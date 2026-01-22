Motley Fool Premium
Top Energy Stocks to Invest in for 2026

Three TSX energy stocks offer a mix of income and value while bypassing the sector’s potential volatility in 2026.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Key Points

  • Amid commodity volatility and a potential Venezuelan restart, Vermilion (TSX:VET), Valeura (TSX:VLE) and Peyto (TSX:PEY) offer diversified, lower‑volatility energy exposure that mixes income and value for 2026.
  • Specifically, Vermilion is a deep‑value Canada/Europe gas player (~4.26% yield), Valeura is an organic growth play in the Gulf of Thailand with a strong balance sheet, and Peyto delivers monthly income from Deep Basin gas (~5.6% yield) backed by hedging.
Many investors will focus on Canada’s energy sector and its challenges in 2026. The most volatile factors are the soft commodity prices and the potential restart of Venezuela’s oil industry. Fortunately, and notwithstanding the current landscape, three top energy stocks offer a mix of income and value.

Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET), Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE), and Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) represent different niches, domestic and international. Each company has specific catalysts that can help the stocks outperform.

International diversification

Vermilion sold its U.S. holdings and exited the American market in June 2025 to focus on its core assets in Canada and Europe. The $1.9 billion global gas producer made the move to enhance profitability through long-life assets. Also, management expects the repositioning to result in outsized excess free cash flow (EFCF) growth through 2028.

Montney and Deep Basin are the key growth assets in Canada, with drilling inventory of more than 20 and 25 years, respectively. The exposure to European natural gas prices is a unique advantage for Vermilion. The key growth catalyst is the Wisselshorst Program in Germany. It has an undeveloped land base with a long runway of high-return projects.

This small-cap stock is a deep-value play, given its international diversification. The Board-approved capital budget of $600 to $630 million for 2026 prioritizes global gas assets. VET trades at $12.21 per share and pays an attractive 4.3% dividend.

Long-term value creation

Valeura Energy is a pure-play producer operating in the offshore Gulf of Thailand. The $918.7 million upstream oil and gas company is building a platform for long-term value creation. Management’s priority is to grow organically and pursue transformative deals in Southeast Asia, if not, the Asia-Pacific region.

In the first three quarters of 2025, net income increased 31.8% year-over-year to US$35.3 million. Notably, working capital surplus rose to a record US$275 million in Q3 2025.

Its President and CEO, Dr. Sean Guest, said, “With this position of strength, against a backdrop of an industry that struggles for access to capital, we now have our sights set on larger inorganic opportunities, which have the potential to be truly transformational in nature.”

Valeura Energy has yet to release the full-year 2025 results. However, Dr. Guest provided an update, noting that the company ended 2025 with strong production performance and an even stronger financial position.

Monthly dividends

Peyto explores and develops unconventional natural gas in Alberta’s Deep Basin. The $4.8 billion oil and gas company has a hedging strategy in place that helps sustain monthly dividend payments. At $23.59 per share, PEY pays a hefty 5.6% dividend.

According to management, Peyto leverages its technical expertise to develop internally generated drilling projects. Also, its asset base consists of high-quality natural gas reserves. In Q3 2025, earnings jumped 77.8% to $90.7 billion. Because of consistent profitability, Peyto consistently paid more than $60 million in dividends in the last eight quarters.

Bypass the volatility

Vermilion, Valeura, and Peyto are viable options if you want exposure to Canada’s energy sector but side-stepping the crude volatility, especially in Venezuela. You can choose a deep-value play, an organic growth stock, or a monthly income provider.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

