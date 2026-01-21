Motley Fool Premium
Your Path to TFSA Millions: 3 Canadian Stocks for Generational Wealth

Turning a TFSA into generational wealth requires owning solid Canadian businesses that can grow through economic cycles. Here are three top ideas to consider.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Turning a TFSA into generational wealth requires owning solid Canadian businesses that can compound capital, generate cash, and grow through economic cycles.
  • Brookfield Asset Management offers global compounding, Canadian Natural Resources provides durable dividend growth, and goeasy adds higher-risk, higher-reward upside for long-term TFSA investors.
The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best wealth-building tools available to Canadians. Its defining advantage is simple but extraordinary: all capital gains, dividends, and income earned inside a TFSA are completely tax-free. Over decades, that tax shelter can mean the difference between comfortable savings and truly generational wealth.

The key, however, is not just contributing regularly — it’s owning the right kinds of stocks. To turn a TFSA into a seven-figure account, investors need businesses that can compound capital at high rates, survive economic cycles, and reward shareholders over the long term. With that in mind, here are three Canadian stocks that jump out as potential cornerstones for TFSA millionaires.

A global compounding machine: Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a world-class alternative asset manager overseeing more than US$1 trillion in assets. Its business model is built on highly recurring, fee-based revenues generated from managing long-term capital across infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, private equity, and credit.

What makes BAM especially compelling for long-term investors is predictability. Much of its revenue is contractual, providing stable cash flows through economic cycles. 

As institutional and private investors steadily increase allocations to alternative assets in search of higher returns and diversification, BAM is positioned as one of the primary beneficiaries of that secular trend.

The company’s capital-raising platform is exceptionally diversified, supported by over 2,000 institutional clients, fast-growing private wealth and insurance channels, and close ties to Brookfield Corporation and its public affiliates. Importantly, BAM operates an asset-light model with low leverage, giving it flexibility to scale, invest opportunistically, and return capital to shareholders.

Management targets annual growth rates of 15–20%, paired with a high dividend payout ratio of roughly 90%. At around $71 per share, BAM offers a dividend yield near 3.4%, with expectations for double-digit dividend growth. Trading about 14% below analyst consensus valuation, it presents a compelling mix of income and long-term compounding — ideal for a TFSA.

A dividend powerhouse built to last: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) represents the kind of durable, cash-generating business that anchors generational portfolios. As Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, CNQ boasts the country’s largest reserves and an estimated reserve life of roughly 32 years.

What truly sets CNQ apart is its shareholder return record. The company has increased its dividend for approximately 25 consecutive years, with a 20-year dividend-growth rate near 20%. Over the past five years, dividend growth has accelerated to roughly 23% annually.

CNQ achieves this through disciplined capital allocation, a diversified and long-life asset base, and industry-leading operational efficiency. Its low maintenance capital requirements and breakeven oil price in the low-to-mid US$40s per barrel provide resilience even during commodity downturns.

At roughly $49 per share, CNQ offers a nice dividend yield of about 4.8% and appears fairly valued. For TFSA investors, reinvesting that growing dividend over decades can be a powerful wealth multiplier.

High risk, high reward: goeasy’s long-term upside

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the TSX’s greatest long-term success stories — but it’s not for everyone. Despite a nearly 40% decline from its 2025 highs, the stock remains a nearly 10-bagger over the past decade, compounding at about 26% annually.

The company operates in non-prime consumer lending, a segment that is inherently cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions. Rising unemployment, inflation, or interest rates can pressure borrowers and increase credit losses, impacting earnings. Regulatory risk is also real, as demonstrated by Canada’s reduction of the maximum allowable interest rate to 35% starting in 2025.

That said, goeasy has been proactively shifting toward lower interest rates and strengthening underwriting standards. At around $127 per share, the stock trades roughly 33% below its long-term average valuation and offers a dividend yield close to 4.6%. For patient investors with a high risk tolerance, valuation reversion alone could significantly enhance total returns.

Investor takeaway

Turning a TFSA into millions requires patience, discipline, and ownership of exceptional businesses. Brookfield Asset Management offers global scale and steady compounding, Canadian Natural Resources provides durable income and dividend growth, and goeasy delivers high-risk, high-reward upside. 

For long-term investors willing to ride through volatility, these three Canadian stocks could form the backbone of a TFSA built for generational wealth.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Natural Resources, and goeasy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

