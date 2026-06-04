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2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today as Oil Prices Keep Swinging

Oil volatility is shaking markets again, and Sintana and Alphamin offer two very different ways to bet on supply-chain tightness.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Sintana is a high-risk exploration play with Atlantic-margin exposure (especially Namibia), where a single drilling update can move the stock.
  • Alphamin is already producing tin and generating cash, with recent results pointing to stronger EBITDA and rising net cash.
  • Both are volatile: Sintana depends on exploration success, while Alphamin faces DRC and tin-price risk despite dividends.
10 stocks we like better than Alphamin Resources

One week, crude looks ready to rip higher. The next, peace hopes, inventory data, or demand worries knock it back down. That market can scare off investors. Yet it can also create openings, especially in smaller resource stocks where one discovery or strong quarter can shift the story fast.

That’s why I’d look at Sintana Energy (TSXV:SEI) and Alphamin Resources (TSXV:AFM) today. These aren’t gentle giants with predictable paths. Both carry real risk. Yet each gives investors exposure to a different corner of the resource scramble as oil volatility reminds markets how fragile supply chains can feel.

oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

SEI

When crude prices swing near big psychological levels, investors start thinking about future supply. Sintana focuses on high-impact oil and gas exploration across the Atlantic margin, with assets tied to Namibia, Uruguay, and Angola.

The big draw remains Namibia. The country has attracted attention after major offshore discoveries reshaped how investors view the region. Sintana doesn’t operate like a major producer. Instead, the energy stock holds strategic interests and benefits from partnerships on licences where larger players can carry much of the heavy lifting. That gives it upside without forcing it to build everything alone.

The Challenger Energy acquisition also expands its footprint. It adds exposure to Uruguay and helps build a broader Atlantic margin platform. Of course, Sintana comes with obvious risks. It doesn’t offer the comfort of steady oil production or a dividend cheque. Exploration stocks can move fast in both directions. A dry well, delay, weak market, or financing need can hit the share price hard. This energy stock suits investors who can handle speculation, not investors seeking calm income.

AFM

Alphamin Resources looks different, and that’s part of the appeal. It isn’t an oil stock, but it produces tin from the Bisie mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Yet oil volatility still connects to its story because energy costs, transport, inflation, and supply stress feed into commodity markets.

Tin rarely grabs headlines like oil, but it plays a key role in electronics, soldering, electric systems, and industrial demand. When investors worry about energy security and supply chains, they often rediscover critical materials. Alphamin already has what many small resource stocks lack: production, cash flow, and a dividend.

Its latest update gave investors a lot to like. The company guided for record first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of US$158 million, up 46% from the prior quarter. It also said tin production reached 5,026 tonnes, while net cash increased by US$128 million during the quarter. That’s a strong snapshot for a smaller resource name.

The dividend adds another hook. Alphamin declared a final 2025 cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable in June 2026. That shows management can return cash when tin prices and operations cooperate. The risks deserve respect, however. Alphamin operates in the DRC, which adds political, tax, logistics, and security concerns. Tin prices can swing hard, and diesel costs already pressured costs in late 2025, showing how oil volatility can cut both ways. So, investors shouldn’t treat this as a set-and-forget dividend machine.

Bottom line

So, would I buy both today? For the right investor, yes. Sintana offers exploration upside tied to oil supply. Alphamin offers a cash-generating way to play commodity tightness. Neither energy stock belongs in the safe bucket. But when oil prices keep swinging and investors start hunting for resource exposure, these two names look worth a closer look.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sintana Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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