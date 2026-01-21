Motley Fool Premium
How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

You could focus on building your TFSA to produce tax‑free income that effectively doubles your annual contribution.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Key Points

  • Build your TFSA to produce at least the 2026 contribution limit ($7,000) in tax‑free income so reinvesting that income effectively doubles your annual contribution.
  • Achieve this with dividend‑growth stocks (e.g., goeasy) or steadier income plays (e.g., Brookfield Infrastructure) combined with consistent contributions and compounding over time.
The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit for 2026 is set at $7,000. While most Canadians think of this as a hard ceiling, savvy investors know there’s a way to effectively double that annual contribution — without breaking any rules. The secret lies in building a TFSA that generates growing tax-free income.

Turning your TFSA into a wealth-building machine

At its core, the strategy is simple: grow your TFSA to a point where the income it produces each year equals (or better yet, exceeds) the annual contribution limit. That income — whether from dividends or distributions — can then be reinvested or used to combine with new contributions, eventually doubling or tripling (effectively, multiplying) the impact of your savings.

This strategy strongly rewards those who start early. A Canadian who has been eligible for the TFSA since its inception in 2009 but never contributed would have cumulative room of $109,000 through 2026. 

If that entire amount were invested today, the portfolio would need to generate a yield of just over 6.4% to produce $7,000 in annual tax-free income.

While achievable, the real power comes from consistent contributions and compounding over time. Investors who funded and invested in their TFSA every year likely have portfolios well above $109,000 today, making the income hurdle far easier to clear.

The power of dividend growth inside a TFSA

Dividend growth stocks are particularly effective in this strategy because they provide a rising income stream without triggering any tax consequences inside a TFSA.

A jump-out historical example is goeasy (TSX: GSY). Back in 2009, it was a relatively unknown company trading at a modest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 11–13. Since then, it has delivered annualized returns of about 20%, turning a $10,000 investment into more than $213,000 — a remarkable 21-bagger.

Today, trading at a P/E of roughly eight — around a 31% discount to its long-term average — the company appears to be compelling. 

goeasy has grown its dividend at an extraordinary 10-year compound rate of 30.7%. At a recent share price near $127, the stock offers a dividend yield of roughly 4.6%.

To put that growth into perspective, investors who bought goeasy in 2016 with a starting yield of about 4% would now be earning a yield on cost of approximately 46%. That level of income inside a TFSA can easily cover — and exceed — the annual contribution limit.

A more conservative path to TFSA income growth

For investors seeking a steadier, more conservative approach, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN) offers a compelling alternative. The company owns a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure assets that generate predictable, inflation-linked cash flows.

BIP targets annual distribution growth of 5–9%, supported by operational expertise and disciplined capital recycling. With the stock currently yielding about 5%, even the low end of its growth target would push an investor’s yield on cost close to 6.4% within five years — enough to generate $7,000 annually on a $109,000 portfolio.

Investor takeaway

Doubling your annual TFSA contribution is about patience, compounding, and smart stock selection. By focusing on solid dividend growth investments, Canadians can build tax-free income streams that could mix in with their TFSA contributions, turning a simple savings account into a powerful wealth-building engine.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and goeasy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

