operations and businesses in growing niches.

Critical infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a good long-term investment owing to its diversified, recession-resilient portfolio. The $22.7 billion company owns and operates critical global infrastructure networks from energy and utilities to transportation and data.

At $48.90 per share, the dividend yield is 4.8%, along with a distribution growth target of 5% to 9% annually. More importantly, the inflation-linked long-term contracts assure dividend consistency. Utility acquisitions and capital deployment are ongoing.

Capital recycling, including an asset sale program, is part of the fully self-funded business model. In 2025, Brookfield Infrastructure generated over $3 billion in proceeds and is targeting $3 billion more over the next 12 to 18 months. The full-year financial results aren’t out yet, although after three quarters, net income rose 24% year-over-year to $1.5 billion.

A strong growth catalyst is the accelerating build-out of AI data centres. Sam Pollock, CEO of Brookfield Infrastructure, said, “We enter 2026 from a position of strength, with a substantial runway for growth that is further accelerated by an expanded opportunity set driven by AI infrastructure.”

Critical materials

5N Plus ranked 7th in the 2025 TSX30 List, an annual ranking of Canada’s 30 top-performing stocks. At the current share price of $20.44, the three-year return is plus-583.6%. A $100,000 investment three years ago would be worth $683,612.12 today. If VNP’s total return in 10 years is plus-1,617.7%, the $1 million target is achievable.

The $1.8 billion company is a producer of specialty semiconductors and high-performance materials. It has become the leading supplier of critical materials in the U.S. and Europe. VNP products are used in several key industries, notably aerospace and terrestrial renewable energy.

Can this growth stock sustain its upward momentum? 5NPlus continues to enhance its processes and develop new products to gain a first-to-market advantage while addressing customers’ needs and long-term demand in their end markets.

The profit growth over the first three quarters in 2025 has been impressive. In the three months ending September 30, 2025, net earnings climbed 214% year-over-year to nearly US$43 million. The $357.5 million backlog at the close of Q3 2025 represents 311 days of annualized revenue. Once executed, the backlog will translate into sales within the next 12 months.

Gervais Jacques, CEO of 5N Plus and soon to be Executive Chairman of the Board, said the quarterly results reflect strong momentum and accelerating demand. Also, the company is well-positioned to solidify, if not cement, its leadership in key end markets in 2026.

Compounding and growth

A two-stock portfolio can potentially turn $100,000 into $1 million in 10 years. Brookfield Infrastructure provides consistent capital compounding through the high yield and dividend growth. 5N Plus will deliver enormous capital gains with its high-octane growth.