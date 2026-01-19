Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy On a Pullback

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy On a Pullback

These Canadian stocks are dependable choices for earning steady, growing passive income. If their prices dip, it could be a good time to buy.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Many top Canadian dividend stocks have rallied recently, compressing yields, which makes waiting for a pullback an attractive way to improve income and long-term returns.
  • Emera offers defensive, regulated cash flows, with a capital program supporting steady earnings and dividend increases.
  • Bank of Montreal offers nearly two centuries of dividend payments with diversified earnings, strong operational discipline, and digital investments that support sustainable dividends.

Top Canadian dividend stocks can help build a resilient stream of passive income for decades. While several TSX stocks are reliable dividend payers, the recent rally in many of these dependable income stocks has pushed their share prices higher, in turn compressing their dividend yields.  Thus, waiting for a temporary pullback allows investors to gain exposure to top dividend stocks at more attractive valuations, enhancing both yield and long-term return potential.

Against this background, here are two top Canadian dividend stocks to buy on a pullback.

Top Canadian dividend stock #1: Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a top Canadian dividend stock to buy on a pullback. Over the past year, the stock has delivered a gain of more than 34%, reflecting resilient earnings, disciplined capital allocation, and steadily rising energy demand across its core markets.

Emera’s regulated electric and natural gas utilities, along with related energy infrastructure assets, position it well to deliver steady earnings. This regulatory framework enables Emera to generate predictable cash flows even amid economic uncertainty. That defensive business model supports both the company’s share price performance and its ability to return capital to shareholders.

Emera has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years, reflecting its low-risk earnings base and management’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

Emera recently announced a $20 billion capital program spanning 2026 to 2030, designed to expand its regulated rate base and profitability. Management expects this investment cycle to support annual rate-base growth of 7% to 8% and adjusted EPS growth of 5% to 7%. Moreover, management plans to increase its dividend by 1% to 2% annually.

Its investments in solar generation and grid modernization at Tampa Electric, expanded energy storage and transmission infrastructure in Nova Scotia, and ongoing natural gas development at People’s Gas augur well for growth. Further, Emera is likely to benefit from its growing footprint in markets with rising electricity demand.

Overall, Emera offers a compelling mix of stability and income.

Top Canadian dividend stock #2: Bank of Montreal  

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another top stock to buy on the pullback. Over the past year, shares of this Canadian banking leader have climbed nearly 39%, reflecting strong operating momentum. Further, BMO has an exceptional dividend payment history. It has paid dividends for 197 consecutive years. Moreover, it has grown its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% over the past 15 years.

The bank’s diversified business model and resilient deposit base support its earnings across economic cycles. BMO’s core banking, capital markets, and wealth management businesses are all contributing to earnings, creating multiple engines of growth.

Operational discipline is another key strength. BMO’s improving efficiency ratio highlights effective cost management, boosting margins, and providing flexibility to support shareholder returns.

Looking forward, BMO’s digital-first strategy, supported by ongoing investments in artificial intelligence, is designed to modernize operations, improve client engagement, and unlock new growth opportunities. These initiatives should enhance productivity and competitiveness over time. Moreover, its strong balance sheet and high-quality assets augur well for growth.

Overall, BMO is well-positioned to maintain its dividend payments in the years ahead.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Smart Money is Piling Into This TSX Leader

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) has a lot of smart money backing.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stock Market

2 Stocks I’d Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like TD Bank offer investors predictable and resilient earnings and dividends to take you through any stock market crash.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean On in Uncertain Times

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in reliable dividend stocks can provide a stable income and protection from market volatility.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lasting Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These three reliable dividend stocks offer attractive yields and reliable income, making them some of the best to buy now.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

For long-term capital, Canadian investors should aim to maximize returns with a basket of quality stocks in their TFSAs.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Telus Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Telus is widely regarded as a great dividend stock for investors. But with the recent freeze, does that opinion still…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Canadian National Railway Stock in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 20% from all-time highs highs, Canadian National Railway stock offers upside potential to shareholders over the next three…

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks to Level Up Your TFSA Income

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock is just one great high-yielder to boost your income stream on the cheap!

Read more »