Member Login
Home » Investing » Have Cash Just Sitting in a TFSA? Grow That Money With This Crucial Stock

Have Cash Just Sitting in a TFSA? Grow That Money With This Crucial Stock

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock looks like a great TFSA buy for the new year.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
shopper buys items in bulk

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Using a TFSA purely as a savings account can limit tax-free compounding, so investors with a long time horizon may be better served by gradually putting cash to work in growth or income assets rather than relying on increasingly less-rewarding GICs.
  • Loblaw is highlighted as a TFSA-worthy stock because value-focused grocery/pharmacy demand should stay resilient as Canadians aim to cut spending, supporting continued sales strength despite the stock’s strong run.

If you’re using your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) as a savings account, you might not be best positioned to unlock the full power of tax-free compounding. Undoubtedly, even if you’re a tad nervous about the slate of stock valuations today, there are still worthier places to park TFSA cash for a shot at better results.

Undoubtedly, from low-beta equity ETFs to REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) to bond funds and even precious metals, there are growthier places to invest in with one’s TFSA savings. And if you’re a young investor, all the more reason to start putting some of the savings to work in other securities that can actually help you grow your wealth after inflation.

Undoubtedly, if you’re expecting some sort of expenditure in the near-future (think college, mortgage, or marriage), it makes perfect sense to stick with cash. With valuations in a lofty spot, you can’t go wrong with plowing TFSA cash into a safe savings account or a GIC (Guaranteed Investment Certificate) that can preserve your wealth.

It’s worth investing with your TFSA savings cash, especially if you have a long-term horizon!

While GICs offer better rates than TFSA savings accounts, you won’t have the same degree of liquidity. For some, that’s perfectly fine, making GICs a great safe place to park one’s cash, especially if one’s big expenditures are a year or two out. With interest and GIC rates on the multi-year descent, though, it’s becoming quite unrewarding to be a cautious GIC investor.

Of course, playing it safe leaves a lot of potential return on the table. And if you don’t envision yourself withdrawing cash from a TFSA at anytime over the next couple of years, stocks, which are proven to be the best ways to grow wealth over the long term, are the way to go. And in this piece, we’ll look at two stocks that I view as worthy buys as we pass the mid-point of January (can you believe two weeks of 2026 have passed already?).

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) has seen its shares fly high in recent years. Indeed, L stock’s chart looks like that of a red-hot AI stock. And while the grocer has embraced various technologies to enhance operational efficiency and drive sales, the main attraction for Loblaw remains the impressive value it provides customers. Though some customers have voiced concerns about its pricing practices amid inflation, the firm seems to have done a good job of listening to customers and pivoting accordingly.

Either way, customers are continuing to shop at Loblaw stores (think Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart, just to name a few banners) and they’re not about to stop anytime soon, especially as some Canadian consumers look to tighten the purse strings in order to save even more money in the new year.

A recent survey from TD Bank suggests that a whopping 67% (just over two-thirds) of Canadians intend to cut spending in this new year. That’s a good New Year’s resolution to have, and while inflation has cooled, it has continued to be a challenge to budget. Either way, this survey suggests value will continue to win. And for those looking to stretch their dollar, Loblaw stores, especially No Frills, remain one of the top places to shop. In short, Loblaw is one of the retail kings of value, and for that reason, it’s poised to keep winning.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

woman checks off all the boxes
Tech Stocks

The Mistakes Almost Every TFSA Holder Makes, and the CRA Is Watching

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 90% from all-time highs, Lightspeed stock may offer significant upside potential to TFSA holders in 2026.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stocks for Beginners

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks Investors Will Ever Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Brookfield stocks give you a “buy and forget” TFSA pairing that compounds through fee growth and long-life assets.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks to Level Up Your TFSA Income

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock is just one great high-yielder to boost your income stream on the cheap!

Read more »

Farmer smiles near cannabis crop
Cannabis Stocks

Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Touch Canopy Growth Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 99% from all-time highs, Canopy Growth is a beaten-down cannabis stock that remains a high-risk investment in 2026.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

A 4.4% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality TSX stock has significant growth potential, trades at just 6.9 times forward earnings, and offers a 4.4% dividend…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some REITs to buy and hold? This trio offers stable income, long-term growth appeal, and durable real estate…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock Down 23% to Buy and Hold Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This TSX giant could be oversold right now.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Investing

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are seven of the very best stocks that Canadian investors can buy on the TSX right now for 2026…

Read more »