These four TSX stocks are all high-quality businesses with reliable operations that you’ll want to buy right now and hold for years to come.

Here Are My Top 4 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

With markets constantly shifting, uncertainty about the economy persisting, and headlines changing by the week, it’s no surprise that many investors are hesitant about which TSX stocks are the best to buy right now.

Over the past year, many stocks have already rallied significantly, while others have pulled back sharply. So it’s not uncommon to have difficulty in these environments trying to figure out where the best opportunities are and what to focus on.

The key is to remember that buying stocks isn’t about reacting to short-term noise or trying to predict what the market will do next month or even in the next year. The real goal is to identify high-quality Canadian businesses you can buy with confidence today and continue owning for years.

Right now, we’re in one of those environments where selectivity really matters. While plenty of TSX stocks you might want to buy are trading at or above their fair value, there are still opportunities where high-quality businesses are being overlooked or temporarily discounted.

Interest rates are already lower than they were a year ago, and expectations for further cuts in 2026 could provide an additional tailwind for many sectors.

At the same time, uncertainty hasn’t disappeared, which makes it even more important to own businesses that can perform in a wide range of market environments.

So that’s why it’s especially important in this environment to focus on quality, valuation, and long-term potential.

So, with that in mind, if you’ve got cash you’re looking to put to work today, here are my top four TSX stocks to buy right now for 2026 and beyond.

Two unbelievably cheap TSX stocks to buy for 2026

Even though many of the highest-quality TSX stocks are trading at or above their fair value, there are still a few top TSX stocks to buy now that look unbelievably cheap today, such as Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) and goeasy (TSX:GSY).

CAPREIT, the largest residential REIT in Canada, is easily one of the best TSX stocks to buy right now while it’s trading at a deep discount largely because of temporary headwinds.

Higher interest rates have weighed on profitability across the entire REIT sector and slowed near-term growth expectations. That pressure has pushed a lot of investors to the sidelines. However, when you zoom out, CAPREIT is still an incredible long-term business.

It offers exposure to the Canadian residential real estate market in one of the easiest and lowest-risk ways possible.

CAPREIT owns a massive, highly diversified portfolio of apartment buildings across the country, generates steady cash flow in just about any economic environment, and has a management team focused not just on maintaining properties but on growing the business over time.

Meanwhile, goeasy is another stock that looks ultra-cheap, driven largely by short-term concerns around higher bad debt expenses. However, it’s also a company with an incredibly strong long-term track record. Furthermore, goeasy has consistently managed risk well, maintained strong margins, and grown profitably for years.

So, even with recent volatility, goeasy remains highly profitable, pays out less than 40% of its earnings, and still offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.3% and exceptional dividend growth potential over the coming years.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality TSX stocks trading at a discount today, these two are easily some of the best to buy now.

Two defensive stocks you can rely on in 2026

On the flip side, with uncertainty still persisting, two of the best TSX stocks to buy now to help shore up your portfolio are Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

Jamieson is the perfect stock you can own with confidence through just about any environment. It operates in the health and wellness space, selling vitamins, supplements, and other everyday health products that people buy regardless of what the economy is doing.

That makes demand incredibly stable and, coupled with its long-term growth potential, Jamieson one of the best defensive growth stocks in Canada.

Meanwhile, Brookfield Infrastructure is another incredibly reliable stock you can buy now and forget about.

In fact, Brookfield stock is one of the best long-term investments you can buy on the TSX, period. It owns essential infrastructure assets like utilities, pipelines, ports, and data infrastructure that are diversified all around the world, making it another top-tier defensive growth stock.

So, if you’re looking for an investment that can help shore up your portfolio, Brookfield is defensive, has tremendous long-term growth potential, and even offers a current dividend yield of more than 5% today.