I believe these two top TSX-listed stocks deserve a place in a simple and disciplined portfolio in 2026 and beyond.

If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in 2026, These Would Be My Top Picks

One of the most important aspects of my investing philosophy is keeping things simple and focused, especially when the market feels noisy. Instead of trying to buy everything or chase every headline, I prefer owning a small number of high-quality Canadian growth stocks that I understand well and can hold through ups and downs.

When I look toward 2026, I keep asking myself which businesses have already proven that they can grow, adapt, and keep performing well even when economic conditions change. For me, that question matters even more this year as economic uncertainties continue to linger. In this article, I want to talk about two fundamentally solid stocks that reflect this approach and explain why they are my top picks for 2026.

Aritzia stock

The first stock, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), fits my approach and comes from a business that has already proven its ability to execute through changing economic and global trade conditions. This Vancouver-based apparel retailer has a strong presence in Canada and a growing footprint in the United States. It mainly sells through a mix of physical boutiques and its digital platform, giving it flexibility in how customers shop. Recently, ATZ stock has been trading around $123 per share, giving the company a market capitalization of roughly $14 billion.

ATZ stock’s recent performance primarily reflects improving investor confidence in the business amid expansion efforts and growing demand across its core product categories. In recent years, Aritzia has also benefited from better inventory management compared to earlier periods, which has helped stabilize its margins and reduce discounting pressure.

In the latest quarter, the company posted solid revenue growth with the help of higher sales volumes and ongoing store expansion. In its growth, Aritzia’s digital sales remain an important contributor as the company continues to reach customers beyond its physical locations. While its operating costs have risen lately due to several growth initiatives, the scale of its business has helped it absorb some of these expenses.

More importantly, Aritzia’s long-term growth plans focus on expanding its store base in the United States, strengthening brand awareness, and improving supply chain efficiency. These efforts align well with its long-term growth strategy and make ATZ stock a solid choice for investors in 2026.

MDA Space stock

Moving from consumer brands to advanced technology, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) could be a strong pick in 2026 that reflects a different kind of long-term growth opportunity tied to growing space infrastructure needs. This Toronto-headquartered firm mainly focuses on offering satellite systems, space robotics, and data-driven space solutions to government and commercial customers. Following a 35% increase, MDA stock currently trades near $37 per share, with a market capitalization of about $4.7 billion. Like Aritzia, MDA Space also doesn’t offer any dividends, as it mainly reinvests cash into operations and future projects.

Its growing interest in space-based infrastructure and visibility from a strong project backlog could be seen as two main reasons for driving MDA stock higher in recent years. Also, investors have reacted positively to the company’s role in satellite constellations and mission-critical space programs, which tend to involve long-term contracts.

MDA’s revenue growth trends remained strong with the help of ongoing project execution and new contract activity. This growth is also backed by higher contributions from its satellite programs and related technologies. While its short-term financial growth figures can vary depending on project timing and mix, its long-term growth trend remains strong.

In the years to come, MDA Space could continue to benefit from increased global spending on communications satellites, Earth observation, and defence-related space initiatives. These demand factors could drive its share price higher, making it an attractive stock to focus on in 2026.