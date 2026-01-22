This 6.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Whitecap Resources is a monthly dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield of 6.3% in 2026, making it a top investment for income seekers.

Investing in quality dividend stocks that offer a monthly payout allows you to create a stable and recurring income stream at a low cost. One such TSX dividend stock is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), which is valued at a market cap of $14.1 billion.

Whitecap Resources is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada.

The company’s primary areas of focus for development programs are located in Northern Alberta, British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Western and Eastern Saskatchewan.

Whitecap is Canada’s seventh-largest oil and gas producer with a daily output of approximately 372,500 barrels of oil equivalent. It has built a diversified portfolio across conventional and unconventional assets that generate steady cash flow, which allows it to maintain financial flexibility through disciplined capital allocation.

The energy producer operates with remarkable balance sheet strength, carrying just $3.3 billion in net debt, indicating a leverage ratio of one times (1x). This conservative leverage position allows Whitecap to weather commodity price volatility.

Whitecap Resources is focused on sustainable growth

Whitecap aims to allocate more than $2 billion towards capital expenditures in 2026, which should expand its portfolio of cash-generating assets. Moreover, it expects to generate $3.3 billion in funds flow this year at an average crude oil price of $60 per barrel.

Whitecap is armed with an extensive inventory, spanning 10,500 drilling locations and 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proven and probable reserves.

The portfolio is split evenly between unconventional plays like the Montney and Duvernay formations and conventional light oil assets, providing valuable commodity optionality.

The company holds the largest land position in Alberta’s Montney and Duvernay plays, creating operational efficiencies and execution advantages that competitors struggle to match.

Management has demonstrated strong operational improvements across both divisions.

In the unconventional business, technical enhancements have driven 10–20% improvements in well performance in the Duvernay while reducing costs.

The conventional assets, which produce 140,000 barrels daily at 80% oil and liquids, continue to generate stable cash flows with minimal decline rates of 19% to 20% annually.

This TSX stock pays a monthly dividend

In the last 10 years, Whitecap stock has returned 82% to shareholders. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 175%. Comparatively, the TSX index has returned 266% to investors since January 2016.

Despite these inflation-beating returns, Whitecap stock offers a forward yield of over 6% based on an annual dividend of $0.73 per share. The company aims to return between 10–15% to shareholders annually through a combination of dividends and buybacks.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast free cash flow to increase from $911 million in 2025 to $1.4 billion in 2029. Comparatively, its annual dividend expense is roughly $885 million, indicating a payout ratio of less than 65% in 2029.

A sustainable payout ratio enables Whitecap to raise dividends, reduce balance sheet debt, and pursue acquisitions. Basically, Whitecap generates meaningful free cash flow that can be returned to investors or deployed toward high-return organic growth when commodity prices improve.

Analysts remain bullish on the TSX dividend stock and expect it to gain 17% over the next 12 months, given consensus price targets. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 23%.