Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

A two-stock portfolio with compounding power and high-octane growth could turn $100,000 into $1 million in 10 years.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A $100K invested in a two‑stock mix—Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN) and 5N Plus (TSX:VNP)—could theoretically reach $1M by 2035 by combining steady infrastructure compounding with high growth upside.
  • Brookfield offers inflation‑linked, dividend‑driven stability and AI/data‑centre tailwinds (yield ~4.8%, 5–9% distribution growth target) while 5N Plus delivers rapid capital appreciation (3‑yr performance >+580%, strong backlog) to supply the upside.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Brookfield] >

Becoming a millionaire is a fantasy for regular folks. However, everyone has a chance to be one through saving, investing, and financial discipline. The time horizon is long, or at least a decade, if the path is stock investing.

Theoretically, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) and 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) can turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 by 2035. The combination appears sophisticated, but makes sense given their operations and businesses in growing niches.

Critical infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a good long-term investment owing to its diversified, recession-resilient portfolio. The $22.7 billion company owns and operates critical global infrastructure networks from energy and utilities to transportation and data.

At $48.90 per share, the dividend yield is 4.8%, along with a distribution growth target of 5% to 9% annually. More importantly, the inflation-linked long-term contracts assure dividend consistency. Utility acquisitions and capital deployment are ongoing.

Capital recycling, including an asset sale program, is part of the fully self-funded business model. In 2025, Brookfield Infrastructure generated over $3 billion in proceeds and is targeting $3 billion more over the next 12 to 18 months. The full-year financial results aren’t out yet, although after three quarters, net income rose 24% year-over-year to $1.5 billion.

A strong growth catalyst is the accelerating build-out of AI data centres. Sam Pollock, CEO of Brookfield Infrastructure, said, “We enter 2026 from a position of strength, with a substantial runway for growth that is further accelerated by an expanded opportunity set driven by AI infrastructure.”

Critical materials

5N Plus ranked 7th in the 2025 TSX30 List, an annual ranking of Canada’s 30 top-performing stocks. At the current share price of $20.44, the three-year return is plus-583.6%. A $100,000 investment three years ago would be worth $683,612.12 today. If VNP’s total return in 10 years is plus-1,617.7%, the $1 million target is achievable.

The $1.8 billion company is a producer of specialty semiconductors and high-performance materials. It has become the leading supplier of critical materials in the U.S. and Europe. VNP products are used in several key industries, notably aerospace and terrestrial renewable energy.

Can this growth stock sustain its upward momentum? 5NPlus continues to enhance its processes and develop new products to gain a first-to-market advantage while addressing customers’ needs and long-term demand in their end markets.

The profit growth over the first three quarters in 2025 has been impressive. In the three months ending September 30, 2025, net earnings climbed 214% year-over-year to nearly US$43 million. The $357.5 million backlog at the close of Q3 2025 represents 311 days of annualized revenue. Once executed, the backlog will translate into sales within the next 12 months.

Gervais Jacques, CEO of 5N Plus and soon to be Executive Chairman of the Board, said the quarterly results reflect strong momentum and accelerating demand. Also, the company is well-positioned to solidify, if not cement, its leadership in key end markets in 2026.

Compounding and growth

A two-stock portfolio can potentially turn $100,000 into $1 million in 10 years. Brookfield Infrastructure provides consistent capital compounding through the high yield and dividend growth. 5N Plus will deliver enormous capital gains with its high-octane growth.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy On a Pullback

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are dependable choices for earning steady, growing passive income. If their prices dip, it could be a…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stock Market

2 Stocks I’d Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like TD Bank offer investors predictable and resilient earnings and dividends to take you through any stock market crash.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Smart Money is Piling Into This TSX Leader

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) has a lot of smart money backing.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lasting Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These three reliable dividend stocks offer attractive yields and reliable income, making them some of the best to buy now.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean On in Uncertain Times

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in reliable dividend stocks can provide a stable income and protection from market volatility.

Read more »

alcohol
Energy Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Chris MacDonald

There are plenty of undervalued stocks in the market for investors to consider, but this Canadian company could provide the…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

For long-term capital, Canadian investors should aim to maximize returns with a basket of quality stocks in their TFSAs.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: Bank of Montreal vs. Bank of Nova Scotia

| Brian Paradza, CFA

BMO vs. Scotiabank stock: 2 Canadian banking titans with $1.5 trillion in assets are taking different paths. Does the high-yield…

Read more »