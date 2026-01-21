Motley Fool Premium
Outlook for Agnico Eagle Mines Stock in 2026

Agnico Eagle is the largest mining company in Canada and the stock has returned over 125% in the past year.

Aditya Raghunath
Key Points

  • Agnico Eagle Mines, Canada's largest mining company and a global gold production leader, has seen its stock rise 127% over the past year, driven by soaring gold prices and strong Q3 results, including record margins and significant free cash flow.
  • The company maintains a substantial mineral reserve base and operates key mines in Canada, Finland, Australia, and Mexico, with a robust development pipeline poised to add up to 1.5 million ounces of annual production in the coming years.
  • Despite trading at a premium, Agnico Eagle is committed to shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks, with analysts projecting modest gains for the stock in 2026 as free cash flow continues to grow substantially.

Valued at a market cap of almost US$100 billion, Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is Canada’s largest mining company and the world’s second-largest gold producer. It owns and operates mines across Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico.

The Toronto-headquartered firm has built a reputation for sustainable mining practices while advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects to support growth over the next decade.

Founded in 1957, the company has consistently generated shareholder value. Agnico Eagle has paid a cash dividend every year since 1983, reflecting its stable financial performance across multiple business cycles.

Agnico maintains a strong mineral reserve base with a strategic goal of keeping gold reserves at over 10 times its annual production rate. A conservative approach ensures long-term operational sustainability while providing investors with visibility into future production capacity.

Agnico Eagle’s operations span multiple precious metals, including gold, silver, zinc, and copper. It emphasizes exploration and development activities in politically stable jurisdictions that offer high geological potential.

Rising commodity prices have driven Agnico Eagle’s stock up 127% over the past 12 months. Let’s see if it remains a top investment in 2026.

Is Agnico Eagle stock still a good buy?

With gold prices hitting record levels in recent months, Agnico Eagle has delivered exceptional financial performance in 2025. Agnico reported strong Q3 results with production of 867,000 ounces and cash costs well below guidance at US$943 per ounce. This cost discipline enabled Agnico to achieve record margins exceeding 60%, translating into shareholder value.

It reported over US$1 billion in free cash flow in Q3, strengthened its balance sheet to a net cash position of US$2.2 billion, and expects to reach US$3 billion by year-end.

Approximately 85% of production comes from three Canadian regions in Quebec, Ontario, and Nunavut, with each capable of producing over one million ounces annually for decades.

This geographic focus provides operational synergies, workforce stability, and strong community relationships that competitors struggle to replicate. The company also operates the largest gold mine in Europe at Kittilä, Finland, and maintains strategic assets in Australia and Mexico.

The real excitement centers on Agnico’s development pipeline. Five major projects could add between 1.3 million and 1.5 million ounces of annual production over the next five to eight years. The Detour Lake expansion aims to reach one million ounces per year by 2030, while the Canadian Malartic underground transition maintains similar production targets.

Is Agnico Eagle Mines undervalued?

At current gold prices, Detour alone could generate over US$2 billion in annual free cash flow once ramped up. Management has committed to returning approximately one-third of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, with year-to-date returns of US$900 million.

Analysts tracking the Canadian miner forecast free cash flow to grow from US$2.1 billion in 2024 to US$5.5 billion in 2028. Given a widening cash flow base, Agnico should maintain its 42-year streak of consecutive quarterly dividends.

However, due to the ongoing rally, Agnico stock trades at a premium multiple in January 2026. Analysts tracking the TSX mining stock forecast it to gain less than 2% over the next 12 months, based on consensus price targets.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

