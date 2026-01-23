Motley Fool Premium
TFSA Millionaire Goals: Here’s How Much You Should Save Monthly

Here’s how you can maximize the power of your TFSA and find the highest-quality stocks to help you become a millionaire.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Published
Key Points

  • TFSA tax-free compounding makes becoming a TFSA millionaire realistic—success depends on time, consistent contributions, and owning high-quality, long-term stocks.
  • At an 8% annual return, about $500/month for 35 years (or ~$725/month for 30 years) can reach ~$1M, so start early and focus on durable, cash-generating companies (e.g., Brookfield Renewable).
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners

Becoming a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) millionaire is one of those goals that might sound unrealistic at first, but once you understand how the account works and how long-term investing actually compounds, it becomes far more achievable than most Canadians realize.

The TFSA is unquestionably one of the most powerful wealth-building tools available in Canada. Every dollar of growth inside the account is completely tax-free, whether it comes from dividends or capital gains.

Therefore, when you invest for the long haul, save significantly on taxes and allow your investments to continue to compound, over the long term, that tax advantage alone can be the difference between building modest savings and creating serious long-term wealth.

That’s why many investors set ambitious goals for their TFSA, including eventually reaching seven figures. But the question most people get stuck on is simple. How much do you actually need to save each month to make that happen?

The answer depends on three main factors: time, consistency, and the quality of the investments you own.

Time matters just as much as how much you save

One of the biggest misconceptions about building wealth is that saving more money is the most important factor. In reality, giving yourself the longest timeline possible to let your capital compound often matters just as much, if not more.

The longer your money stays invested, the more powerful compounding becomes. For example, someone who invests consistently for 30 years needs to save far less each month than someone who waits 10 years longer and then tries to catch up later.

That’s because compounding doesn’t just grow your original savings. It grows the returns on your returns, year after year. Therefore, by giving yourself more time, you allow that process to do the heavy lifting for longer, even if your monthly contributions are relatively modest.

Saving more cash each month will always help, but starting earlier and staying invested longer can dramatically reduce how much you need to set aside each month in order to reach millionaire status.

So how much should you save each month?

There’s no single perfect number, because everyone starts at a different age and earns different returns. But rough math can still be helpful.

If you invest for 35 years and earn an average annual return of around 8%, saving roughly $500 per month ($6,000 a year) would get you to a portfolio value of roughly $1,071,000.

For investors with a 30-year timeline, just five years less, the monthly savings requirement jumps meaningfully. In that case, you would need to save roughly $725 per month to reach the same goal. That means in order to make up for starting five years later, you would have to save an extra $2,700 a year, or $81,000 total, to reach $1 million in 30 years.

So the key takeaway for investors is that it’s not solely about the exact dollar figure you’re saving each month. It’s the relationship between time and savings. The earlier you start, the more flexibility and potential you have.

Why high-quality stocks make all the difference

Even the best savings plan won’t help you become a TFSA millionaire if you invest in low-quality businesses. Long-term compounding works best when your money is invested in companies that generate robust cash flow, have strong balance sheets, and have the ability to grow earnings over decades.

That’s why high-quality long-term investments that can grow consistently are some of the best investments you can buy. For example, a company like Brookfield Renewable Partners is a perfect example because it owns renewable energy assets around the world, generates predictable cash flow, and continues to reinvest into growth while paying a reliable distribution.

So, if you’re looking to maximize the potential of your TFSA, it’s essential to start saving as much and as early as possible, find the highest-quality companies in Canada, and plan to hold them for years to come.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

