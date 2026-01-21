Motley Fool Premium
3 Reasons I’m Never Selling This Dividend Stock

Here’s why this high-quality dividend stock with a yield of more than 6.8% is a stock I plan to hold forever.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Key Points

  • Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) — a simple, low‑risk royalty business that collects production revenue without operating wells, making it a reliable high‑yield stock worth holding long‑term.
  • Key points: current yield ~6.8%, targets a conservative ~60% payout of funds from operations, generates strong free cash flow with low capex and can reinvest cash to buy more land for future growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Freehold Royalties

Finding stocks that you can confidently hold for the long term is one of the most important parts of successful investing. Buying and selling constantly not only adds stress, but it also often leads to worse results over time.

There’s a reason why Warren Buffett famously said that his favourite holding period is forever, and while that doesn’t mean you don’t reassess your holdings from time to time, it highlights how the best stocks are companies you never want to sell.

Sometimes, you might reduce or trim a position if it grows too large, but that doesn’t mean you have to sell a stock outright.

In fact, as your portfolio grows and you add new investments, positions you stop adding to naturally become smaller over time anyway. That’s another reason selling isn’t always necessary.

And if there’s one stock in my portfolio today that I don’t think I’ll ever sell, it’s Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU). Here are three reasons why.

A high-quality stock with a simple, low-risk business model

One of the biggest reasons Freehold is such an excellent stock to own, and why I consistently recommend it to investors, is how simple its business model is.

The company owns royalty interests on energy-producing lands and collects a percentage of production revenue. It doesn’t operate wells, drill new projects, or manage day-to-day operations, like many of its energy stock peers.

That simplicity makes Freehold easy to analyze and significantly reduces risk. There’s no massive capital spending, no cost overruns, and no operational surprises.

Because of that, it’s also one of the cleanest ways to gain exposure to the energy sector. Investors benefit from production activity across its lands without having to worry about execution risk.

That makes Freehold such a reliable dividend stock for investors and is one of the main reasons why I don’t think I’ll ever sell.

Freehold is one of the most reliable high-yield dividend stocks on the TSX

Because of its simple business model, the company consistently generates a ton of free cash flow, largely because it doesn’t have to spend money on capital projects.

Furthermore, even when commodity prices pull back, Freehold is far more insulated than most energy companies because of its royalty model.

In addition, though, because commodity price swings can be significant, Freehold keeps its payout ratio at a very reasonable level, typically aiming for 60% of its funds from operations.

Therefore, the fact that Freehold offers a current yield of roughly 6.8%, but maintains a highly conservative payout ratio, makes it one of the most reliable high-yield dividend stocks in Canada.

Freehold has growth potential that most royalty stocks don’t have

Although Freehold has a similar top-line business model to many other royalty stocks, the main difference is that the majority of royalty stocks, especially outside the energy sector, pay out nearly all their cash flow, leaving little room for growth.

Because Freehold keeps a much more conservative payout ratio, though, it’s consistently building a cash position each month that it generates more funds than its paying out.

And over time, that pile of cash can be a real asset that Freehold uses to acquire additional royalty lands in both Canada and the United States, which expands its footprint and diversifies its revenue base.

Therefore, given its simple and reliable business model, its sustainable 6.8% dividend yield and its long-term prospects for growth, Freehold is one of the best dividend stocks in Canada, and one I don’t ever plan on selling.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

